Third-quarter blues sink Bengals in loss to Lake City

The Lewiston Bengals outpaced visiting Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in three of four quarters in boys basketball action Thursday at Lewiston High School.

Unfortunately for the home favorites, it was the Timberwolves’ lone period in charge that ultimately determined the game’s outcome. Lake City prevailed 72-65, dealing Lewiston its third defeat of the season.

Strong start

An Idaho Class 6A school, Lake City (15-4, 6-1 5A/6A Inland Empire League) numbers five different players standing 6-foot-5 or taller among its roster, while the 5A Lewiston varsity’s tallest are Royce Fisher and Mason Way, each measuring 6-3.

Outmatched on the inside, the Bengals did much of their work from distance as they have done all season, totaling 13-for-31 from 3-point range to account for more than half their overall score for the night.

“I thought that our kids competed really, really hard and played really, really hard,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “That’s a really good team. ... They’re the second-best team in the state according to MaxPreps.com, and the size hurt us a little bit.”

Through a fast-paced opening half, Lewiston had success moving the ball around until it found an open shooter with a high level of efficiency, going 14-of-30 from the field including 8-of-17 from beyond the arc. A zoning Jordan Walker added an exclamation point score in the closing seconds of both the first and second quarters to put his team up 21-17 and 38-28, respectively.

Timberwolves bite back

The inside work of the Timberwolves’ big man Jordan Carlson was almost all that prevented the game from turning into a runaway early on; the 6-7 post put up more than half his team’s pre-intermission total with 15 points.

The Bengals came out of halftime looking to double-team Carlson in close, but Lake City moved its re-energized attack to the outside and got a major boost from a red-hot Cason Miller, who swished a hat-trick of 3-pointers in close succession.

Meanwhile, Lewiston went cold, struggling to keep the ball and shooting 3-for-9 overall including 0-for-5 from 3 in the attempts it did manage in the third.

“We let a couple guys get loose,” Malm said. “Their size down low caused us some issues, and that caused us to have some rotations, and they threw it out on the backside and they were able to knock in some shots.”

Lake City scored the first 13 points of the second half in a stretch of a little over two minutes of play, and ultimately doubled its score and vaulted all the way from a double-digit deficit to a double-digit lead in the space of one frame, heading into the fourth up 56-44.

Lewiston’s last stand

The final quarter represented a return to the dynamic of the first and second — competitive, with the Bengals the slightly more productive team — but it was not enough in the end to undo the damage.

On the opening possession, Fisher pulled up to drill a 3-pointer that brought things back within single digits. Lewiston would draw as tight as five points at 65-60 off another Fisher 3 with about two-and-a-half minutes to play, only for Miller to quickly answer with his own deep trey.