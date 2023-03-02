Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Chicago State guard Brent Davis (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) drives while defended by Chicago State guard Brent Davis (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Chicago State guard Brent Davis, right, shoots next to Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Chicago State guard Elijah Weaver (0) drives while defended by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center, huddles with his team after an NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, right, loses the ball while defended by Chicago State guard Kedrick Green during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, greets fans in the student section during a senior night ceremony before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Chicago State guard Brent Davis, left, and forward Tehshaundre Cole, right, go after the ball against Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates his dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Chicago State, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 104-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 17 points in what’s expected to be his final home game at Gonzaga as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs trounced Chicago State 104-65 in a postseason tune-up Wednesday.
Timme was greeted perhaps one final time by the Kennel crowd as he made his 99th start at Gonzaga. The senior forward ranks second on the school’s career scoring list, 21 points behind Frank Burgess (1958-61).
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Timme said. “But it was pretty special, all the love and support. This place has been a great second home to me. When I first showed up I didn’t want to like it, but I ended up loving it.”
The 6-foot-10 Timme has played four seasons at Gonzaga but could return for a fifth because of extra eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not announced any definitive plans.
Fellow senior Rasir Bolton added 15 points for the Zags (26-5), who won their seventh straight game. Malachi Smith scored 14.
“Just an overwhelmingly great group of people. All of them have their own personalities. They’ve all contributed so much,” coach Mark Few said.
Jahsean Corbett led Chicago State (11-19) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Wesley Cardet scored 16.
Gonzaga added the game to avoid going more than a week without playing before the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas. The Zags are the No. 2 seed and will play in the semifinal round Monday, seeking their fourth straight WCC tournament title.
The game featured six early lead changes, but with 13:10 left in the first half Hunter Sallis threw down a ferocious one-handed slam to spark a 20-2 run for Gonzaga during the next eight minutes.
Chicago State cut the deficit in half with a 15-6 spurt, but Bolton knocked down a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Gonzaga led 42-28 at halftime.
The Cougars couldn’t keep pace in the second half as they were outscored 62-37.
BIG PICTURE — Seven players reached double figures for Gonzaga and nine scored in all.