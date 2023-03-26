NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered the day holding the top spot in the Western Conference’s wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.

