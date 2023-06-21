OMAHA, Neb. — TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles’ surprising postseason run.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to defeat the No. 2 national seed today and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.