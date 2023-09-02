Stanford and Cal get invite to join ACC

FILE - The ACC logo sits atop the chain marker during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Duke and North Carolina A&T in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, providing a landing spot for two more teams from the disintegrating Pac-12. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

 Associated Press

The Pac-12 hurtled toward dissolution Friday as two of the remaining schools, Stanford and Cal, received invitations from the ACC, according to a source close to the process.

Only Washington State and Oregon State remain as members for the 2024-25 sports season — at least for the moment.