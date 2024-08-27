Sports log

On this day ...

September 1, 2016 — The United States won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. Ryan Moore two-putted on No. 18 for a 1-up victory over Lee Westwood, giving the Americans a 15-10 lead that sealed the win over Europe. The 17-11 victory over Europe was their biggest rout in 35 years at the Ryder Cup.

Wednesday

COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington State at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

CDA Charter at Orofino, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO