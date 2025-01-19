Straka surges to 4-shot lead, Dahmen misses cut at American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Sepp Straka’s game has been almost as clean as his head through three rounds at The American Express.

Straka shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday in his third straight bogey-free round, staking the newly bald Austrian to a four-shot lead over Charley Hoffman, Jason Day and Justin Lower in the Coachella Valley desert.

Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 1-over 73 and missed the cut two days after ending the first round tied for third place with a 64. He had four birdies Saturday but also had three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 3, a 202-yard par 3.

Straka made six birdies on his front nine at La Quinta Country Club, perhaps the easiest of the three circuits on which The American Express is held. He added two more birdies down the stretch, putting him at 23-under 193 and making him only the third player to stay bogey-free through 54 holes since this tournament went to a three-course rotation in 2016.

His fellow pros aren’t just talking about his sharp game, however: After cracking the tour’s top 20 last year, the 31-year-old Straka got out his razor and made the big offseason change that’s drawing plenty of attention as he chases his third PGA Tour victory.

“I was kind of losing my hair, so I figured I would get in front of it, so yeah, just (went) ahead and shaved it off,” he said with a grin.

Straka also shot a 64 on the Stadium Course on Friday after beginning the tournament with a 65 on the Nicklaus Course. He still needed a slick wedge shot and a 10-foot putt to save par on his final hole Saturday after missing the fairway with his drive.

Straka is the first Austrian-born player to earn a PGA Tour card and to win on the circuit, and he knows his work is far from done as he prepares for the final round back at PGA West on the Stadium Course. He’s not overly stressed, however: He planned to spend Saturday night watching the Commanders-Lions NFL playoff game with friends.

“I think Stadium is the type of course where no lead is safe,” he said. “My first win I got at (the) Honda (Classic), it’s a very similar golf course, and there I was five shots back at the start of the day. So no lead is safe. You’ve just got to keep hitting your spots, and you’ve really got to strike the ball well out there, so that’s really what I’m looking for tomorrow is just a good solid ball-striking round.”

Every player atop the leaderboard is chasing a significant victory. Day is a former PGA Championship winner with just one victory on the tour since 2018, while the 48-year-old Hoffman is seeking another trophy at the tournament where he earned the first of his five career wins way back in 2007. Lower is seeking his first tour victory.