It has been a red-letter year for seventh-grade boys sports at Lewiston’s Jenifer Middle School, where the Burros went 7-0 in football and 10-0 in basketball.

The runs were good for titles in the “Bi-State” conference that consists of Jenifer, fellow Lewiston middle school Sacajawea, Lincoln of Clarkston, Lincoln of Pullman, and Moscow Middle School. Adding further to Jenifer’s glory was a 10-0 volleyball season, along with a 6-1 co-championship run by eighth grade football.

