In a down-to-the-wire barnburner of an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal, third-seeded Kendrick settled a score from last year and dislodged the defending champions in one fell swoop Friday at Caldwell High School.

There were numerous ties and lead changes during the course of an intense, physical game, but in the end it was the Tigers (19-3) who came away with a 58-56 win against the second-seeded Rockland Bulldogs (21-3).

Tags

Recommended for you