The Lapwai boys basketball team that won 81 consecutive games from 1986-89 finally can rest easy.
The current Wildcats compiled 62 straight victories from February 2021 through Friday’s 64-43 decision against Castleford in the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
The streak came to an abrupt end Saturday in heartbreaking fashion, an 81-79 overtime loss to Lakeside of Plummer in the championship game Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The streak is over and what a game it was. Lakeside 81, Lapwai 79.Final in OT.— Treeb (@TreebTalks) March 4, 2023
Lapwai trailed by as many as 23 but came out of the locker room inspired. The Wildcats outscored the Knights 26-8 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 52-48.
With 1.7 seconds left in regulation and Lapwai down 68-65, junior guard Kase Wynott was fouled attempting a 3-pointer. He was not shaken by the boisterous crowd and proceeded to make all three free throws to force the extra period.
Kase. Wynott. Nails all 3 free throws to end regulation. We're going into overtime at 68 apiece.— Treeb (@TreebTalks) March 4, 2023
Lapwai would take its first lead of the game after a Wynott layup to start overtime.
Knights’ senior guard Vander Brown tied the game on the next possession after going coast-to-coast for a basket. Brown put Lakeside (17-3) back in front 72-70 on its next possession after two made free throws with 2:51 left in overtime. He paced the Knights with 29 points.
Brutis SiJohn was fouled with eight seconds left and hit the two free-throw attempts to extend the Knights’ lead to 80-77.
On the ensuing possession, Wynott would go the length of the court in three seconds to pull Lapwai within one.
Brown was fouled, hit the first but missed the second free throw. Wynott grabbed the rebound and promptly called timeout. Junior Jaishaun Sherman attempted a full-court heave that hit Christopher Bohnee, whose 40-footer fell well short.
“There’s only so much you can do in two seconds,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We had a couple plays we drew up in practice... we had a chance at the basket, but it just didn’t go in.”
THE STREAK IS OVER!!Lakeside stuns Lapwai to end its 62-game winning streak and end its bid at a 3-peat with an 81-79 overtime win! This is the Knights’ third state title and first since 2020 when they were at Class 1A DII. @SBLiveID #idpreps pic.twitter.com/DpG0IokzWA— Brandon Walton (@MrIdahoPreps) March 4, 2023
This has been the best High school game I’ve seen maybe ever… Lakeside up 81-79 with 2.9 left. Lapwai ball, chance for last shot and the ball game…— Ryan Scaggs (@NIdahoGameNight) March 4, 2023
Here’s how the long streak came to an end:
The worst of it
For the first time all season, Lapwai had to play from behind.
Lakeside jumped in front 7-0 in the game’s first two minutes, capped by back-to-back Liam Hendrickx baskets. He finished with 23 points.
The Wildcats faced a 44-22 halftime deficit after shooting just 25% from the field, by far their worst shooting performance of the year. Lapwai’s 22 first-half points also were a season low.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, which the Knights turned into 16 points.
“To be honest, they just made more plays than us,” Eastman said. “Sometimes, things just don’t go your way. As a coach, I can’t control the shots that fall. All we could do is get back on defense and play with effort.”
Third-quarter bounce back
Eastman’s message to his team at halftime was simple: get the deficit to within 10 before the fourth. The Wildcats did slightly better, cutting the Knights’ lead to eight.
Lapwai outscored Lakeside 26-8 in the third quarter. Senior point guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones tallied the Wildcats’ final nine points of the period.
Ellenwood-Jones’ solo run was capped by a 3 just north of the midcourt logo with 19 seconds remaining.
Throughout the season, Eastman has talked about Ellenwood-Jones’ ability to step up in big moments, and this game was no different. The senior finished with 20 points and was 6-for-12 from distance.
“He really grew into a leadership position during his senior year,” Eastman said. “He’s a very team-oriented person, and he really likes to get his teammates involved, which is what a great point guard does.”
The center of attention
Arguably among the top two players in the state regardless of classification, Wynott scored more than his average of 35 points for the second time in the tournament.
Wynott was double-teamed for most of the contest, but it didn’t stop the junior from scoring a game-high 40 points, 19 of which coming at the free-throw line.
The referees weren’t afraid to blow their whistle in this one, with a combined 68 free-throw attempts and 48 fouls. Six players also fouled out.
“Every referee calls games differently,” Eastman said. “Our job is to adjust to the way they call it, and it took us a while. But officials don’t win and lose you games. You can’t blame anyone but yourself.”
Wynott, who dealing with a leg contusion he suffered against Castleford, drilled a 3 with 5:12 remaining in regulation for the game’s first tie. He reaggravated the injury with 1:17 left in the fourth after an attempted putback.
He was fouled on the way up, crumpled to the floor and was on the ground for an extended period. Eastman called a timeout to give Wynott a breather. From there, he scored 13 of Lapwai’s final 14 points.
“He was running on pure adrenaline,” Eastman said. “He didn’t want to come out, I’m proud of him for fighting through adversity.”
For more photos from Idaho boys basketball state championship games, click here.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (17-3)
Vander Brown 10 9-14 29, Brutis SiJohn 3 3-6 9, Blaze Callahan 0 3-6 3, Corey Rivera 1 0-0 2, Quincy Hall 0 0-2 0, Liam Hendrickx 7 5-8 23, Preston Spotted Horse 0 0-0 0, Tyson Charley 5 4-6 15. Totals 26 24-42 81.
LAPWAI (26-1)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 20, Joseph Payne 1 0-0 3, Jaishaun Sherman 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 1 3-4 6, Jalisco Miles 3 0-0 8, Christopher Bohnee 1 0-1 2, Kase Wynott 9 19-21 40. Totals 22 22-26 79.
Lakeside 23 21 8 16 13—81
Lapwai 12 10 26 20 11—79
3-point goals — Hendrickx 4, Charley, Ellenwood-Jones 6, Wynott 3, Miles 2, Payne, Yearout.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.