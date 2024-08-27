Sections
SportsSeptember 29, 2024
Sports log

On this day ...

September 29, 2002 — Seattle’s Shaun Alexander scored an NFL-record five touchdowns in the first half of a 48-23 rout of Minnesota. He finished with 139 yards rushing and 92 receiving and one TD short of the league mark of six in a game.

Today

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Washington State at Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State hosts WSU Hidden Duals, all day

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisc., all day

COLLEGE SOCCER

Portland State at Idaho, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.3), KLER-AM (1300)

NFL — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); New England at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide, midnight, FS2

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 7:30 a.m., TRUTV; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain, noon, CBSSN; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs - Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., noon, USA; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain, 1 p.m., CNBSSN

Women’s college volleyball — Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Stanford at Louisville, noon, ESPN

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn., 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s futsal — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan, 5:20 a.m., FS2; World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 7:50 a.m., FS2

Golf — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 4 a.m., GOLF; 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec, 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., 11 a.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Men’s lacrosse — World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN2; World Box Championships, TBD, Utica, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., ROOT

NFL — Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m., CBS; New England at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Buffalo at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1, noon, ABC; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Washington State at Whitman Invitational in Walla Walla, all day

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at OUAZ Fall Invitational in Surprise, Ariz., all day

Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisc., all day

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene Tournament, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Clearwater Valley at Logos, 5 p.m.

Deary at Kootenai, 7 p.m.

Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

NFL — Tennessee at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Detroit, 5:15 p.m., ABC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, noon, USA

