Texas transfer in mix for WSU linebacker spot

Tight end Billy Riviere III runs the ball as linebacker Devin Richardson tries to bring him down during Washington State’s first spring scrimmage Saturday in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

When linebacker Devin Richardson turned down Washington State for his dream school, the University of Texas in 2021, he never thought he’d get another chance with the Cougars or end up in Pullman.

But after the Klein, Texas, native hit the transfer portal again last fall, he was still on WSU’s radar.

