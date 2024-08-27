Thomas returns as Idaho's running back depth is tested

Nate Thomas’ impact on the Vandal offense can be summed up in one play.

Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed to a moment in the Vandals’ final touchdown drive in their 31-24 Saturday win over Weber State when Thomas got the ball, was met behind the line of scrimmage by a pack of Wildcats and kept running for what was a 6-yard gain.

“We didn’t block up a play very well. You know, we probably blocked it for about minus one. (Thomas) got a 6-yard gain,” Eck said. “He can run through some tackles and break arm tackles, he’s a hard, physical downhill runner.”

The junior South Dakota transfer from South Holland, Ill., outside of Chicago, said that his career has been defined by making positive plays out of imperfect situations.

“Things like that will separate you. You know, when things don’t go perfect, how can you respond? How can you make things — even though it’s not perfect — go well for the team,” Thomas said. “Not everybody can make that play. So can you? I try to pride myself on making certain plays that might be tough.”

The Vandals have four running backs who each have at least 50 rushing attempts and 300 yards on the season. It’s a deep room that — like many other positions on the 2024 Vandals — has been ravaged by injuries.

Junior running back Elisha Cummings leads Idaho with 500 yards on 88 carries but has not played since Oct. 26 in the Vandals’ 38-28 win over Eastern Washington.

The depth of the room was further tested when redshirt freshman Deshaun Buchanan, who racked up 116 yards versus EWU on Oct. 26 and 212 yards on Nov. 9 at Portland State, did not finish the game.

Redshirt freshman running back Art Williams did not finish the game either.

With the health of Cummings, Buchanan and Williams in question, the spotlight turns to Thomas, who is Idaho’s third-leading rusher with 386 yards on 82 carries, good for 4.5 yards per attempt. Thomas missed the last two games with an injury but figures to return for Idaho’s regular-season finale versus in-state rival Idaho State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello.

Idaho — ranked No. 7 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll — would likely earn a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs if it can beat the 5-6 Idaho State Bengals.

Thomas said a bye would go a long way in helping the Vandals accomplish their goal of winning an FCS national championship.

“It’s in the back of my mind. It’s not really on the front for front of my mind, but it would definitely help to let guys take another extra week to get healthy and everything,” Thomas said of the Vandals’ possibly getting a first-round bye. “Go ball out one last time to be able to get that extra rest, to not only get myself better, but everybody else better.”