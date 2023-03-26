The opening of spring camp for Idaho’s football team a year ago was filled with plenty of uncertainty.
The Vandals had more questions than answers. But fast forward to today: Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy is a Jerry Rice Award winner, coach Jason Eck could be the mayor of Moscow and Idaho made the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 1995.
This year’s group begins spring camp at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Kibbie Dome, with the team’s Pro Day taking place afterward. The Vandals will conduct 12 practices, culminating in the black and gold spring game at 6 p.m. April 28 at the same site.
Here are some things to keep an eye on as camp unfolds:
A battle in the trenches
Idaho’s offensive line overperformed last year. Sophomore tackle Ayden Knapik was a freshman All-American, center Logan Floyd earned a third-team All-Big Sky nod and Beau St. John was an All-Big Sky honorable mention selection.
There’s going to be a reset at that group this year as Floyd and St. John have graduated and Abe Christensen moved to the defensive line.
Knapik, junior Elijah Sanchez and graduate student Jason Hahlbeck are the three remaining Vandals who started on the offensive line a year ago, leaving competition for two spots.
Sophomore Tigana Cisse was Idaho’s Swiss Army Knife in 2022, replacing linemen if one went down.
Graduate student transfer Terrian Rainey is another interesting prospect. The Atlanta native played four years at Olivet Nazarene, an NAIA school in Bourbonnais, Ill.
While there, Rainey was an All-Mid-States Football Association honoree three times. He also was that conference’s offensive lineman of the year last season and earned second-team Associated Press All-American honors.
Know your role
When the Vandals fell to Washington State in their season opener, all eyes were on who Idaho’s starting quarterback was going to be. But McCoy being the starter probably was the worst-kept secret heading into the matchup. What was the real surprise was some freshman named Anthony Woods starting at running back over senior Roshaun Johnson.
Woods had nine rushes for 52 yards against the Cougars, a nice bit of foreshadowing for what the rest of his season would look like. He finished fifth in the Big Sky with 888 yards rushing, adding three scores. He was a freshman All-American nod and a second-team All-Big Sky honoree.
A big reason for Woods’ success was that he was sharing carries with Johnson and Eli Cummings. Woods received 43% of Idaho’s attempts, and that number should increase in 2023 with Johnson’s graduation and Cummings no longer being on the team.
“I think his role is going to grow,” Eck said. “I’d like to see some growth in protection, which I think I’ve already seen in the offseason. I’d also like to see him get better as a short yardage back.”
Eck said in a perfect world he would rotate backs in and out. But if Woods is head-and-shoulders above the rest, he’ll have no choice but to give him 20 carries per game. Woods’ season-high in 2022 was 17, achieving that against Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado.
The Vandals currently have seven players in the running back room, including five freshmen.
Senior Nick Romano, who primarily was used on special teams last year, should see his role increase based on experience. His best season was his freshman year in 2019, when he had 97 carries for 498 yards and two scores. Redshirt sophomore Trent Elstad, who was a scout-team guy mostly, also should get some looks.
More position battles
Other position battles that will be interesting to follow are defensive line, cornerback and tight end.
Defenisve tackle Ben Bertram is the lone returner along the line.
One of the edge spots probably will be occupied by junior Kemari Bailey. The Great Britain native was Idaho’s best pass rusher as the season wound down, as he finished the year with 22 tackles, eight for loss, and five sacks.
The Vandals’ top corner spot is locked down by junior Marcus Harris. But who will line up opposite Harris?
The one name that sticks out is Long Beach, Calif., native Ormanie Arnold. The redshirt freshman appeared in four games last season, with his best outing coming in Idaho’s 38-7 win against Idaho State on Nov. 19, where he had a pass deflection and an interception.
“He’s a competitive dude,” Eck said. “He’s physical, and he covers guys well, I’m excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table this year.”
Redshirt sophomore tight end Alex Moore has been a preseason darling the past two years and seemed to have the position locked down after 2022 fall camp. But he suffered a knee injury against Washington State that kept him on the shelf all year. This season, he’ll be competing for a starting spot, once again against a deep group that features 10 players.
Moore seems to be the frontrunner heading into the spring, but redshirt freshman Chance Bogan is one to keep an eye on. He was a three-time first-team All-Pierce County receiver and tight end at Lincoln High School in Tacoma. He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career.
