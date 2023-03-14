It has been a red-letter year for seventh-grade boys sports at Lewiston’s Jenifer Middle School, where the Burros went 7-0 in football and 10-0 in basketball.
The runs were good for titles in the “Bi-State” conference that consists of Jenifer, fellow Lewiston middle school Sacajawea, Lincoln of Clarkston, Lincoln of Pullman, and Moscow Middle School. Adding further to Jenifer’s glory was a 10-0 volleyball season, along with a 6-1 co-championship run by eighth grade football.
While Jenifer athletic director Justin Miller is pleased with the competitive distinction, he emphasized that middle school sports are at least as much about development as they are about competition.
“We’re always happy to win, but we judge success beyond the wins and losses,” he said. “At the end of the year, we evaluate the kids’ growth. We judge success by whether they come back the next year. I always tell the coaches they’ll be evaluated not just by wins and losses, but whether every kid had a good experience. Very, very proud of our coaching staff making sure we give kids opportunities.”
A case-in-point Miller cites from among that staff is longtime seventh-grade boys basketball and eighth-grade football coach Darren Ulrich, who has been coaching at Jenifer since 1990 and is set to retire at the end of this school year.
“He’s a great exemplar of what we look for in middle school coaches,” Miller said of Ulrich. “He interacts well with kids — sets expectations really high. He’s tough, but the kids know he likes them. He will really be missed; those are tough shoes to fill.”
A Jenifer alum himself and athletic director since 2010, Miller stressed the productive values and motivation to invest in the school and the community that he sees the students draw from participating in sports programs. He feels the promotion of athletics is particularly important after the events of the last three years that led to greater isolation, inactivity and dependence on electronic devices among the incoming generation.
“The more we can do to get kids interacting with each other outside and physically active, the better,” he said. “We definitely stress that they’re students first and athletes second, so we have pretty strict codes of conduct and academic policies. We’re very proud of all of our student athletes.
“As the athletic director, I meet them when they’re kids, and in eighth grade, get to celebrate them as young adults. It’s awesome to be able to teach them about life through sports.”