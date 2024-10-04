AREA ROUNDUP: Kendrick Tigers prey on Potlatch Loggers in clash of football unbeatens

KENDRICK — The host Kendrick Tigers made a statement with a 68-6 victory in an Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League football clash of unbeatens against the Potlatch Loggers on Friday.

Maddox Kirkland amassed 223 yards and three touchdowns passing and ran in two more for Kendrick (5-0, 4-0), which shut out Potlatch (5-1, 3-1) until the fourth quarter. Sawyer Hewett ran in two touchdowns and Cade Silflow caught for two.

“I’m super happy,” said Kendrick coach Zane Hobart, who reported that his team held Potlatch to 131 total offensive yards. “I think our kids played really well. This was a big game in terms of Whitepine League, with both teams being undefeated. Our defense played outstanding, outstanding football. Just physical. Our D-line was physical.”

Potlatch 0 0 0 6—6

Kendrick 16 28 16 8—68

Kendrick — Maddox Kirkland 40 run (Sawyer Hewett pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Hewett 40 run (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 92 pass from Kirkland (run failed).

Kendrick — Kirkland 1 run (Roetcisoender pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Silflow 46 pass from Kirkland (Silflow pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Hewett 47 run (pass failed).

Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 1 run (Carpenter run).

Kendrick — Roetcisoender 50 fumble return (Nathan Kimberling run).

Kendrick — Silflow 24 pass from Kirkland (Blake Morgan run).

Potlatch — Jay Marshall 2 run (pass failed).

Pullman 33, East Valley 6

PULLMAN — Connor Stewart passed for four touchdowns and ran in a fifth to lead the way as the host Greyhounds claimed their first win of the season, topping 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley of Spokane Valley.

Evan Anderson had two receiving scores for Pullman (1-4, 1-2).

A complete box score was not available.

Pullman — Brady Coulter 20 pass from Connor Stewart (kick failed).

East Valley — Unknown kickoff return (kick failed).

Pullman — Evan Anderson 15 pass from Stewart (conversion failed).

Pullman — Anderson 10 pass from Stewart (conversion good).

Pullman — Vaughn Holstad 5 pass from Stewart (kick failed).

Pullman — Stewart 25 run (Elias Van Arsdel kick).

Clarkston 54, Deer Park 24

DEER PARK — Bantam running back Stephen Alfred rushed for over 100 yards, filling in for Clarkston’s usual starter, and quarterback Hayden Line passed for over 200 yards in the Bantams’ win over Deer Park in a Greater Spokane League meeting.

Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said he “challenged guys to have a dominant mindset” at halftime, which led to the Bantams shutting out the Stags in the second half. Bye said Jason Rinard played a critical role on defense for the Bantams, who improved to 3-2 and remain undefeated at 2-0 in the GSL.

Complete statistics were not available at press time.

Clarkston 7 20 14 13—54

Deer Park 0 24 0 0—24

Lethbridge 31, Moscow 28

MOSCOW — The Bears rallied late, but could not quite find what they needed against nonleague opponent Lethbridge of Alberta, Canada.

Noah Velasco ran in two of the four touchdowns for Moscow (5-2), which also enjoyed a long running score from Keaton Frei and a receiving touchdown which saw the ball go from Velasco to Frei to Connor Isakson.

“It was a really hard-fought battle, and they came out on top,” Moscow assistant coach Peyton Broenneke said. “They’re a really good team.”

Complete statistics were not available.

Lehtbridge 7 14 10 7—31

Moscow 7 7 0 14—28

Pomeroy 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6

ST. JOHN, Wash. — The unbeaten Pirates continued their domination in Southeast 1B League play with a 70-point margin of victory over host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Jacob Reisinger rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns while receiving for 18 yards and one in the prodigious offensive effort for Pomeroy (5-0, 4-0).

Pomeroy 44 8 16 8—76

SJEL 0 6 0 0— 6

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 61 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 17 run (Jett Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 23 yd Return (TD) 22-0

Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 3 yd Rush (CNV) 24-0

Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 30 yd Pass from Jett Slusser (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 18 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 5 run (conversion failed).

SJEL — Brody Fleming 12 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 12 run (Reggie Ott pass from Vinnie Vecchio)

Pomeroy — Reisinger 70 run (Reisinger pass from Slusser).

Pomeroy — Vecchio 11 run (Schmidt pass from Vecchio).

Pomeroy — McKeirnan 36 run (Vecchio run).

Asotin 28, Newport 14

NEWPORT — Peter Eggleston ran for 112 yards on 18 carries and Cody Ells added 112 yards on 11 attempts in the Panthers’ win over Newport in Northeast 2B League competition.

Eggleston found the end zone three straight times to guide the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) to 21 straight points, on a night in which Newport challenged him and made him work harder for each yard, Asotin coach Jim Holman said.

“We played physical all night long,” Holman said. “On both sides of the ball.”

Asotin 7 7 7 7 — 28

Newport 0 0 6 8 —14

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 3 run (Morgan Bunch kick).

Asotin — Eggleston 4 run (Bunch kick).

Asotin — Eggleston 1 pass from Cody Ells (Bunch kick).

Newport — Kutter Driver 11 run (kick blocked).

Asotin — Colt Kelley 4 run (Bunch kick).

Newport — Driver 17 run (Hank Kirkwood run).

Wallace 52, Genesee 28

WALLACE, Idaho — Visiting Genesee started slow and warmed to its task, but never cut the gap in a defeat to nonleague foe Wallace.

The Bulldogs (3-3) were unable to stop Wallace quarterback Cooper Miller, who ran five touchdowns for the host Miners (5-1).

Genesee 0 6 6 16—28

Wallace 14 8 8 22—52

Wallace — Cooper Miller 8 run (Alex Grubbs pass from Miller).

Wallace — Julian Davis 60 pass from Cooper Miller (run failed).

Genesee — Cameron Holmes 15 run (pass failed).