AREA ROUNDUP
LAPWAI — Hailey Taylor had a mammoth hitting performance, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI, to lead Kendrick in a 21-3 Whitepine League softball win over Lapwai that ended after four innings via mercy rule on Tuesday.
“She’s got a great swing and it was just nice to see her get going today,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said of Taylor.
In the circle, Taylor Boyer pitched the duration for the victorious Tigers (8-5, 4-1), throwing four strikeouts.
Kendrick 564 6—21 15 1
Lapwai 003 0— 3 8 1
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Madden Bisbee (4) and A. Whitman, L. Moody.
Kendrick hits — Hailey Taylor 4 (3B, HR), Boyer 3, Kirk 2, N. Kimbley 2 (2B), H. Kimberling (HR), Morgan Silflow, S. Cochrane, L. Hanson.
Lapwai hits — Andrea Domebo 2, Marks 2, Bisbee (2B), K. Williamson, A. Miller, L. Moody.
West Valley 12, Pullman 3
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds were held scoreless in the final three innings against 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley.
Pullman (1-6, 0-4) commited seven errors throughout the contest.
The Eagles (5-6, 4-3) were led by Sorrel Stewart’s work in the circle. She notched seven strikeouts.
Sophie Armstrong absorbed the loss. She gave up 12 runs on seven hits, walking seven.
Pullman 003 000 x— 3 6 7
West Valley 032 016 x—12 7 2
Sophie Armstrong and Cameron Soto; Aurora Hall (2). Sorrel Stewart and Taylor Cromie.
Pullman hits — Kinsey Rees 2, Taylore Wolfe 2, Cori Stewart, Sophie Armstrong.
West Valley hits — Marley Tillery 2 (HR, 2B), Sionie Hurley (2B), Haylee Kelly, Ally Vanweerdhuizen, Sydney Tomalo, Hall.
Colfax 14, Liberty 4
SPANGLE, Wash. — Visiting Colfax scored a five-inning mercy rule win against Liberty of Spangle in Northeast 2B League play.
The Bulldogs (13-2, 11-1) blew the game open with a nine-run third inning. Complete information was not available.
Colfax 329 00—14 x x
Liberty 400 00— 4 x x
Grangeville 8, Kellogg 6
The Bulldogs dominated the first six innings and held off a late charge by Central Idaho League foe Kellogg to prevail at Airport Park.
Grangeville (10-5, 1-2) benefited from a complete-game pitching performance plus a triple at bat from Mattie Thacker, who also made a critical pickoff to first base to help stop the Kellogg momentum in the seventh inning. Thacker passed to first-baseman Madalyn Green, who herself registered a team-high three hits in the game.
Kellogg 000 000 6—6 7 4
Grangeville 300 023 0—8 9 2
Macy and Brielle; Mattie Thacker and Kinsley Adams.
Kellogg hits — not available
Grangeville hits — Madalyn Green 3, Adri Anderson 2 (2B), Adams 2 (2B), Thacker (3B), Caryss Barger.
Colton 20, Dayton/Waitsburg 13
WAITSBURG, Wash — In a high-scoring affair, the Wildcats were able to edge out the Wolfpack in nonleague play.
Kendra Stout, Katie Schultheis and Rachel Becker all had big nights at the plate. The trio combined to go 11-for-16 at the dish with two triples and three doubles for Colton (7-1).
Sydni Whitcomb earned the win in the circle. She struck out five while giving up nine hits.
Kameryn Tupling absorbed the loss for Dayton/Waitsburg (4-6) after allowing 20 runs on 16 hits, walking 13.
Colton 226 105 4—20 16 9
Dayton 050 313 1—13 9 4
Sydni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker; Kameryn Tupling and Lila Hutchens.
Colton hits — Kendra Stout 4 (3B, 2B), Katie Schultheis 4, Rachel Becker 3 (3B, 2 2B), Ella Nollmeyer 2, Claire Moehrle, Kaydee Heitstuman, Meredith Bell.
Dayton/Waitsburg hits — Hutchens 2 (2B), Alyssa Segraves 2, Hendrix Groom 2, Samantha Boggs 2, Marissa Tupling.
DeSales 18-4, Asotin 4-8
ASOTIN — Having suffered a lopsided mercy rule defeat in Game 1, the host Panthers turned the corner with a 4-0 start en route to defeating the Irish in the nightcap of their doubleheader.
Junior Cady Browne smacked a home run during Game 2 for Asotin (4-11). She also went the distance on the mound, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out six batters from DeSales (9-5).
During the first game, the Panthers struggled to get out of their own way as they commited eight errors.
GAME ONE
DeSales 671 22—18 5 1
Asotin 201 10—4 3 8
Kate Dunham, Caroline Kutsch (5) and Abi Guest. Kierra Nielson and Cady Browne. W— Dunham. L — Nielson.
DeSales hits — Dunham 3, Guest, Kutsch.
Asotin hits — Emily Elskamp, Browne, Nielson.
GAME TWO
DeSales 002 020 0—4 8 5
Asotin 220 103 x—8 5 1
Guest and Dunham. Browne and Maddi Lathrop. W — Browne. L — Guest.
DeSales hits — Guest 3 (2B), Dunham 2 (2B), Janee Doohan, Lauren Rohde, Jeyten Strandel.
Asotin hits — Chloe Renzelman 2 (2B), Browne (HR), Nielson, Izzy Dougan.
Shadle Park 9, Clarkston 3
The visiting Highlanders used a five-run second inning to down the Bantams in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Clarkston (5-6, 3-2) allowed six extra base hits, including four home runs. Leading the pack was Crimson Rice.
Rice also got the start in the circle for Shadle Park (9-2, 8-0), notching 12 strikeouts.
Emma McManigle absorbed the loss for the Bantams. She pitched two innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Brooke Blaydes boosted Clarkston with two hits, including a double.
Shadle Park 150 300 0—9 10 1
Clarkston 000 201 0—3 4 5
Crimson Rice and Courtney Brown. Emma McManigle, Murray Broemeling (2) and Joey Miller.
Shadle Park hits — Annabelle Moreno 2 (HR, 2B),Rice (2 HR), Madi Keon 2 (HR), Brown 2 (2B), Bethany Rinas, Rachel Jones.
Clarkston hits — Brooke Blaydes 2 (2B), McManigle, Carly Broemmeling.
Viking-Logger clashes postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader between Garfield-Palouse and Potlatch was postponed for reasons that have not been announced.
A makeup date has not been announced.
Rams, Kubs to meet another day
The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
A makeup date was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLGrangeville 3, Kellogg 1
The Bulldogs managed to come out on top against Central Idaho League foe Kellogg in a pitching duel for the ages at Clearwater Field in Lewiston.
Sam Lindsley notched 17 strikeouts for the second game in a row to give Grangeville (7-8, 1-0) the edge.
Lindsley had a no-hitter brewing until the final inning when Reed Whatcott notched a hit for Kellogg (5-8, 3-3).
“It was one of the most impressive pitching performances I’ve ever coached,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “Pretty much was everything was working for him.”
Kellogg 000 000 0—0 1 0
Grangeville 000 100 0—0 3 0
Logan Smith and Austin Clapper. Sam Lindsley and David Goicoa.
Kellogg hit — Reed Whatcott.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa (2B), J.T Jackson 2 (2B).
Orofino 7, St. Maries 0
ST. MARIES — The Maniacs held Central Idaho League foe St. Maries scoreless through seven innings.
Drew Hannah earned the win for Orofino (9-4, 2-0) on the mound. He allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out 14.
Bodey Howell and Aiden Olive both notched homers for the Maniacs.
Wyatt Holmes absorbed the loss on the mound for the Lumberjacks (3-7, 2-2). He allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out seven.
Orofino 203 011 0—7 11 1
St. Maries 000 000 0—0 4 0
Drew Hannah, Dashel Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo. Wyatt Holmes, Brock Anderson (6) and Dillion Holder. W — Hannah. L — Holmes.
Orofino hits — S. Naranjo 3, Bodey Howell 2 (HR), Aiden Olive 2 (HR), Barlow, Quinton Naranjo, Gavin Christopherson, Easton Schneider.
St. Maries hits — Trace Wicks (3B) Holder (2B), Anderson (2B), Milo Marsh.
Colfax 16-17, Liberty 4-1
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Bulldogs notched 29 hits as they downed Northeast 2B League rival Liberty of Spangle.
Colfax (7-3, 5-3) needed just five innings during both games to trounce the Lancers.
J.D Peterson went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate during the opener.
GAME ONE
Colfax 228 22—16 14 4
Liberty 110 20—4 3 3
Alex Mortensen and Braeden Plummer. Jeske, Nollmeyer (2) and Holling.
Colfax hits — J.D Peterson 4, Mason Gilchrist 2 (2B), Plummer 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Mortensen, J.P Wigen, Dawson Lobdell, Erik Christensen.
Liberty hits — Jeske, Strobel, Holling.
GAME TWO
Colfax 970 10—17 15 1
Liberty 001 00—1 3 3
Wigen, Inderrieden (2), Gilchrist (3) and Plummer. Hodl, Strobel (1), Wilson (1), Wilson (3), Feltwell (4) and Domrese. W — Wigen. L — Hodl.
Colfax hits — Plummer (2 2B), Peterson 2, JJ Bodey 2, Plummer 2, Gilchrist 2, Lobdell 2, Christensen 2, Asian Burt 2, Tyler Peterson, Inderrieden.
Clearwater Valley 5-3, Kendrick 2-1
KOOSKIA — In Whitepine League play, the host Rams notched a doubleheader sweep of Kendrick thanks to their work on the mound.
Clearwater Valley pitcher Trebor Altman went the distance in the opener, notching 10 strikeouts.
Landon Schlieper threw 109 pitches in the second game, notching 12 strikeouts to just one walk for the Rams (7-7, 5-0). Anthony Fabbi closed the game, notching three strikeouts.
Ty Koepp led at the plate for the Tigers (5-5, 2-2), recording three hits throughout the twinbill.
GAME ONE
Clearwater Valley 000 130 1—5 10 3
Kendrick 001 100 0—2 10 5
Trebor Altman and Anthony Fabbi. Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (5) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W— Altman. L — Ashmead.
Clearwater Valley hits — Landon Schlieper 4 (2B), Altman 2, Anthony Fabbi, Jake Fabbi, Aaron Hicks, Cam Whitcomb.
Kendrick hits — Ty Koepp 2, Tucker Ashmead 2, Isaac Rigney 2, Xavier Carpenter, Wyatt Fitzmorris, Troy Patterson, Mason Kimberling.
GAME TWO
Kendrick 000 010 0—1 5 1
Clearwater Valley 100 110 x—3 7 1
Troy Patterson, Ralli Roetcisoender (5) and Fitzmorris. Schlieper, A. Fabbi (5) and A. Fabbi, J. Fabbi (5).
Kendrick hits — Patterson 2, Dale Fletcher (2B), Koepp, Carpenter.
Clearwater Valley hits — Altman 2 (2B), Hicks 2 (2B). J. Fabbi, Schlieper, Cam Whitcomb.
Pomeroy 1-2, Touchet 0-7
TOUCHET — The visiting Pirates split a doubleheader with Southeast 1B League foe Touchet.
Pomeroy (5-8, 3-5) took the first game thanks to Trevin Kimble’s work on the mound. The senior notched 11 strikeouts while giving up just two hits.
Trace Roberts had another solid outing in the second game, but it wasn’t enough. The Junior pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out 10 batters.
Sam Kolb had 10 strikeouts of his own for the Indians.
GAME ONE
Pomeroy 000 100 0—1 3 1
Touchet 000 000 0—0 2 0
Trevin Kimble and Ollie Severs. Owen Godinez and N/A.
Pomeroy hits — Trace Roberts (2B), Kimble, Brodie Magill.
Touchet hits — Godinez, Bryan Orosco.
GAME TWO
Pomeroy 100 001 0—2 7 3
Touchet 510 100 x—7 8 0
Severs, Roberts (2) and Kimble. Sam Kolb, Orozco (7) and N/A.
Pomeroy hits — Kimble 2 (2B), Roberts 2 (2B), Nick Bryson (2B), Jett Slusser, Severs.
Touchet hits — Kolb 2, Godinez 2, Preston Frazier 2, Inri Mendoza, Kyler Pumphrey.
DeSales 10-10, Asotin 9-2
ASOTIN — Host Asotin fell in both games of its doubleheader against nonleague opponent DeSales of Walla Walla.
Gavin Ells notched three hits for the Panthers (10-5) throughout the twinbill.
He also got the start at the mound in the first game, and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out two.
GAME ONE
DeSales 200 014 3—10 13 2
Asotin 000 014 4—9 7 1
Sal Sisk, Cade McCollaugh (7) and Connor Nunes. Gavin Ells, Justin Boyes (3), Cooper Thomas (6), and Cameron Clovis. W — Sisk. L — Ells.
DeSales hits — Billy Holtzinger 3 (3B, 2B), Joe Baffney 3 (2B), Daniel Balof (2 2B), Trey McCauley 2 (2B), Sisk 2, Wade Huether.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 2, Chase Engle 2, Sam Hall (2B), Cooper Biery (2B), G. Ells.
GAME TWO
DeSales 001 170 1—10 12 0
Asotin 200 000 0—2 5 3
Holtzinger, McCollaugh (6) and Nunes. AJ Olerich, Clovis (3), Chase Engle (4), Colt Kelley (5), C. Ells (6) and Sam Hall.
DeSales hits — Holtzinger 2 (3B), McCollaugh 2 (2B), Cohen Wood 2, Hudson Hall 2, Remy Arceo 2, Balof, McCauley.
Asotin hits — G. Ells 3, C. Ells, Chase Engle.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 16, Garfield-Palouse 4
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but it was not enough to stave off a mercy rule defeat to Southeast 1B League foe St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
The Vikings (0-12, 0-8) benefited from four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings by Colton Pfaff.
Gar-Pal 010 12— 4 5 3
SJEL 12(10) 3x—16 8 1
Colton Pfaff, Walker Montgomery (3), Riley Pfaff (4) and Preston Olson; Jacob Melhus and Brennen Gonzalez.
Gar-Pal hits — Kaleb Kelnhofer, Rowan Edwards, P. Olson, Landon Orr, Lyman Olson.
SJEL hits — Melhus 2, Blake Johnson 2, Creighton Kauffman 2, Matthew DeFord, Kobelski.
Trojan-Bulldog showdown delayed
Tuesday’s scheduled Whitepine League game between Troy and Genesee was postponed due to field conditions.
It will be made up on Monday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Troy.
Wildcat-Bulldog twinbill postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader between Colton and the Colfax JV was postponed due to field conditions.
It will now be played at 2 p.m. today at Colton.
Logger-Wildcat doubleheader pushed back
The Potlatch doubleheader against visiting Lapwai scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.
It is now set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 6, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound boys swept all six matches played, winning five by 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, to clinch a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against visiting Shadle Park.
The No. 4 singles match was not played before inclement weather halted proceedings, but Pullman (5-0, 4-0) had already more-than-surpassed the four-win threshold to secure an overall team victory in the best-of-seven dual.
This was the 35th consecutive team dual victory for the Pullman boys tennis program — a streak that began in April 2019.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Michael Pitts 6-0, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Jaime Potter 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Jameson Tucker/Chris Ferraro 6-3, 6-0; Mir Park/Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Anthony Gomez/Corey Hodges 6-0, 6-0; Jesse Tang/Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Christian Barrera/Kye Hill-Roy 6-0, 6-0.
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — The unbeaten Pullman girls routed Shadle Park without dropping a set in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Hounds (5-0, 4-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from No. 2 singles player Gwyn Heim and No. 2 doubles pairing Leila Brown and Lynnlin Qiao. Pullman coach Dan Vollmer praised No. 4 singles player Lydia Nelson for “battling the wind and her opponent” en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Dani Cozzetto 6-1, 6-1; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Emma Hill 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Chiara Salvatera 6-4, 6-3; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Aliya Alexander 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Charlie Darllin/Jamie Blankensgel 6-0, 6-1; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Sadie Howard/Frankie McCoy 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Kendal Depner/Dalyla Rivera 6-2, 6-1.
Clarkston girls 6, West Valley 1
Host Clarkston cruised in singles and won two of three doubles matches to dismiss West Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Bantams (5-1, 3-0) were at their most dominant in the third and fourth singles spots, where Taryn Demers and Gabie Mills posted 6-0, 6-0 whitewashes.
Singles — Annouck Jansen, Clk, def. Brynlee Ordinario 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Brooklyn Adamson 6-1, 6-0; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Malea Palpalatok 6-0, 6-0; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Chloe Hunsaker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Carlie Knapp/Sutton Nordus, WV, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-2; Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Chloe Schuman/Chloe Matteson 6-3, 6-2; Kendall Wallace/Ella Ogden, Clk, def. Cassie Kappen/Adiana Caroll 6-1, 6-1.
West Valley boys 5, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Clarkston won two of three doubles matches played, but dropped all four singles encounters to lose a team dual against 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley.
The Bantams (3-4, 2-1) were competitive in singles play, extending two matches to three sets, but could not quite get over the hump.
Singles — Conner Kunz, WV, def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-1; Orion Mastel, WV, def. Alex Whittle 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5); Kyle Roberts, WV, def. Alex Shaw 6-2, 6-1; Asher Neifenegger, WV, def. Haven Morfin 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Judah Clark/Hunter Napier, WV, def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams 6-1, 6-2; Xander Van Tine/Dominic Paulucci, Clk, def. Gavin Simmons/Xander Kaiser 6-4, 6-4; Cody McKenzie/Cody Whittle, Clk, def. Riley Hayes/Yassin Kusaibati 6-4, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 11, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — Scoring five goals in a seven-minute span early in the second half to take themselves into double-digit territory, the Greyhounds continued their domination of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with a rout of visiting Clarkston.
Lukas Wexler scored four goals and assisted one, Carlens Dollin scored two and assisted three, and Evan French scored two and assisted two for Pullman (10-1, 6-0). The Bantams (0-8, 0-6) managed only three shots-on-goal for the day compared to the Greyhounds’ 26.
Clarkston 0 0— 0
Pullman 4 7—11
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 11th
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Kai Hirose), 15th
Pullman — Evan French (Carlens Dollin), 21st
Pullman — Wexler (French), 28th
Pullman — Wexler (Carlens Dollin), 43rd
Pullman — French (Wexler), 49th
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Carlens Dollin), 51st
Pullman — Leo Hoffman (Scott Sagen), 52nd
Pullman — Wexler (Clarens Dollin), 53rd
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (French), 55th
Pullman — Marcelo Romero (65th)
Shots — Clarkston 3, Pullman 26. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 13, Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPullman claims both team titles
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Pullman boys and girls golf teams took first place at the Greater Spokane League golf meet at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.
Greyhounds golfer Parker Legreid earned medalist honors with a score of 77. Parker Lee finished third overall with a score of 81.
West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia earned girls medalist honors with a score of 80. Pullman’s Ryliann Bednar placed third overall with a final score of 84. Matiline Rink finished just outside the top three with a score of 88.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 326; 2. West Valley 366; 3. East Valley 376; 4. Clarkston 424; 5. Rogers 434; 6. Shadle Park 465.
Medalist — Parker Legreid, Pullman, 77.
Other Pullman individuals — Parker Lee 81, Elliot Lee 84, Trae Fredrickson 84, Rawley Larkin 87, Cooper Kirschner 98.
Clarkston — Christian Spencer 98, Carson Sanders 115, Deion Thorton, Nathan Shutt 125, Raymond Staber 139.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 385, 2. West Valley 390, 3. East Valley 501.
Medalist — Melia Cerenzia, West Valley, 80.
Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 84, Matiline Rink 88, Alexis Hendrickson 103, Emma Bobo 110, Faith Sampson 117, Isabelle Brinkman 147.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACKVikings conquer Northeast
CLARKSTON — Garfield-Palouse won the girls team title in the Norhteast 1B League meet held at Clarkston.
Colfax finished in fourth with Asotin placing fifth.
Gar-Pal’s Kennedy Cook took first in the 200 meters with a time of 27.02 seconds. Haylee Appleford of Asotin finished first in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6 inches.
Reardan took home the boys crown with 132 team points. Colfax, Pomeroy, Asotin, and Garfield-Palouse finished behind.
Pomeroy’s Sidney Bales took first in the 100 meters with a time of 11.86 seconds. Colfax’s Zachary Cooper earned gold in the 200 with a time of 23.94.
Garfield-Palouse’s Kieran Snekvik placed first in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:35.22.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Reardan 132.5; 2. Colfax 103; 3. Pomeroy 77.5; 4. Asotin 46.5; 5. Garfield-Palouse 44; 6. Columbia (Hunters) 42; T7. Valley Christian 39; T7. Tekoa-Rosalia 39; 9. Oakesdale 35; 10. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 26.5; 11. DeSales; 12. Prescott 14; 13. Odessa 8.
100 — 1, Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.86; 2. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 12.03; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 12.06.
200 — 1. Zachary Cooper, Colfax, 23.94; 2. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 24.13; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 25.20.
400 — 1. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan, 54.58; 2. Brian Place, Tekoa-Rosalia, 57.55; 3. Kyzer Herres, Pomeroy, 58.31.
800 — 1. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan, 2:04.81; 2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:11.24; 3. Jake Williams, Asotin, 2:12.83.
1,600 — 1. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5:04.94; 2. Blaise Kern, Asotin, 5:10.02; 3. Preston Arnold, Valley Christian, 5:10.24.
3,200 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:35.77; 2. Blaise Kern, Asotin, 11:19.69; 3. Ayden Bassler, Garfield-Palouse, 12:01.14.
110 hurdles — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 17.99; 2. Jakari Singleton, Reardan, 18.24; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 18.59.
300 hurdles — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 44.84; 2. Jakari Singleton, Reardan, 45.64; 3. Levi Bingham, DeSales, 46.35.
400 relay — 1. Reardan (Blake Wynecoop, Braydon Bayless, Aiden Chillson, Jaquin Stroble), 47.45; 2. Colfax, 47.60; 3. Tekoa-Rosalia, 50.64.
1,600 relay — 1. Reardan (Gabe Branstetter, Evan Krupke, Jaquin Stroble, Braydon Bayless), 3:57.96; 2. Garfield-Palouse, 4:23.23.
Shot put — 1. Alex Binks, Colfax, 39’3.5; 2. Drew Vantine, Colfax, 37’5; 3. Diondre Flett, Reardan, 37’0.
Discus — 1. Drew Vantine, Colfax, 121’6; 2. Aiden Chillson, Reardan, 117’6; 3. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 113’11.
Javelin — 1. Karl Cooper, Oakesdale, 119’3; 2. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 109’6; 3. Dane Booth, Oakesdale, 109’0.
High jump — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 6’0; 2. Richard Alsept, Reardan, 6’0; 3. Evan Krupke, Reardan, 5’8.
Pole Vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13’0; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 11’6; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11’0.
Long jump — 1. Evan Krupke, Reardan, 18’9; 2. Braydon Bayless, Reardan, 17’11.75; 3. Ryan Robinson, Colfax, 17’9.
Triple jump — 1. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 36’6; 2. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 35’10; 3. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 35’9.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 114.5; 2. Oakesdale 96.5; 3. Odessa 88.5; 4. Colfax 75; 5. Asotin 57.5; 6. DeSales 57; 7. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 50.5; 8. Valley Christian 42; 9. Reardan 31.5; 10. Pomeroy 22; 11. Prescott 7.
100 — Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 13.61; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 14.07; 3. Reegan Castensen, Odessa, 14.20;.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 27.02; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 28.14; 3. Helen Hellberg, DeSales, 29.98.
400 — 1. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:03.29; 2. Aundreya Arnold, Valley Christian, 1:06.68; 3. Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:10.32.
800 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 2:34.29; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:50.82; 3. Laynie Southern, Garfield-Palouse, 2:53.90.
1,600 — 1. Adalynn Penwell, Colfax, 6:54.81; 2. Olivia Brownson, Valley Christian, 7:34.75; 3. Halee Berg, St. John-Endicott, 8:17.92.
3,200 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 12:54.17; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 13:16.68; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 13:21.29.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 17.39; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.72; 3. Destiny Nelson, Colfax, 19.22.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 47.98; 2. Audreya Arnold, Valley Christian, 53.05; 3. Anniston Jimmenez, DeSales, 53.75.
400 relay — 1. Odessa (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh), 53.34; 2. Colfax, 55.28; 3. Garfield-Palouse, 55.51.
800 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Charlotte McCulloh, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson), 1:55.29; 2. DeSales, 1:55.98; 3. Asotin, 2:04.70.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern, Courage Hightree, Kennedy Cook), 4:46.49; 2. Colfax, 5:06.50; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 5:15.29.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 36’6.5; 2. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 34’5.5; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 33’1.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 116’8; 2. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 113’7; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 87’4.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 105’11; 2. Justine Flett, Reardan, 95’1; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 93’7.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5’2; 2. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott; 3. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 4’6.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8’10; 2. Paige Claassen, Colfax, 7’6; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott.
Long jump — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 15’7.75; 2/ Reegan Castensen, Odessa, 14’11.5; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 14’3.5.
Triple jump — 1. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 31’4.75; 2. Helen Hellberg, DeSales, 29’5; 3. Audrey Brown, Asotin, 29’1.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 4, Gonzaga 2
The Washington State baseball team notched a 4-2 win over Gonzaga on Tuesday at Steve Hertz Field.
The Cougars (22-13) scored at least one run from the third until fifth inning while holding the Bulldogs scoreless for five innings.
Sam Brown led at the plate for Washington State, going 3-for-4.
Left fielder Sam Stem led for the Bulldogs (13-20) by going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Duke Brotherton earned the win on the mound. He pitched two innings, allowing no runs off two hits, striking out two.
Nate Deschryver absorbed the loss. He pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out two.
Washington State 001 210 000—4 8 1
Gonzaga 010 000 010—2 8 1
Jones, Brotherton (4), Farland (6), Wilford (7), Kaelber (7), Cottrell (7) and Cresswell. Deschryver, Graham, Mullan (8) and Ratfield. W—Brotherton. L—Deschryver.