Sports log

On this day ...
September 29, 2002 — Seattle’s Shaun Alexander scored an NFL-record five touchdowns in the first half of a 48-23 rout of Minnesota. He finished with 139 yards rushing and 92 receiving and one TD short of the league mark of six in a game.
Today
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State hosts WSU Hidden Duals, all day
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisc., all day
COLLEGE SOCCER
Portland State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.3), KLER-AM (1300)
NFL — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); New England at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide, midnight, FS2
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain, noon, CBSSN; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs - Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., noon, USA; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain, 1 p.m., CNBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Stanford at Louisville, noon, ESPN
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn., 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s futsal — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan, 5:20 a.m., FS2; World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 7:50 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 4 a.m., GOLF; 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec, 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., 11 a.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Men’s lacrosse — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN2; World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., ROOT
NFL — Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m., CBS; New England at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Buffalo at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1, noon, ABC; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at Whitman Invitational in Walla Walla, all day
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at OUAZ Fall Invitational in Surprise, Ariz., all day
Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisc., all day
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene Tournament, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 5 p.m.
Deary at Kootenai, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF
NFL — Tennessee at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., ABC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, noon, USA