Tigers bare their teeth at State

In opening their first boys basketball state tournament appearance since stepping up size divisions to Idaho Class 2A, the third-seeded Kendrick Tigers made the most of the occasion.
Kendrick enjoyed double-digit scoring performances from four players and made the No. 6 Hagerman Pirates look utterly uncompetitive for the bulk of a 67-42 Tiger victory on Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, setting up a semifinal showdown with the Grace Grizzlies.
Tigers on a tear
“I think our kids came in with the mindset that even if we didn’t shoot well, we would be able to win if we guarded well,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said. “That’s what got our momentum going at the beginning of the game.”
Hagerman (16-9) went ahead 1-0 off a free throw 30 seconds into regulation. It would prove to be the Pirates’ only lead of the day.
The Tigers (18-7) recorded their first six points of the game off 3-pointers from Ralli Roetcisoender and Maddox Kirkland. It was not long, however, before they shifted their focus inside, going long stretches of play making a steal or drawing a turnover on nearly every Pirate possession and responding with a barrage of fast-break layups.
With a little under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the game was shaping up like a rout of proportions almost unheard of at the state level after a Roetcisoender drive across the court for a layup brought the score to 20-3 in Kendrick’s favor.
The Pirates finally found a five-point run to stop the bleeding, but they would spend the game consistently at less than half Kendrick’s point total until the fourth quarter, when the Tigers finally benched their starters and slowed down production.
Kendrick’s largest lead came to 34 points at 58-24 late in the third.
By the numbers
Roetcisoender finished the game with 19 points off 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 from the foul line while making five rebounds and three assists. Maddox Kirkland added another 16 points on an 8-of-13 field-goal performance and notched four boards and three assists.
Silflow was most efficient of all for the Tigers from the field — going 5-for-6 including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc en route to totaling 13 points — and made a team-high four steals. Freshman Hudson Kirkland was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and totaled 10 points to round out the double-digit scoring performances from Kendrick.
As a team, the Tigers converted well over half their field-goal attempts at 27-for-48 (56.3%) and went 8-for-11 (72.7%) at the foul line. Kendrick has now won 11 consecutive games, all by at least two possessions and eight by double-digit margins.
Up next
The Tigers meet seventh-seeded Grace (13-13) today at 4 p.m. Pacific back at Vallivue. The Grizzlies upset No. 2 Valley of Hazelton 43-34 on Thursday, dealing the Vikings (22-1) their first defeat of the season. Steve Kirkland, who watched the game, described Grace as a “big team” fielding “a lot of good players from top to bottom,” but expressed optimism for his team’s ability to find its way to the final, where the Tigers could be looking forward to a rematch of their district final against the Kamiah Kubs if they also win today.
“I think if we come out and we take care of some of the things that we can control, like our rebounding and our defense, we can be competitive with most teams,” Steve Kirkland said. “At Districts, we were able to have success because I thought that we had probably our best showings defensively, and I don’t think it’s going to be any different down here.”
HAGERMAN (16-9)
Ky Kendall 1 5-5 7, Martin Gonzalez 6 0-0 12, Sebastion Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Alex Johnson 1 1-1 3, Jace Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Mavencamp 2 1-2 5, Shaymus Merrill 0 0-0 0, Bear Rebon 0 0-0 0, Zander Cenarrusa 0 0-0 0, Casen Knight 5 3-5 13, Will Mavencamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 42.
KENDRICK (18-7)
Maddox Kirkland 8 0-1 16, Cade Silflow 5 1-3 13, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 1-1 19, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kimberling 1 2-2 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 4-4 10, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Blake Morgan 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 8-11 67.
Kendrick 22 18 18 9—67
Hagerman 8 8 10 16—42
3-point goals — Silflow 2, Roetcisoender 2, Morgan.