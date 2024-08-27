PULLMAN — In 54 seconds, a triple from Tara Wallack and two treys from Eleonora Villa cut the Gonzaga lead from 11 to 2 late in the third quarter.

Then, the Zags opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach and beat Washington State 69-61 on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman in the schools’ first meeting as West Coast Conference women’s basketball foes.

Gonzaga freshman Allie Turner turned in a career-high 20 points while WSU’s Villa posted a career-high 24 points.

“We didn’t match their physicality, we didn’t match their energy,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They made great plays. (Yvonne) Ejim makes shots. They got their 3-point shooting going, and we just couldn’t quite match that.”

“They were more savage than us”

The Zags won the rebound battle 45-22. The difference was 23-9 after the first half.

“They play exactly how the NCAA lets you play and wants you to play,” Ethridge said. “We didn’t match that.”

Wallack said that Ethridge’s postgame message called out the Cougars’ toughness.

“They were more savage than us, and they had players that didn’t take possessions off,” Wallack said. “They wanted the rebounds and they just wanted to win more.”

Thirteen of Gonzaga’s 45 rebounds were offensive boards.

Ethridge has used the word “savage” before when describing the team mindset that she wants to foster.

While the Cougs are not a “savage” team yet, Ethridge said that only the top 10 or so programs in the country can recruit players who walk in with the physical and mental attributes to compete at a high level.

“It’s a characteristic and it’s a competitiveness,” Ethridge said. “So what we don’t have, we need to grow. We need to expect it from each other. We need to demand it from each other.

“All (of Gonzaga’s) players didn’t just walk in with that kind of mindset. They grow that if they’re in their program. So it’s what we’ve done over the years — it’s what we’ve got to do a little bit more.”

Eight of the 10 Cougs who stepped on the floor are freshmen or sophomores. Ethridge said WSU’s challenge is to foster consistency.

A game of momentum

Gonzaga only trailed for 10 seconds and led for over 36 minutes, but Wazzu kept it close.

The Cougs flashed their potential in the first quarter when Wallack swung the ball to freshman Marta Alsina up the right wing, who drove toward the basket, dumped it to freshman Dayana Mendes, who sent the ball to Wallack for the center-court 3 and brought Wazzu within two of the Zags.

Six Zags scored in the period to give Gonzaga the 16-12 lead after 10 minutes.

Gonzaga star forward Yvonne Ejim led all scorers through the first half with nine points to build a 33-25 halftime lead.

Turner took over for the Zags in the second half, scoring 15 of her 20 points in the final 20 minutes.

Turner accounted for three straight WSU turnovers and turned two of them into points.

WSU’s 6.7 blocks per game are the third-best mark in the country. They outperformed their average with seven blocks on Saturday.

Despite advantages in blocks, the turnover margin (22-11), and points off of turnovers (20-12) the Cougs lost the game because of poor rebounding and a lack of perimeter defense which allowed the Zags to shoot 47% from deep for 11 total 3s.

The Cougs turned the tide midway through the third quarter with three 3s in 54 seconds. First, Villa pulled the Zags into the paint by driving to the basket, then fired to a wide-open Wallack at the top of the key for the 3.