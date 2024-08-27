Sports log

On this day ...
September 1, 2016 — The United States won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. Ryan Moore two-putted on No. 18 for a 1-up victory over Lee Westwood, giving the Americans a 15-10 lead that sealed the win over Europe. The 17-11 victory over Europe was their biggest rout in 35 years at the Ryder Cup.
Wednesday
COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
CDA Charter at Orofino, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Detroit at Houston, 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansasy City at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Atlanta at San Diego, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NHL — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF
Men’s futsal — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Brazil, Semifinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 7:50 p.m., FS2
MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 2, 11:30 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Benfica, 11:50 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Inter Miami at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS