SportsNovember 21, 2024

Thomas returns as Idaho's running back depth is tested

The Idaho Vandals continues to grapple with injuries entering regular-season finale versus Idaho State Bengals

Sam Taylor
Idaho running back Nate Thomas is tackled by Weber State players during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Nate Thomas is tackled by Weber State players during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho running back Nate Thomas avoids a hit from Weber State defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Nate Thomas avoids a hit from Weber State defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey during a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Idaho running back Nate Thomas raises his palms as he carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Arizona on Oct. 5 at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho running back Nate Thomas raises his palms as he carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Arizona on Oct. 5 at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws a touchdown pass against Eastern Washington during a Big Sky game Oct. 26 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws a touchdown pass against Eastern Washington during a Big Sky game Oct. 26 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. August Frank/Tribune

Nate Thomas’ impact on the Vandal offense can be summed up in one play.

Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed to a moment in the Vandals’ final touchdown drive in their 31-24 Saturday win over Weber State when Thomas got the ball, was met behind the line of scrimmage by a pack of Wildcats and kept running for what was a 6-yard gain.

“We didn’t block up a play very well. You know, we probably blocked it for about minus one. (Thomas) got a 6-yard gain,” Eck said. “He can run through some tackles and break arm tackles, he’s a hard, physical downhill runner.”

The junior South Dakota transfer from South Holland, Ill., outside of Chicago, said that his career has been defined by making positive plays out of imperfect situations.

“Things like that will separate you. You know, when things don’t go perfect, how can you respond? How can you make things — even though it’s not perfect — go well for the team,” Thomas said. “Not everybody can make that play. So can you? I try to pride myself on making certain plays that might be tough.”

The Vandals have four running backs who each have at least 50 rushing attempts and 300 yards on the season. It’s a deep room that — like many other positions on the 2024 Vandals — has been ravaged by injuries.

Junior running back Elisha Cummings leads Idaho with 500 yards on 88 carries but has not played since Oct. 26 in the Vandals’ 38-28 win over Eastern Washington.

The depth of the room was further tested when redshirt freshman Deshaun Buchanan, who racked up 116 yards versus EWU on Oct. 26 and 212 yards on Nov. 9 at Portland State, did not finish the game.

Redshirt freshman running back Art Williams did not finish the game either.

With the health of Cummings, Buchanan and Williams in question, the spotlight turns to Thomas, who is Idaho’s third-leading rusher with 386 yards on 82 carries, good for 4.5 yards per attempt. Thomas missed the last two games with an injury but figures to return for Idaho’s regular-season finale versus in-state rival Idaho State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello.

Idaho — ranked No. 7 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll — would likely earn a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs if it can beat the 5-6 Idaho State Bengals.

Thomas said a bye would go a long way in helping the Vandals accomplish their goal of winning an FCS national championship.

“It’s in the back of my mind. It’s not really on the front for front of my mind, but it would definitely help to let guys take another extra week to get healthy and everything,” Thomas said of the Vandals’ possibly getting a first-round bye. “Go ball out one last time to be able to get that extra rest, to not only get myself better, but everybody else better.”

Thomas’ absence was the latest in a slew of injuries that have plagued the team all season, particularly on offense.

Idaho starting quarterback Jack Layne suffered a collarbone injury in the Vandals’ season-opening loss to Oregon on Aug. 31 at Autzen Stadium. He worked his way back for Idaho’s Oct. 26 game vs. EWU but missed the Nov. 9 Portland State game with a new injury.

Then, in just his third game of the season, Layne completed 18-of-27 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against Weber State on Saturday.

Backup QB Jack Wagner started seven games in Layne’s absence. Redshirt freshman Nick Josifek also shined for the Vandals at times before suffering his own collarbone injury midway through the season.

“I think it’s kind of the classic adversity makes you stronger,” Eck said. “It wasn’t really always fun to go through in the present when you had those injuries. But you know, it’s a heck of a thing to go into a game and know your backup quarterback is 6-1 as a starter. He’s got a ton of experience, played in a lot of big football games.”

With Layne set to make just his fourth start of the season on Saturday, the redshirt sophomore said he wants to cherish it.

“I’ve just gained a new appreciation for just this game, even like practice, walkthrough reps, weight lifting, when that’s taken away from you, you take it for granted,” Layne said. “Every time I’m out here, it’s a dream come true. And I’m just trying to take it one play at a time, one throw at a time because you really never know when your one throw is going to be your last throw. So I’m just trying to appreciate stuff like that.”

Eck said that the Vandal offense has weathered the challenge of three different quarterbacks well thanks to guys like Thomas and freshman receiver Mark Hamper, who tallied 130 of his 187 receiving yards after the catch on Saturday against Weber State.

Thomas said the only benefit he sees from the Vandals suffering as many injuries as they have is that they get to see how prepared the backups are. Backups like freshman running back Carlos Matheney out of Tumwater, Wash., who has a chance to log the most significant snaps of his young career with three running backs injured.

Matheney gained 50 yards through five games last season and played in just one game this season.

Thomas said that Matheney had his best practice of the year on Tuesday.

“We get to throw them in the fire and see how ready they are,” Thomas said. “It’s really good to see that we’re not really taking steps back with guys stepping up.”

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

