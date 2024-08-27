Tight ends adding unfamiliar dimension to WSU offense

Washington State coach Jake Dickert can’t help but chuckle when he recalls the question former WSU coach Jim Walden asked him during his introductory news conference nearly three years ago.

“Anybody (could ask) a question, which is always dangerous with coach (Walden) in the room and he says ‘We bringing the tight ends back,’ and at that time I couldn’t say anything ... but (I thought) ‘Hell yeah, we are,’” Dickert said. “Just from a defensive lens, that position creates complexity in offenses, creates diversity, creates physicality, and Coop’s (Cooper Mathers) done a good job of bringing that and Trey Leckner ... made a hell of a play to finish (practice).”

Credit to Jamey Vinnick of CougFan.com for recalling Walden’s exact question:

“Is there a chance in hell we ever see a tight end at Washington State again?”

The late former WSU coach Mike Leach and former coach Nick Rolovich did not use tight ends in the Cougar offense for a combined 10 seasons.

Not only did Dickert and then-WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris bring the tight end position back to WSU, but Dickert and second-year OC Ben Arbuckle have unlocked a red zone scoring cheat code and added a dimension to the Cougars’ offense not experienced in decades.

Senior tight end Cooper Mathers set the WSU record for tight end touchdown receptions in a season and continues to add to the mark with his sixth touchdown catch on Saturday versus Utah State.

Mathers did not record a catch in WSU’s first three games of the season.

On Sept. 20 versus San Jose State, the senior from Seattle recorded two catches, both touchdowns.

The first came with 11-and-a-half minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Cougars leading 7-3.

WSU quarterback John Mateer took the third-and-goal snap, rolled out to his left, sprinted around the corner only to flick the ball like a shortstop throwing a runner out at second right before a Spartan took his legs out from under him. Mateer rainbowed the ball over three Spartans’ heads and into Mathers’ hands.

Mathers’ second catch — and touchdown — was a more direct dart on second-and-1 from the 7-yard line. Mathers ran directly forward, cut inside creating space from the Spartan defender and turned around to make the catch and put the Cougs up by two scores.

Since his first two touchdown catches against San Jose State, Mathers has caught a touchdown in five of the Cougars’ last six games, scoring against Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State and Utah State.

“Coop’s just been ultra-consistent,” Dickert said. “He’s been kind of nagged by hamstring injuries most of his career. That has not come up this year because he’s had a focus of taking care of his body, and he’s prepared the right way, and he’s gotten tremendous results.”

Mateer said that his connection with Mathers is one developed over months of practice.

The two have been teammates for each of the past three seasons and have gotten a slew of opportunities to grow a connection in the two years Arbuckle has led WSU’s offense and the past year since Mateer was in the running and secured the starting quarterback position.

Mathers said that putting that connection on tape and turning it into touchdowns has allowed him to earn the trust of Mateer and Arbuckle.