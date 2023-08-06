Saturday served as the final Smash and Bash demolition derby of 2023, and it delivered.
It was a comfortable summer evening for those in attendance at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade as they witnessed “full-on redneck energy,” according to EC Enterprise founder Eric Christensen.
The packed house witnessed two fires, three flipped cars and most importantly, a lot of smashin’ and bashin’.
“All of our hard work was worth it,” Christensen said. “The weather was nice in August, which never happens, and the show was just insane.
Here’s how the carnage went down as the drivers battled for a $12,000 purse:
Spring in the summer
The co-main event of the night was a compact car demolition derby that featured 20 drivers.
Four-year derby veteran Chastin Spring of Outlaw Racing managed to rise above the large playing field to earn the win.
The Clarkston native was able to avenge his second-place finish in May, where he placed behind his girlfriend Hailey Mendenhall.
Despite the larger playingfield, Mendenhall still placed in the top three, finishing third. Chastin’s brother, Mitchell, finished second.
“My parents started derbying back in the 90s, so we all still do it,” Chastin Spring said. “I helped my brother build his car, and my girlfriend placed third, so it’s all just a big rivalry, and we just go out and try to have fun.”
In the final stretch of the heat, Chastin Spring flipped to the opposite side of the arena to deliver one last punishing blow to his brother to seal the victory.
“I just wanted to drive smart because eventually, all the cars will just die out,” Spring said. Then, when you’re with the last couple of cars, it just comes down to trying to outsmart them.”
A 5-star derby match
The compact car derby was like a royal rumble. A ton of competitors entered, but really, only a couple were legitimate favorites.
The full-size car event was like an elimination chamber match, pitting fewer competitors against each other, with all of them having a realistic shot at the prize.
The event had just five competitors, with Trevyn Coleman, Justin Kirk, Nathan Colvin, Jonathan Strickland and Kolby Hodges all competing. But early on, it became clear it was going to be a battle between Trevyn Coleman and Kirk.
By the end, it was Coleman who took home the trophy after an electric battle with Kirk that lasted several minutes.
“It’s always great battling it out with your buddy,” Coleman said. “I was starting to get hurt there at the end because he was hitting me into the log but other than that, you couldn’t ask for anything better than battling your best friend in front of the fans.”
Kirk began with a hot start, flipping Hodges on his side after a devastating hit. For the hit, Kirk received the Mad Dog Award, which is given out to every classification for the biggest hit.
Kirk looked to have the win locked up as he backed Coleman into a corner. The pair were locked up for a little over 50 seconds, with both drivers attempting to separate. After threatening a countdown, they unlocked the doors, which popped the crowd.
With the duo in the middle of the Freedom Northwest Arena, Coleman was able to drive Kirk to the opposite side for the victory.
“I just kind of lucked out,” Coleman said. “There’s nothing about being good at this sport; it’s all about luck. You have to be at the right spot at the right time.”
A dominate showing
The figure-8 races were dominated by rookie driver Michael Johns.
Johns opened up by leading his opening heat, which featured several Smash and Bash veterans, including eventual derby runner-up Mitchell Spring and constant presence Jonathan Olander.
When the final heat came around, Johns had even more competition with the likes of Mendenhall and Chastin Spring. Despite this, he had an even more dominant showing and cruised to a victory, almost lapping the entire field.
“It was exciting,” Johns said. “There were some good racers out there with some well-built cars, and props to those guys. But it was a good night for me.”
Best in Class in more ways than one
The Spring’s had their fingerprints all over Saturday’s event, starting with the Best in Show winner.
Nick Spring built the ‘00’ car that had a vibrant green paint job that was done by Steelhead Customs.
The car held sentimental value as it was built in tribute to Spring’s friend Steven Raney, who passed away due to a motorcycle crash in Elk River.
Spring raffled off the car, which gave someone an opportunity to drive it during the event. All of the proceeds from the raffle were given to Raney’s family — as well as the best in show money.
Compact figure 8 — 1. Michael Johns; 2. Mitchell Spring; 3. Hailey Mendenhall
Full-sized car figure 8 — 1. Jonathon Strickland; 2. Eddie Lynch; 3. Kolby Hodges
Full-sized truck figure 8 — 1. Brian Deyo; 2. Sean Robinson; 3. Nick Spring
Compact demo — 1. Chastin Spring; 2. Mitchell Spring; 3. Hailey Mendenhall
Full-sized car demo — 1. Trevyn Colvin; 2. Justin Kirk 3. Nathan Colvin
Full-sized truck demo — 1. Brian Deyo; 2. Sean Robinson; 3. Nick Spring
