The wheels of change always turn, especially for small town football, and that is once again the case for the Timberline Spartans of Weippe.
The Spartans finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record in a year that came down to the finale against Lewis County with a Idaho Class 1A Division II playoff spot on the line. Timberline would lose that game 28-6.
The loss was the final appearance of four-year letterwinner and team captain Parker Brown in the quarterback position and strong defender Logan Hunter.
The Spartans will turn to quarterback Corbin Christopherson to take the place of Brown this season. Christopherson, a 6-foot-1, 189-pound freshman, impressed in the offseason and won the role.
“He is pretty raw, he has a great arm, he had a great camp up at WSU and another up at Eastern Washington. He is an extremely talented young man,” Spartans coach Pat Christopherson said. “He is not the most athletic; he has probably grown eight inches in the last year and a half. He is very knowledgeable about the game, but sometimes he moves like a two-by-four.”
Corbin Christopherson will play with four returning seniors and a strong running game.
Older brother Gavin Christopherson will lead both the offensive and defensive lines with fellow senior Tyson Stewart helping protect the freshman quarterback.
Returning league offensive player of the year in the Class 1A DII Whitepine League, Rylan West, will continue to see the bulk of the carries along with fullback Darrin Bonner.
“I am excited about this season — it has been a long time since I have been super excited about one,” Pat Christopherson said. “I am just excited because we have a great group of boys.”
With any football team from a small school, finding players can sometimes be a concern. But Timberline continues to find enough good participants.
“It is always a story of numbers for us, we have 12 out this year though. Little bit better than we were last year,” Pat Christopherson said. “Hopefully if we can keep everybody healthy and eligible it should be an exciting season.”
Out of the 12 players, none are in the junior class. While that means 66 percent of the players are underclassmen, there is plenty of playing time for students who have at least three years of eligibility left. Those underclassmen coming in have shown a lot of growth in the offseason.
“It is always fun to see kids develop over the summer, just with the maturity level and physicality,” Pat Christopherson said.
The issue for the Spartans last season were the early mistakes that would put themselves in an early hole. Pat Christopherson said he thinks they had six turnovers on snaps alone against Lapwai in an early-season 82-18 defeat last year.
The Spartans will have a chance at revenge early on as Timberline opens the season with the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“Generally, we are a second-, third-, fourth-quarter team,” Pat Christopherson said. “Most of the time, the first quarter for us is a bit of a shell shock. ... It takes us a minute to wrap our head around it.”
The coach added that the team would get down on themselves after a mistake and that it would transfer to the other side of the ball.
The Idaho coaches poll once again had Timberline predicted to finish last in the league, a position Pat Christopherson thrives on.
“I love being there, I don’t think we have ever not been last,” Pat Christopherson said. “Every year, we never finish last. Last year, we kind of had a shootout at the end of the year with (Lewis County) to see who was going to get to go (to State).”
3 things to watch:
Rylan West was the Whitepine League offensive player of the year last season. The running back returns as a senior to lead a Spartan team who will rely more on the running game this year.
Corbin Christopherson will get the nod as a freshman at the quarterback position. He has the size and the arm to be successful in the league.
The season finale against Lewis County on Oct. 20 will most likely determine who will finish in second place in the league and earn a playoff spot.
Coach — Pat Christopherson, sixth season
Last year’s record — 6-3 overall, 1-2 in Whitepine League Division II
Returning Letterwinners — Rylan West, sr., RB/LB; Gavin Christopherson, sr., OL/DE; Darrin Bonner, sr., FB/DE; Tyson Stewart, sr., OL/DL; Caleb Marshall, soph., WR/DB; Parker Hodges, soph., OL/LB
SCHEDULE
8/25 — at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
9/1 — Cascade, 7 p.m.
9/7 — Wilder, 7 p.m.
9/14 — at Prairie, 7 p.m.
9/22 — at Deary, 7 p.m.
10/6 — at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
10/13 — Salmon River, 7 p.m.
10/20 — Lewis County, 7 p.m.