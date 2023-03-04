In a down-to-the-wire barnburner of an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal, third-seeded Kendrick settled a score from last year and dislodged the defending champions in one fell swoop Friday at Caldwell High School.
There were numerous ties and lead changes during the course of an intense, physical game, but in the end it was the Tigers (19-3) who came away with a 58-56 win against the second-seeded Rockland Bulldogs (21-3).
“It’s absolutely surreal right now, to be quite honest,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow, whose team has reached its first state final in his career. “After the game, I didn’t even make it to the locker room. I had to sit down; I was in tears. The emotions came over me, and I’m just so proud of these guys for how they performed and the determination they’ve shown.”
One year ago to the day, Rockland dealt Kendrick a 55-40 defeat in a first-round state tournament game en route to winning the title.
Leading the way as the Tigers reversed that result was senior Jagger Hewett, who had a game-high 23 points, adding five steals and four assists. Hewett gave Kendrick, which had trailed most of the way, an 18-16 lead with an interception and fast-break layup at the end of the first quarter. He went off for baskets from deep to create moments of scoreboard separation in the third and fourth quarters, and for a second consecutive game, hit critical free throws down the stretch to preserve the edge. He passed the millennium mark in total career points scored earlier this season, and now is sitting at 1,180 heading into his final game.
Also coming up big for Kendrick was freshman Nathan Tweit with 20 points and six rebounds, along with junior Ty Koepp, who scored seven and made 10 boards.
On a team level, the biggest difference was Kendrick’s superior patience and ball-handling; the Tigers committed a total of only three turnovers compared with 15 for the Bulldogs.
Kendrick contains Matthews
Rockland brings a major not-so-secret weapon to the court in 6-foot-5 junior Teague Matthews, who recently was named the classificaton’s player of the year. Containing him was a key focus.
“When we played them last year, we were not ready for his game,” Silflow said. “He’s good; he’s a very, very good player. He killed us on rebounds, so all year, we talked: ‘We’ll see Rockland again, and we know what we’ve got to do.’”
Tweit spent much of the game covering Matthews, while Hewett and others also got in on the act. Matthews spent some time on the bench after being called for two fouls in the first quarter, did not get on the scoreboard until the third and would finish with only six points.
“We asked everybody to double-team him,” Silflow said. “We actually guarded him with four different people to try to spread out fouls and give guys a break, and it worked, I guess.”
Rare double
Months after winning a second consecutive state football title, Kendrick now has the chance to claim its first basketball crown since 1985 and complete the first-ever football/basketball state title double in the same school year.
To do it, the Tigers will have to get past top-seeded Richfield (23-4), which prevailed 65-40 against Watersprings of Idaho Falls later in the day.
“We watched (Richfield) play Watersprings (in the semifinals), and that’s about all the familiarity we have with them,” Silflow said. “They’ve got another kid who’s about 6-4, 6-5 down low, and two good shooters, so it’s a lot like a Rockland team, in my opinion. Going into it, it’s going to probably be the same look.
“The guys are locked in. They’ve celebrated a little bit, and they’re already talking about what we can do tomorrow.”
The final takes place at 8:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
