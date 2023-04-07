Texas transfer in mix for WSU linebacker spot

When linebacker Devin Richardson turned down Washington State for his dream school, the University of Texas in 2021, he never thought he’d get another chance with the Cougars or end up in Pullman.
But after the Klein, Texas, native hit the transfer portal again last fall, he was still on WSU’s radar.
WSU football coach Jake Dickert had recruited Richardson back when he was the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Two years later, now as head coach, Dickert still wanted Richardson on his roster.
“The fact that he still had faith in me even though I didn’t go to Washington State the first time said a lot,” Richardson said after a spring football practice this week. “That was a big decision for me because it’s like not many coaches get turned down by a player then go around and recruit them again. So that’s all the confirmation I needed.”
With the departures of starting linebackers Daiyan Henley to graduation and Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown to transfer, the Cougars are looking for new leaders at the position.
Richardson hopes he can help fill that role.
The 6-foot-3, 229-pound senior said he’s already impressed with the camaraderie and culture at WSU.
“I would say out of the other schools I’ve been to, the culture here is No. 1,” Richardson said. “You just come in and guys are just loving and it makes the transition a lot easier.”
Richardson is still looking for his breakout moment on the football field.
After getting his start at New Mexico State, where he started 10 games in 2019, he departed following the COVID-19-canceled 2020 season for the Longhorns.
At Texas, Richardson played sparingly in two seasons. He appeared in 20 total games, making 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in nine games in 2022.
“It wasn’t expected, but God closed that door (at Texas) and opened up another one,” Richardson said. “He allowed me to take Plan A and then turn around and take Plan B, and this time coach Dickert was the head coach.”
Richardson said he hopes to use his experience to be a vocal leader for the younger players and follow the example set by team leaders such as edges Brennan Jackson and RJ Stone and fellow linebacker Kyle Thornton.
“I’m going to be a high-effort duty, try to bring the energy and try to bring up the people that’s next to me,” he said. “So if a guy’s having a bad day, I’m in their ear trying to talk to them, trying to build that relationship to get them to be their best self.”