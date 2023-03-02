SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 17 points in what’s expected to be his final home game at Gonzaga as the 10th-ranked Bulldogs trounced Chicago State 104-65 in a postseason tune-up Wednesday.

Timme was greeted perhaps one final time by the Kennel crowd as he made his 99th start at Gonzaga. The senior forward ranks second on the school’s career scoring list, 21 points behind Frank Burgess (1958-61).

