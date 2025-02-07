COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Titus Yearout registers career-high in Vandal loss

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — Lapwai alum Titus Yearout scored a collegiate career-high 14 points in the final three minutes during the Idaho Vandals’ 76-69 Big Sky Conference loss to visiting Portland State in men’s basketball play on Thursday at ICCU Arena.
After 37 minutes, Yearout had 0 points and Idaho (10-14, 5-6) trailed by 16. That was when the third-year Vandal came in and got to work, sinking a pair of 3-pointers, a couple of layups and four free throws in the game’s final 2 minutes and 55 seconds to help shrink the Portland State advantage to seven.
Despite Yearout’s best efforts, the comeback was not to be as Idaho lost its second straight game. Teammates Kolton Mitchell and Kristian Gonzalez tallied 12 points apiece.
Isaiah Johnson led the victorious Vikings (14-9, 6-4) with 22 points.
PORTLAND ST. (14-9)
Johnson 10-13 1-2 22, Miller 5-9 4-8 14, Minott 3-4 1-3 7, Henderson 1-4 6-6 8, Myers 1-7 4-7 6, Farrell 4-8 3-6 13, Nowell 1-4 0-0 2, Phipps 2-5 0-0 4, Brice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 19-32 76.
IDAHO (10-14)
Mims 2-2 0-0 4, Mrus 2-8 0-0 6, Gonzalez 4-13 2-2 12, Mitchell 4-9 1-2 12, Payne 3-8 0-0 7, Hardy 0-1 6-8 6, Yearout 4-5 4-4 14, Linhardt 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 1-1 0-0 3, Klapper 0-2 0-0 0, Brickner 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 13-16 69.
Halftime — Portland St. 39-19. 3-Point Goals — Portland St. 3-10 (Farrell 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Henderson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Myers 0-2), Idaho 12-32 (Mitchell 3-5, Yearout 2-3, Gonzalez 2-6, Mrus 2-7, Rose 1-1, Stevens 1-1, Payne 1-5, Klapper 0-2, Linhardt 0-2). Fouled Out — Henderson, Mims. Rebounds — Portland St. 31 (Minott 9), Idaho 36 (Mrus 7). Assists — Portland St. 8 (Myers 6), Idaho 12 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls — Portland St. 19, Idaho 25. A — 1,676 (4,200).
Oregon State 82, Washington State 74
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In the lone meeting of the two Pac-12 teams in the West Coast Conference, the Cougars fell to the Beavers to suffer their seventh loss in the last nine games.
The WSU slide has been exasperated by an early season-ending injury to the Cougars’ best player, Cedric Coward, and the extended absence of sophomore Isaiah Watts.
With Watts having several games under his belt since his return, WSU (15-10, 4-6) jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first five minutes before the Beavers gnawed back and trailed by one at halftime.
The Cougs committed a season-high 29 fouls to land several key starters in trouble. The Beavers had an answer for every WSU basket and hung on to win.
Nate Calmese surpassed 1,000 career points as he scored 25 to lead the Cougars. Ethan Price and Watts each sank three 3s and tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Michael Rataj led Oregon State (17-7, 7-4) with 21 points.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-10, 5-7)
Erikstrup 2-5 4-4 8, Price 5-9 0-0 13, L.Watts 3-6 3-4 9, Calmese 11-17 2-4 25, I.Watts 4-13 0-2 11, Okafor 2-3 1-2 5, Wynott 1-1 0-0 3, Vavers 0-3 0-0 0, Thrastarson 0-0 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 10-16 74.
OREGON ST. (17-7, 7-4)
Fallah 6-10 5-7 17, Rataj 7-13 7-10 21, Kingz 3-6 7-7 15, Lelevicius 1-3 2-3 5, Minor 1-5 2-2 4, Lake 2-3 3-3 8, Sy 2-4 3-4 9, Logue 1-1 1-2 3, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 30-38 82.
Halftime — Washington St. 37-36. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-25 (Price 3-6, I.Watts 3-9, Wynott 1-1, Calmese 1-3, L.Watts 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Vavers 0-3), Oregon St. 6-15 (Kingz 2-4, Sy 2-4, Lake 1-1, Lelevicius 1-3, Minor 0-1, Rataj 0-2). Fouled Out — Erikstrup. Rebounds — Washington St. 18 (Price 4), Oregon St. 34 (Rataj 8). Assists — Washington St. 12 (L.Watts 4), Oregon St. 14 (Kingz 5). Total Fouls — Washington St. 29, Oregon St. 15. A — 4,909 (9,604).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho 66, Portland State 62
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three Vandals scored in double figures and Idaho held off Portland State in a back-and-forth Big Sky Conference game.
Anja Bukvic scored a game-high 17 points, Rosie Schweizer notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jennifer Aadland added 11 points for the Vandals (16-6, 8-3).
As a team, Idaho tallied 20 assists on 26 made shots. Olivia Nelson dealt a team-high five assists and scored nine points, falling just short of extending her streak of nine consecutive double-digit scoring performances.
IDAHO (16-6, 8-3)
Bukvic 6-11 2-2 17, Schweizer 6-11 1-2 13, Aadland 5-12 0-0 11, Nelson 3-9 2-4 9, Hassman 2-8 4-4 8, Brans 2-3 0-0 4, da Silva 2-3 0-2 4, Uriarte 0-2 0-0 0, Pinheiro 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-14 66.
PORTLAND ST. (4-15, 1-9)
Torres-Kahapea 5-10 3-4 15, Fitzgerald 5-18 3-3 14, Wenger 3-9 0-0 6, Ellington 3-9 0-0 6, Ogele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 6-12 2-3 17, Haltom 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 8-10 62.
Idaho 20 12 16 18—66
Portland St. 14 16 11 21—62
3-point goals — Idaho 5-20 (Bukvic 3-7, Aadland 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Hassman 0-3, Uriarte 0-2, Pinheiro 0-2), Portland St. 6-25 (Brown 3-6, Torres-Kahapea 2-5, Fitzgerald 1-9, Ellington 0-3, Haltom 0-1, Turner 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 41 (Schweizer 13), Portland St. 39 (Wenger 8). Assists — Idaho 20 (Nelson 5), Portland St. 13 (Torres-Kahapea 5). Total fouls — Idaho 11, Portland St. 16. Attendance — 359.