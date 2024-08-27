Sports log

On this day ...

September 29, 2002 — Seattle’s Shaun Alexander scored an NFL-record five touchdowns in the first half of a 48-23 rout of Minnesota. He finished with 139 yards rushing and 92 receiving and one TD short of the league mark of six in a game.

Today

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Washington State at Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State hosts WSU Hidden Duals, all day

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisc., all day

COLLEGE SOCCER

Portland State at Idaho, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.3), KLER-AM (1300)

NFL — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); New England at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide, midnight, FS2

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain, noon, CBSSN; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs - Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., noon, USA; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain, 1 p.m., CNBSSN

Women’s college volleyball — Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Stanford at Louisville, noon, ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn., 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s futsal — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan, 5:20 a.m., FS2; World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 7:50 a.m., FS2

Golf — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 4 a.m., GOLF; 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec, 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., 11 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Men’s lacrosse — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN2; World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN2