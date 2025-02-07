COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Titus Yearout registers career-high in Vandal loss

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Lapwai alum Titus Yearout scored a collegiate career-high 14 points in the final three minutes during the Idaho Vandals’ 76-69 Big Sky Conference loss to visiting Portland State in men’s basketball play on Thursday at ICCU Arena.

After 37 minutes, Yearout had 0 points and Idaho (10-14, 5-6) trailed by 16. That was when the third-year Vandal came in and got to work, sinking a pair of 3-pointers, a couple of layups and four free throws in the game’s final 2 minutes and 55 seconds to help shrink the Portland State advantage to seven.

Despite Yearout’s best efforts, the comeback was not to be as Idaho lost its second straight game. Teammates Kolton Mitchell and Kristian Gonzalez tallied 12 points apiece.

Isaiah Johnson led the victorious Vikings (14-9, 6-4) with 22 points.

PORTLAND ST. (14-9)

Johnson 10-13 1-2 22, Miller 5-9 4-8 14, Minott 3-4 1-3 7, Henderson 1-4 6-6 8, Myers 1-7 4-7 6, Farrell 4-8 3-6 13, Nowell 1-4 0-0 2, Phipps 2-5 0-0 4, Brice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 19-32 76.

IDAHO (10-14)

Mims 2-2 0-0 4, Mrus 2-8 0-0 6, Gonzalez 4-13 2-2 12, Mitchell 4-9 1-2 12, Payne 3-8 0-0 7, Hardy 0-1 6-8 6, Yearout 4-5 4-4 14, Linhardt 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 1-1 0-0 3, Klapper 0-2 0-0 0, Brickner 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 13-16 69.

Halftime — Portland St. 39-19. 3-Point Goals — Portland St. 3-10 (Farrell 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Henderson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Myers 0-2), Idaho 12-32 (Mitchell 3-5, Yearout 2-3, Gonzalez 2-6, Mrus 2-7, Rose 1-1, Stevens 1-1, Payne 1-5, Klapper 0-2, Linhardt 0-2). Fouled Out — Henderson, Mims. Rebounds — Portland St. 31 (Minott 9), Idaho 36 (Mrus 7). Assists — Portland St. 8 (Myers 6), Idaho 12 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls — Portland St. 19, Idaho 25. A — 1,676 (4,200).

Oregon State 82, Washington State 74

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In the lone meeting of the two Pac-12 teams in the West Coast Conference, the Cougars fell to the Beavers to suffer their seventh loss in the last nine games.

The WSU slide has been exasperated by an early season-ending injury to the Cougars’ best player, Cedric Coward, and the extended absence of sophomore Isaiah Watts.

With Watts having several games under his belt since his return, WSU (15-10, 4-6) jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first five minutes before the Beavers gnawed back and trailed by one at halftime.

The Cougs committed a season-high 29 fouls to land several key starters in trouble. The Beavers had an answer for every WSU basket and hung on to win.

Nate Calmese surpassed 1,000 career points as he scored 25 to lead the Cougars. Ethan Price and Watts each sank three 3s and tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Michael Rataj led Oregon State (17-7, 7-4) with 21 points.