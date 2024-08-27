Tigers triumphant once more

The sight of fire trucks and police escorts accompanying a school bus full of triumphant state champions into town as crowds of elated citizens throng the streets has become a familiar one in the city of Kendrick.

The latest example came this past weekend when the Tigers returned home from their underdog run to the Idaho Class 2A state boys basketball title.

“We had people on the streets cheering for the kids,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said. “They were mostly asleep until that point, and they woke up, and they were excited to see all the people that were welcoming them back.”

An unusual underdog story for the Tigers

It was an end to the season that might have been quite difficult to envision six weeks earlier, when the Tigers held a record of 7-7 overall and 3-4 in 2A Whitepine League play. They turned a corner beginning with a 52-20 victory over Troy on Jan. 28, and would ultimately win their last 13 consecutive games of the season — all by at least two possessions and 10 by double-digit margins — to finish at 20-7 after ousting the Kamiah Kubs 66-49 in the state title game on Saturday at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.

Four of the Tigers’ starters scored in double figures on that occasion: Ralli Roetcisoender (25 points), Maddox Kirkland (14 points, four assists), Hudson Kirkland (13 points, eight rebounds) and Cade Silflow (10 points, seven boards). Starting center Wyatt Cook sat out most of the game due to his defensive matchup, but Steve Kirkland was proud of the “leadership he showed” in other ways.

The team shot 54.8% from the field and an-even-more exceptional 64.7% from 3-point range.