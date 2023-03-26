Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) checks Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen, right, into the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Kraken won 7-2. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) celebrates with Jared McCann (19) Jordan Eberle (7), and Vince Dunn (29), after Beniers scored against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Kraken won 7-2. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) checks Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) into the boards as they go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Kraken won 7-2. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, right, admires his statue during an unveiling ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, left, greets fans during the unveiling ceremony of his statue before an NHL hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, left, looks at his statue as he speaks during an unveiling ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, left, stands in front of his statue during an unveiling ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates with defenseman Vince Dunn (29) after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) dives failing to stop Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) from scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) celebrates with center Philip Tomasino (26) after Barrie scored against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a shot as Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski (17) looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday.
Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered the day holding the top spot in the Western Conference’s wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.
Matt Duchene and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Predators began the day five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the West’s second wild-card berth.
“They were the better team from right off the start,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “They just looked faster, more competitive on the puck.”
Tolvanen’s two-goal performance was particularly painful for the Predators, as they waived the talented Finn in early December. Tolvanen has scored 15 goals since joining Seattle.
“He just keeps working hard,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “What he did today is what he’s been doing for us all along.”
Much like in Thursday’s matchup between the teams, Sprong scored the game’s first goal early in the opening period. Sprong has scored in three straight games, equaling a career high.
Tolvanen doubled the Seattle lead at 17:37 of the first with a power-play goal. The Kraken had not scored on the man-advantage in the past five games, going 0-for-11 in that stretch.
“I feel like the last couple of games we struggled a little bit getting shots on net and getting scoring chances,” Tolvanen said. “Today, we did a pretty good job on the power play. We got shots through and we got some traffic too.”
Barrie cut the Seattle lead in half at 1:43 of the second, tapping in the rebound of a Philip Tomasino redirect.
Tolvanen struck again at 17:16 of the second. Saros came way out of his crease to try to prevent a Bjorkstrand breakaway. Unfortunately for Saros, he passed it right to Tolvanen just inside the blue line, where he sent a long wrist shot into the vacated net.
Duchene scored at 53 seconds of the third to draw Nashville briefly to back within a goal, but Seattle scored four unanswered to put the game out of reach.
“Yeah, it was kind of a weird game,” Duchene said. “We were not at the level we needed to be. We were a little flat. So I’m not sure. It’s hard to put your finger on why. Execution wasn’t great at times.”
Seattle 2 1 4 — 7
Nashville 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: 1, Seattle, Sprong 19 (Tanev, Donato), 3:13. 2, Seattle, Tolvanen 16 (McCann, Bjorkstrand), 17:37 (pp). Penalties: Nashville bench, served by Evangelista (Delay of Game), 3:13; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 5:46; Geekie, SEA (Holding), 10:48; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Interference), 14:10; Sissons, NSH (Roughing), 14:10; Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 14:10; Duchene, NSH (Slashing), 16:30.