San Diego center Steven Jamerson II (25) dunks while defended by Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther, right, drives while defended by San Diego guards Wayne McKinney III, left, and Deven Dahlke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and San Diego center Nic Lynch go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots while defended by San Diego guard Dominic Muncey (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 97-72. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzag coach Mark Few, center, shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
San Diego coach Steve Lavin encourages players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
SPOKANE — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday.
The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s (Calif.) for the West Coast Conference regular-season title Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular-season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.
“It’s a much anticipated matchup. They got us last time and we’re hungry. It’s going to be a good environment but we’ve got to focus on the game plan and not get caught up in all that stuff,” said Ben Gregg, who had 18 points for the Zags.
Timme needs to average 19.3 points per game in the next three games to break Gonzaga’s all-time scoring record set by Frank Burgess in 1961.
The Zags (23-6, 13-2 West Coast) dug out of an early six-point deficit with a 19-2 run before Jase Townsend took charge for USD, scoring on an array of jumpers and drives to keep the margin in single digits. Not to be outdueled, Gregg — whose dad, Matt, was a former Lewis-Clark State center — reeled off 11 points in the final 4:35 of the first half as part of a 17-7 Gonzaga run to close the half up 17.
“We watched San Diego take Saint Mary’s down to the wire there last week and knew they had some really talented offensive players,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I thought we did a nice job of handling their mixing defenses.”
Julian Strawther scored 17. Gonzaga is 16-0 this season when Strawther scores at least 14 points and have won 146 consecutive games when ahead by 10 or more at the half.