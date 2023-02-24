SPOKANE — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday.

The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s (Calif.) for the West Coast Conference regular-season title Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular-season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.

