The Washington State baseball team fell 6-5 to Pac-12 Conference foe No. 16 Arizona State courtesy of a walk-off single on Thursday in the first game of a three-game series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Sun Devils freshman outfielder Kien Vu hit a walk-off RBI single into center field to bring home Wyatt Crenshaw for the final margin.
Junior pitcher Chase Grillo started on the mound for the Cougars in the bottom of the ninth inning as Washington State (18-10) was catering to a 5-3 lead.
On a 3-1 count with no outs, Arizona State (21-9) sophomore Jacob Tobias hit a solo home run into right field to pull the Sun Devils within one.
Grillo gave up an additional run and a hit to load the bases before getting pulled for sophomore Connor Wilford. Wilford threw 17 pitches and gave up two hits.
Grillo absorbed the loss on the mound. He also threw just 17 pitches in the ninth, giving up three runs on two hits.
The Cougars fell to 5-7 in conference play and 4-6 in road games. The loss also ends Washington State’s four-game winning streak.
The Cougars came out of the gates hot, starting the top of the first with a 3-0 lead.
With no outs and two men on, junior first baseman Sam Brown hit a sacrifice fly to send Cameron Magee home.
The second run was scored on an RBI single by Jonah Advincula to center field, which sent junior Kyle Russell home.
The final run of the inning was another sacrifice fly, also to center field. The sac fly scored senior Jacob McKeon.
The Sun Devils brought the game within one run in the bottom of the second following a two-run shot into left-center field from freshman infielder Luke Hill.
The Cougars took the lead back following two home runs during the top of the fourth and eighth innings.
Elijah Hainline hit a solo homer in the fourth with no outs to pull Washington State ahead 4-3. This was Hainline’s sixth long ball of the year
Brown extended Washington State’s lead to 5-3 with his eighth home run of the season.
It wasn’t the Cougars’ best night at the plate, going 8-for-32 with six RBI, but Washington State tallied four extra-base hits.
Arizona State mirrored Washington State at the plate, finishing 8-for-32 with six RBI and four extra-base hits.
Senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins started for the Cougars. He tallied four strikeouts to just one walk. He gave up three runs on four hits.
Senior Cam Liss came in relief of Hawkins, pitching 1 2/3 innings and finishing with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out two batters in 21 pitches and didn’t give up a single hit.
Arizona State closer Brock Peery earned the win. He pitched just one inning, allowed one hit and struck out one.
Sun Devils’ lefty Timmy Manning pitched the most innings, tallying 4 1/3. He finished the night by giving up just one run on two hits and tallying a game-high six strikeouts.
Junior Jonah Giblin got the start on the mound for Arizona State. He threw 43 pitches in two innings and gave up three runs on four hits.
The second game of the series start at 6:30 p.m. today at the same location.
Washington State 300 100 010—5 8 1
Arizona State 030 000 003—6 8 0
Hawkins, Liss (7), Baugn (8), Grillo (9), Wilford (9) and Cresswell; Giblin, Manning (3), Wainscott (7), Peery (9) and Campos. W — Peery. L — Grillo.