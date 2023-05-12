AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — The Potlatch Loggers claimed an Idaho Class 1A district softball championship after defeating the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia in the final Thursday.
The championship victory sends Potlatch to the Idaho Class 1A state tournament. Clearwater Valley will also get in as the runner-up and Genesee earned a spot after its 17-7 win over Kendrick in the third-place game.
Josie Larson pitched five innings in the victory over the Rams. She allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five.
The Bulldogs gave Potlatch a run in their opening contest, falling by a single run.
The Rams beat Kendrick 6-2 in their opening-round game. Riley Leseman led at the plate for Genesee in that one, notching three hits including a double.
Genesee came back in the third-place game and scored five runs in the sixth inning to earn a mercy-rule victory over the Tigers. Harlei Donner led at the plate with three singles.
Clearwater Valley 003 000 0—3 4 3
Potlatch 000 800 x—8 5 3
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez. Larson, Hadaller (5) and McKinney.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ketola, Chloe Spencer, Macy Marrow, Gracie Schuster.
Potlatch hits — Larson 2 (2B), Heitstuman 2, McKinney.
———
Genesee 071 010 3—12 11 2
Potlatch 220 420 3—13 11 5
Riley Leseman, Kendra Meyer (3) and Maxine English. Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (3) and Tayva McKinney.
Genesee hits — Leseman 3 (2B), Harlei Donner 2 (2B), Shelby Hanson 2, Makayla Herman 2, Audrey Barber, Mia Scharnhorst.
Potlatch hits — Delaney Beckner 2 (2B), Jaylee Fry 2, Larson 2, McKinney (HR), Kaylen Hadaller, Kylie Heitstuman, Brooklyn Mitchell, Hailey McNeal.
————
Genesee 513 035—17 13 2
Kendrick 204 001—7 10 5
Meyer and English, Hayden Kimberling, Kenadie Kirk.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 3, Makayla Herman 2 (3B, 2B), English 2 (2B), Shelby Hanson 2 (3B), Audrey Barber (2B), Meyer, Ryley Stout, Mia Scharnhorst.
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Taylor Boyer 2, Kimberling (3B), Hailey Taylor, Natalie Kimbley, Sage Cochrane.
Lewiston 13, Lake City 1
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bengals defeated the Timberwolves for the first time this season in an Idaho Class 5A loser-out game.
Loryn Barney led at the dish for Lewiston (14-13) with three hits, including a triple and a home run. Morgan Williams and Caitrin Reel also sent one over the fence.
Jenna Barney pitched a complete game for the Bengals, allowing one run on three hits and striking out three.
Lewiston will next play Eagle at 1 p.m. in an Idaho Class 5A state play-in game at Prairie High School in Cottonwood.
Lewiston 302 140 3—13 13 1
Lake City 100 000 0—1 3 6
Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney. Kylee Palmer, Layla Gugino (2) and Hope Bodak.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 3 (3B, HR), Anna Ready 3, Morgan Williams 2 (HR), Evanne Douglass 2, Jenna Barney 2, Caitrin Reel (HR).
Lake City hits — Kaelee Kolden (HR), Gugino, Karsyn DeMent.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 9, Coeur d’Alene 7
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston was strong in the middle innings and held off a late Coeur d’Alene rally to prevail in an Idaho Class 5A district loser-out game.
Toby Elliott pitched four innings and recorded the win, while Kaden Daniel closed things out at the mound and provided two hits with a double.
The Bengals (15-12) return to action for a state play-in game at home against Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lewiston 033 030 0—9 9 1
Coeur d’Alene 030 101 2—7 8 5
Toby Elliott, Kaden Daniel (5) and Tyler Granlund; L. Markowski, H. Trunkey-Evans (5), A. Karns (6) and C. Saunders. W — Elliott; L — Markowski.
Lewiston hits — Daniel 2 (2B), Granlund 2, Cody Ray 2, Colby Weeks (HR), Jared Jelinek, Brice Bensching.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Trunkey-Evans 3 (2B), N. Christ 2 (2B), B. Hall, A. Karns, B. Stockton, Saunders.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — Completing a golden season of sweeps in 2A Greater Spokane League dual play, the Pullman boys celebrated senior day by blanking area foe Clarkston.
Seniors Vijay Lin, Kolby Uhlenkott, Kieran Hampson, Brian Fugh, Jesse Tang and Parker Hipp combined to deliver four of the Greyhounds’ seven varsity match wins on the day as they finished their regular-season league title run. Lin dropped only one game in taking the No. 1 singles match, while Uhlenkott and Hampson notched a 6-1, 6-2 No. 1 doubles victory.
Counting both league and nonleague team head-to-heads, this was the 42nd consecutive victory for Pullman (12-0, 10-0) — a streak that dates back to April 2019. The win concluded the third consecutive undefeated season the Hounds have played since returning from 2020’s cancellation, meaning that this year’s class of senior boys will have completed their entire high school careers without ever losing a team dual.
Both Pullman and Clarkston (7-6, 6-4) open 2A district tournament play on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shadle Park High School.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Cody Whittle 6-1, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Cole McKenzie 6-2, 7-5; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Haven Morfin 6-2, 6-1; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Chase Meyer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Nathan Gall/Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams 6-3, 6-1; Jesse Tang/Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Xander VanTine/Dominic Paulucci 6-3, 6-2.
Pullman girls 6, Clarkston 1
Visiting Pullman swept the singles and won two of three doubles matches to complete an undefeated season in team dual play and clinch the 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season title with a victory against Clarkston.
The Greyhounds (12-0, 10-0) enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout from No. 2 singles player Gwyn Heim, while Rhoda Wang and Diana Gutierrez dropped only one game apiece at the No. 1 and 3 spots. Pullman was also dominant in the top two doubles positions, while Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley edged out the Greyhound’s Lynnsey Biorn and Rachel Lam 7-5, 7-5 to earn the lone match win for the Bantams (11-3, 8-2).
Both teams will begin district tournament play on Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Valley High School.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Annouck Jansen 6-0, 6-1; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Gabie Mills 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Kendall Wallace 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Ella Ogden, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-2; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Lynnsey Biorn/Rachel Lam 7-5, 7-5.
Five Bengals qualify for State after Day 1 of Districts
POST FALLS — The Lewiston tennis team has guaranteed five athletes a spot at the Idaho 5A state tournament, with opportunities to send more after the first day of its 5A district tournament. The Bengals also stand at second place overall at the meet with a team score of 28.
Dylan Gomez reached his third district championship in a row in boys singles competition, Alli Olson/Cade Hill made the final for mixed doubles and sisters Lynsie and Olivia Bren made it in girls doubles competition. The championship games will be played tomorrow.
Several other players remain alive in the consolation brackets with opportunities to guarantee their own spots in the state tournament.
Sinjin Caviness remains competing for the Bengals in boys singles, Eliza Pfaff is alive in girls singles, and the teams of Garrett Beardsley/Christian Bren and J.J. Pacheco/Cayden Beehler are both alive in boys doubles consolation — but will have to play each other tomorrow.
The girls doubles duo of Addi Falkenstein-Barker/Cathryn Ho is also alive in consolation.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 33; 2. Lewiston 28; 3. Lake City 24; 4. Post Falls 20.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDBears, Bengals half-done with Districts
COEUR D’ALENE — Through Day 1 of competition at the 4A/5A district meet at Coeur d’Alene High School, Moscow sits tied for second in 4A boys team standings.
The Bear girls are in third, and Lewiston is third at the 5A level in both boys and girls team scores.
Moscow has had its best results so far in the jumping competition, with event wins by Caleb Skinner on the boys side and Kennedy Thompson among girls. Lewiston has excelled in throwing, getting wins from James White in boys competition and Zoie Kessinger for the girls team.
The meet will resume with Day 2 action starting at 2 p.m.
DAY 1 RESULTS
4A BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 30; T2. Lakeland 26; T2. Moscow 26.
3,200 — 1. Daniel Ricks, Sandpoint, 10:14.07; 2. Callahan Waters, Sandpoint, 10:15.87; 3. Kieran Long, Moscow, 10:16.76.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomas Calder, Nick Nowell, Weston Saputski, Terry Edwards), 1:29.66; 2. Moscow, 1:31.04.
1,600 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Ryder Haynes, Isaac Schmit, Rusty Lee, Nathan Roche), 3:40.91; 2. Moscow, 3:45.76; 3. Lakeland, 4:03.76.
Shot put — 1. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 48-9 3/4; 2. Isaac Cermeer, Sandpoint, 42-1; 3. Benjamin Stockton, Sandpoint, 38-2 1/2.
Discus — 1. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 131-9; 2. Benjamin Stockton, Sandpoint, 113-9; 3. Isaac Vermeer, Sandpoint, 111-2.
High jump — 1. Rusty Lee, Sandpoint, 6-4; 2. Ben Roth, Lakeland, 5-8; 3. Rylan Pickard, Moscow, 5-8.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 21-2 3/4; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 20-11; 3. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 19-7 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 42-4; 2. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 41-1; 3. Collin Cameron, Lakeland, 39-3 1/4.
4A GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 48; 2. Lakeland 24; 3. Moscow 21.
3,200 — 1. Lily Richardson, Sandpoint, 11:54.32; 2. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 11:54.62; 3. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 12:08.60.
800 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Aliya Strock, Maren Davidson, Ani Vick, Anna Reinink), 1:48.06; 2. Lakeland, 1:48.31; 3. Moscow, 2:03.11.
800 medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Aliya Strock, Noah Roark, Anna Reinink, Maren Davidson), 1:52.19; 2. Moscow, 1:52.35; 3. Lakeland, 1:55.92.
Shot put — 1. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 40-3; 2. Jetta Thaete, Sandpoint, 34-7 1/2; 3. Alexandra David, Sandpoint, 33-4.
Discus — 1. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 109-7; 2. Alexandra David, Sandpoint, 93-0; 3. Jetta Thaete, Sandpoint, 90-7.
High jump — 1. Kenna Simon, Lakeland, 5-0; 2. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 4-10; 3. Memphis Gray, Moscow, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Devin McDaniel, Sandpoint, 10-7; 2. Erika Edmundson, Sandpoint, 10-1; 3. Avery Edmundson, Sandpoint, 9-1.
Long jump — 1. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 16-11 1/2; 2. Katherine Cameron, Lakeland, 16-5 1/2; 3. Aliya Strock, Sandpoint, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lakeland, 36-10; 2. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 33-11; 3. Kenna Simon, Lakeland, 33-4.
5A BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 59; 2. Coeur d’Alene 40; 3. Lewiston 19; 4. Lake City 18.
3,200 — 1. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 9:44.36; 2. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 9:45.77; 3. Mitchell Rietze, Coeur d’Alene, 10:00.77.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Gio Carlino, Cobe Cameron, Taycen Genatone, Dylan Wolfe), 1:30.29; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 1:33.56; 3. Lake City, 1:40.17.
3,200 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Lachlan May, Kyle Rohlinger, Jacob King), 8:14.23; 2. Lake City, 8:35.13; 3. Post Falls, 8:56.13.
Shot put — 1. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 56-7; 2. James White, Lewiston, 56-6 1/2; 3. Alex Green, Lake City, 49-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. James White, Lewiston, 158-0; 2. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 150-6; 3. Miles Kison, Post Falls, 128-8.
High jump — T1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 6-4; T1. Alex Shields, Post Falls, 6-4; 3. Trenton McLean, Post Falls, 6-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jakan Lawrence, Coeur d’Alene, 14-1; 2. Brandon Decker, Lake City, 13-1; 3. Braden Worley, Post Falls, 13-1.
Long jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 20-2 1/4; 2. Taycen Genatone, Post Falls, 20-0 1/2; 3. Blair Crane, Post Falls, 19-11.
Triple jump — 1. Alex Shields, Post Falls, 42-10; 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston, 40-11 1/2; 3. Austin Rutherford, Post Falls, 40-10 1/2.
5A GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 51; 2. Post Falls 47; 3. Lewiston 27; 4. Lake City 11.
3,200 — 1. Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 10:46.29; 2. Olivia May, Coeur d’Alene, 11:20.77; 3. Kaley Bohl, Post Falls, 11:41.77.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Trinity Byrne, Chloe Van Volkinburg, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean), 1:45.32; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 1:45.62; 3. Lake City, 1:54.06.
3,200 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Ann Marie Dance, Chloe Frank, Elliana Rietze, Olivia May), 10:08.43; 2. Post Falls, 11:11.09; 3. Lake City, 11:24.67.
Shot put — 1. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 45-6 1/2; 2. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 38-8 1/2; 3. Kelsey Carroll, Coeur d’Alene, 37-2.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 138-5; 2. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 128-1; 3. Kelsey Carroll, Coeur d’Alene, 117-1.
High jump — 1. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 4-8; 2. Trinity Byrne, Post Falls, 4-8; 3. Hannah Huffman, Lewiston, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Rihanna Legler, Post Falls, 10-1; 2. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 10-1; 3. Angela Maiani, Coeur d’Alene, 8-7.
Long jump — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 16-10 1/2; 2. Ashley Kerns, Lake City, 15-9 1/2; 3. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 34-6 1/4; 2. Phebe Runnels, Coeur d’Alene, 33-9 1/2; 3. Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 33-1 1/2.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFGreyhounds sixth at Spokane meet
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys and girls golf teams finished sixth at the Spokane Area High School golf championships at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.
Parker Legreid led the way for the boys with a score of 77. Rawley Larkin and Trae Fredirckson finished with matching scores of 86.
Ryliann Bednar led the Pullman girls with a score of 95.
BOYS
Team scors — 1. Mead 284; 2. Ridgeline 314; 3. Central Valley 316; 4. Gonzaga Prep 324; 5. Lewis & Clark 326; 6. Pullman 345; 7. Wilbur-Creston 368; 8. UCA 369; 9. West Valley 371; 10. Newport 377; 11. Riverside 379.
Medalist — Bradley Mulder, Mead, 70.
Pullman individuals — Parker Legreid 77; Rawley Larkin 86; Trae Fredrickson 86; Elliot Lee 93.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewis & Clark 345; 2. Mead 360; 3. Gonzaga Prep 393; 4. West Valley 421; 5. Ridgeline 426; 6. Pullman 437; 7. Colville 448; 8. Lakeside 455.
Medalist — Amanda Nguyen, Lewis & Clark 74.
Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 95; Matiline Rink 100; Faith Sampson 117; Emma Bobo 125.
COLLEGE BASEBALLNAIA Opening Round teams finalized
The NAIA has determined the teams and seeding for host sites for the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, which is scheduled to begin Monday.
Lewis-Clark State, as a host team, received an automatic bid and was named the No. 4 seed.
The No. 1 seed was Hope International (Calif.), the No. 2 seed was Science & Arts (Okla.) and the No. 3 seed was Condordia (Mich.).
The Warriors will face the Hope International Warriors (33-9) at 4 p.m. on Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston, with the game between Science & Arts and Concordia to be played at 12:30 p.m. that same day.
The Opening Round will be played in a two-loss format, with the winner of the bracket earning a berth to the Avista NAIA World Series.
The Opening Round is scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday, with a possibility to extend to Thursday if an extra game is necessary.