Tigers bare their teeth at State

In opening their first boys basketball state tournament appearance since stepping up size divisions to Idaho Class 2A, the third-seeded Kendrick Tigers made the most of the occasion.

Kendrick enjoyed double-digit scoring performances from four players and made the No. 6 Hagerman Pirates look utterly uncompetitive for the bulk of a 67-42 Tiger victory on Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, setting up a semifinal showdown with the Grace Grizzlies.

Tigers on a tear

“I think our kids came in with the mindset that even if we didn’t shoot well, we would be able to win if we guarded well,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said. “That’s what got our momentum going at the beginning of the game.”

Hagerman (16-9) went ahead 1-0 off a free throw 30 seconds into regulation. It would prove to be the Pirates’ only lead of the day.

The Tigers (18-7) recorded their first six points of the game off 3-pointers from Ralli Roetcisoender and Maddox Kirkland. It was not long, however, before they shifted their focus inside, going long stretches of play making a steal or drawing a turnover on nearly every Pirate possession and responding with a barrage of fast-break layups.

With a little under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the game was shaping up like a rout of proportions almost unheard of at the state level after a Roetcisoender drive across the court for a layup brought the score to 20-3 in Kendrick’s favor.

The Pirates finally found a five-point run to stop the bleeding, but they would spend the game consistently at less than half Kendrick’s point total until the fourth quarter, when the Tigers finally benched their starters and slowed down production.

Kendrick’s largest lead came to 34 points at 58-24 late in the third.

By the numbers

Roetcisoender finished the game with 19 points off 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 from the foul line while making five rebounds and three assists. Maddox Kirkland added another 16 points on an 8-of-13 field-goal performance and notched four boards and three assists.

Silflow was most efficient of all for the Tigers from the field — going 5-for-6 including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc en route to totaling 13 points — and made a team-high four steals. Freshman Hudson Kirkland was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and totaled 10 points to round out the double-digit scoring performances from Kendrick.