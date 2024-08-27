PREP ROUNDUP

NAMPA, Idaho — Monica Seubert and Chloe Grieser combined for 38 points to lead top-seeded Genesee to a 55-32 win over eighth-seeded Nezperce in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A girls basketball state tournament at Nampa High School on Thursday.

Grieser pitched in a team high seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-1).

Aubree Lux paced the Nighthawks (11-11) with seven points.

Genesee will face fifth-seeded Salmon River of Riggins in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Pacific today back at Nampa High School. Nezperce will play fourth-seeded Dietrich in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. at the same site.

NEZPERCE (11-11)

Avery Lux 4 0-2 8, Paityn Ralstin 0 2-2 2, Aubree Lux 3 0-0 7, Helen Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 2-2 2, Jada Jensen 2 0-2 4, Kairys Grant 2 0-2 4, Melia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Raegan Mosman 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 0-2 32.

GENESEE (21-1)

Sydney Banks 1 4-4 6, Monica Seubert 7 3-4 18, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Lily Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 3 0-2 6, Chloe Grieser 7 4-6 20, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 4, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-18 55.

Nezperce 8 8 6 10—32

Genesee 10 18 10 17—55

3-point goals — Lux, Wilcox, Grieser 2, Seubert.

Salmon River 41, Dietrich 39

NAMPA — Taylor Ewing nailed a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to lift fifth-seeded Salmon River of Riggins over fourth-seeded Dietrich in the opening round of the Class 1A state tournament at Nampa High School.

Rylee Walters recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Savages (17-6)

Kaitlyn Wannamaker led Dietrich with 14 points, while Paje Van Tassell added 12.

Salmon River will face top-seeded Genesee in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.

SALMON RIVER (17-6)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 3 0-0 10, Rylee Walters 7 6-9 24, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 2 0-0 5, Jaycee Case 1 0-0 2, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-11 41.

DIETRICH (12-8)

Raelyn Van Kleeck 0 0-0 0, Paje Van Tassell 4 2-4 12, Amory Shaw 0 0-0 0, Reagan Christiansen 1 0-2 2, Aleigha Robertson 0 2-2 2, Kyah Dilworth 0 0-0 0, Ada Bingham 1 2-2 5, Anna Larson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Wannamaker 6 2-4 14, Payton Olsen 0 0-0 0, Ali Stowell 0 0-0 0, Sienna Norman 0 0-0 0, Lily Hanson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-14 39.

Salmon River 8 13 5 15—41

Dietrich 5 17 8 9—39

3-point goals — Walters 4, Wilson, Ewing 2, Wilson, Van Tassell 2, Bingham.

Prairie 64, Liberty Charter 22

NAMPA — Prairie of Cottonwood’s Kylie Schumacher and Sage Elven posted statistical double-doubles in a win over No. 7 Liberty Charter of Nampa in the opening round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.

Schumacher finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Elven led the charge with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.

Lexi Schumacher also contributed 16 points and three boards as the second-seeded Pirates (21-2) dominated on the glass, outrebounding Liberty Charter 49-27.

The Pirates will next play No. 3 Valley of Hazelton at 4 p.m. Pacific at the same site.

LIBERTY CHARTER (15-6)

Rylee Camarillo 1 2-4 4, Aveyah Flores 3 1-3 7, Kasey Thompson 0 0-2 0, Jennabelle Reece 0 4-4 4, McKenna Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Albright 1 1-3 4, Emma Cardarelli 0 0-0 0, Lexi Molina 0 0-0 0, Sarah Ward 0 1-4 1, Maci Nicley 0 0-0 0, Riley Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Sophie Criddle 1 0-0 2, Kyla Stimpson 0 0-0 0, Natalia Molina 0 0-0 0, Aliya Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 9-20 22.

PRAIRIE (21-2)

Lexi Schumacher 6 3-4 16, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 2 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 1-3 3, Ellie Nuxoll 1 0-2 2, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 0-0 18, Kylie Schumacher 6 0-0 12, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 64.

Liberty Charter 7 4 5 6—22

Prairie 14 21 18 11—64

3-point goals — Albright, Hanson 2, Anderson, L. Schumacher.

Lapwai 59, Butte County 53

NAMPA — Skylin Picard recorded 26 points to lead fifth-seeded Lapwai to a victory over fourth-seeded Butte County of Arco in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.

Madden Bisbee had an all-around performance for the Wildcats (21-4) with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.