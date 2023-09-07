It’s not every season where you can find a league race decided early on in the season, but that might be the case this year.
Several Whitepine League games are on the slate this week that might have major ramifications for the rest of the season. A pair of classic border-battle contests are also on the docket.
Here are the top five high school football games of the week.
Moscow at Pullman — 7 p.m. Friday
The first of two border battles this week is the annual Battle of the Palouse football game between the Moscow Bears and Pullman Greyhounds.
Pullman is still looking for its first win of the season after falling 42-21 to Lakeland last Friday. Moscow is 1-1 and coming off a narrow 30-29 loss to Clarkston last Friday.
The Bears have already proven to be a better team than last year’s 0-8 squad and will look to avenge last year’s 32-12 loss to the Greyhounds.
Pullman will already be motivated to get its first win of the season — the fact there’s a chance it could come against its cross-state rival should make this game one of the more entertaining of the week.
Clarkston at Lewiston — 7 p.m. Friday
The second border battle of the week is the annual Battle of the Bridges between the Clarkston Bantams and Lewiston Bengals in Lewiston.
Lewiston dominated last year’s contest 52-12 in Clarkston, and the Bantams are looking to return the favor this year at Bengal Field.
Coming into last year’s game, the Bengals were 1-1 and Clarkston was 1-0. This year, Lewiston is 0-2 and looking to get the ball rolling by getting its first win of the season.
Both teams are coming off great seasons in 2022 and haven’t started this year as strong as they did a year ago. A win in the Battle of the Bridges can give the team momentum going into the rest of the season.
Logos at Kamiah — 7 p.m. Friday
Logos is one of the biggest surprises so far this season. The Knights are 2-0 and have one of the most prolific offenses in the classification, led by quarterback Jack Driskill. That offense will be put to the test against defending Whitepine League Division I champion the Kubs.
Kamiah is 1-0 and coming off a 52-8 win over Lapwai.
The Kubs’ defense is one of the most prolific units in the entire league and it will be interesting to see how it holds up against a Logos offense averaging close to 400 yards per game.
This latest example of “unstoppable force vs. immovable object” could also have ramifications down the road.
Last year the Whitepine League didn’t have a sole team in first place until later in the season, and that trend is holding so far. Prairie, Kamiah, Logos and Potlatch are all undefeated overall and in conference. Whoever wins the game between the Kubs and the Knights will have a huge advantage over the majority of the league.
Prairie at Potlatch — 7 p.m. Friday
Similar to Kamiah vs. Logos, this game between two undefeated Whitepine League teams might have ramifications throughout the season for the same reasons listed above.
In contrast to the Knights and the Kubs — a game that features a team on the come-up and an established team looking to defend its crown — the Loggers vs. the Pirates is a contest between two teams looking for a return to prominence.
Potlatch was part of the highest-scoring game in the area last Friday — 82 total points. 74 of them came from the Loggers. For a team in which three of its four losses last year came by two scores or less, it’s a sign Potlatch is ready to contend for the top spot in the Whitepine League.
Prairie, a usual powerhouse in the Whitepine League, had a down year a season ago and began its return to the top this year with a statement 56-16 win over Troy last Friday. Last year’s contest between the Pirates and the Loggers was an entertaining 56-52 Prairie win.
This year’s contest should be just as high octane.
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia — 7 p.m. Friday
Last Friday the Garfield-Palouse Vikings avenged two losses from last season by beating the St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse Eagles 36-32. This Friday, Garfield-Palouse is looking to get retribution for another loss last year against the Tekoa-Rosalia Timberwolves in Rosalia.
Both teams found themselves in similar situations last year with depleted rosters and injuries, leading to disappointing season results for both teams.
The Timberwolves last week fell 32-0 to DeSales — on paper a blowout. But considering the Irish a season ago scored 40 or more points in all but one of their games and crossed the 70 point mark thrice, it might be a sign of a more competitive Tekoa-Rosalia team. Last year neither team was really able to see what it was able to do with a full roster. This Friday, we’ll get to see what both teams are capable of.
