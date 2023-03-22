PULLMAN — It’s all back.
The grunts, yells, smacks, sprints, whistles, shouts and claps of encouragement.
It won’t be until September that the Washington State football team will play its first game of the 2023 season, but for the players and coaches, the start of spring camp brings similar first-day jitters.
“I didn’t sleep last night, I’m going to be honest with you,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Tuesday after WSU’s first spring practice. “I was on spring break even last week; my wife on Thursday, she’s like, ‘You’re ready for spring ball.’ It’s that time of year. If you’re a football person, you love it.”
With two new coordinators and a host of fresh faces on each side of the ball, this spring will be as important as any for the Cougars.
The first of 15 practice sessions is complete. Here are three early takeaways:
Juice is back
The team continued the tradition of “Juice Players of the Day” — awards that go to the standout offensive and defensive player at each practice.
The first set of honors went to an early enrollee freshman, receiver Carlos Hernandez, and a veteran defender, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.
“He should be in high school right now, thinking about prom, but Carlos Hernandez was out here making plays,” Dickert said. “He’s everything as advertised. Young kid, just excited for his growth.”
The Alhambra, Calif., native caught 117 passes and 33 touchdowns in his final two years at Monrovia High School and is battling to be in the mix in a deep but largely unproven receiver corp.
Smith-Wade, however, is one of WSU’s most proven defenders and is hoping to take that next step toward being a top corner in the Pac-12 Conference as a junior.
“(Smith-Wade’s award) is a culmination of what I’ve seen since Jan. 1,” Dickert said. “He’s come out here and … was just fantastic in his leadership and his preparation. He’s over 180 pounds; he’s put 12 pounds on since Jan. 1.”
What is Ward working on?
WSU quarterback Cam Ward talked about what he’s been working on in the offseason, from improved footwork, to new offensive terminology, to improving his reads and movement in the pocket.
But one of the most important things? Getting to know his new coaches and teammates off the field.
Ward and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle both hail from Texas, where Ward grew up in West Columbia and played at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and Arbuckle originated from Canadien, Texas, and started his coaching career in the Texas high school ranks.
“It’s been great getting to talk to him more than just about football,” Ward said.
Then there’s Ward’s plethora of new receivers, like Mountain West transfers Josh Kelly (Fresno State) and Kyle Williams (UNLV).
Ward said the group has put in plenty of passing work on their own as the Cougars hope to improve their vertical game this season — a weakness of the offense in 2022.
“Some of the new transfers (would) come over to my house or I’d go over there and we just chill on the weekend,” Ward said. “So just getting to know them a little more outside of football ’cause at the end of the day we’re all human. I feel like if I can know them more on a personal level, it can translate out onto the field.”
Mark the calendar
WSU released the dates for its homecoming and family weekend games.
The Cougars will host homecoming Oct. 14 at Gesa Field against Arizona and former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura.
Nov. 4 will be “family weekend” against Stanford.
Some other key dates: Season opener is Sept. 2 at Colorado State, home opener is Sept. 9 against Wisconsin, Pac-12 opener is Sept. 23 against Oregon State and the Apple Cup is Nov. 25 at Washington.
