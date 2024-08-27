PREP ROUNDUP
NAMPA, Idaho — Monica Seubert and Chloe Grieser combined for 38 points to lead top-seeded Genesee to a 55-32 win over eighth-seeded Nezperce in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A girls basketball state tournament at Nampa High School on Thursday.
Grieser pitched in a team high seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-1).
Aubree Lux paced the Nighthawks (11-11) with seven points.
Genesee will face fifth-seeded Salmon River of Riggins in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Pacific today back at Nampa High School. Nezperce will play fourth-seeded Dietrich in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. at the same site.
NEZPERCE (11-11)
Avery Lux 4 0-2 8, Paityn Ralstin 0 2-2 2, Aubree Lux 3 0-0 7, Helen Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 2-2 2, Jada Jensen 2 0-2 4, Kairys Grant 2 0-2 4, Melia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Raegan Mosman 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 0-2 32.
GENESEE (21-1)
Sydney Banks 1 4-4 6, Monica Seubert 7 3-4 18, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Lily Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 3 0-2 6, Chloe Grieser 7 4-6 20, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 4, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-18 55.
Nezperce 8 8 6 10—32
Genesee 10 18 10 17—55
3-point goals — Lux, Wilcox, Grieser 2, Seubert.
Salmon River 41, Dietrich 39
NAMPA — Taylor Ewing nailed a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to lift fifth-seeded Salmon River of Riggins over fourth-seeded Dietrich in the opening round of the Class 1A state tournament at Nampa High School.
Rylee Walters recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Savages (17-6)
Kaitlyn Wannamaker led Dietrich with 14 points, while Paje Van Tassell added 12.
Salmon River will face top-seeded Genesee in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
SALMON RIVER (17-6)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 3 0-0 10, Rylee Walters 7 6-9 24, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 2 0-0 5, Jaycee Case 1 0-0 2, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-11 41.
DIETRICH (12-8)
Raelyn Van Kleeck 0 0-0 0, Paje Van Tassell 4 2-4 12, Amory Shaw 0 0-0 0, Reagan Christiansen 1 0-2 2, Aleigha Robertson 0 2-2 2, Kyah Dilworth 0 0-0 0, Ada Bingham 1 2-2 5, Anna Larson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Wannamaker 6 2-4 14, Payton Olsen 0 0-0 0, Ali Stowell 0 0-0 0, Sienna Norman 0 0-0 0, Lily Hanson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-14 39.
Salmon River 8 13 5 15—41
Dietrich 5 17 8 9—39
3-point goals — Walters 4, Wilson, Ewing 2, Wilson, Van Tassell 2, Bingham.
Prairie 64, Liberty Charter 22
NAMPA — Prairie of Cottonwood’s Kylie Schumacher and Sage Elven posted statistical double-doubles in a win over No. 7 Liberty Charter of Nampa in the opening round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Schumacher finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Elven led the charge with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Lexi Schumacher also contributed 16 points and three boards as the second-seeded Pirates (21-2) dominated on the glass, outrebounding Liberty Charter 49-27.
The Pirates will next play No. 3 Valley of Hazelton at 4 p.m. Pacific at the same site.
LIBERTY CHARTER (15-6)
Rylee Camarillo 1 2-4 4, Aveyah Flores 3 1-3 7, Kasey Thompson 0 0-2 0, Jennabelle Reece 0 4-4 4, McKenna Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Albright 1 1-3 4, Emma Cardarelli 0 0-0 0, Lexi Molina 0 0-0 0, Sarah Ward 0 1-4 1, Maci Nicley 0 0-0 0, Riley Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Sophie Criddle 1 0-0 2, Kyla Stimpson 0 0-0 0, Natalia Molina 0 0-0 0, Aliya Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 9-20 22.
PRAIRIE (21-2)
Lexi Schumacher 6 3-4 16, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 2 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 1-3 3, Ellie Nuxoll 1 0-2 2, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 0-0 18, Kylie Schumacher 6 0-0 12, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 64.
Liberty Charter 7 4 5 6—22
Prairie 14 21 18 11—64
3-point goals — Albright, Hanson 2, Anderson, L. Schumacher.
Lapwai 59, Butte County 53
NAMPA — Skylin Picard recorded 26 points to lead fifth-seeded Lapwai to a victory over fourth-seeded Butte County of Arco in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Madden Bisbee had an all-around performance for the Wildcats (21-4) with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Lapwai next faces top-seeded Oakley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
LAPWAI (21-4)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 0 0-0 0, Amasone George 4 0-1 9, Skylin Picard 8 4-4 26, Andreaeana Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lois Oatman 1 0-2 3, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 2-2 5, Jennilia WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 4 3-4 12. Totals 4 3-4 59.
BUTTE COUNTY (17-8)
Addison Pancheri 4 2-6 10, Makenzy Bird 0 0-0 0, Saige Wanstrom 1 0-0 3, Abbie Knight 1 5-6 7, Autumn Gamett 2 0-0 4, Madi Gammett 0 0-0 2, Cambree Lyon 7 1-7 15, Paige Williams 1 0-0 2, Brynn Andersen 2 4-8 10, Jessie Ashton 0 0-0 0, Siri Gammett 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-27 53.
Lapwai 9 17 16 17—59
Butte County 13 14 9 17—53
Grangeville 51, Ririe 43
NAMPA — Addisyn Vanderwall scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had six steals to lead fourth-seeded Grangeville to a win over fifth-seeded Ririe in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at Bishop Kelly High School in Nampa.
Madalyn Green added seven points and eight rebounds, while Adalei LeFebvre contributed nine points, including two three-pointers for Grangeville.
Jadyn Nelson led Ririe (15-10) with 13 points, while Brinley Taylor and Shae Sutton each chipped in nine.
Grangeville (18-6) will face top-seeded Malad in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
RIRIE (15-10)
Hailey Robson 0 0-0 0, Brinley Taylor 3 2-2 9, Shae Sutton 4 0-1 9, Lauren Robson 0 0-0 0, Niciah Young 1 1-2 4, Lucy Boone 0 0-0 0, Tristynn Gallup 0 0-0 0, Liza Boone 3 0-0 7, Mckall Marsh 0 1-4 1, Jadyn Nelson 5 3-6 13. Totals 16 7-15 43.
GRANGEVILLE (18-6)
Caryss Barger 2 1-6 6, Siena Wagner 3 0-0 7, Autumn Long 3 1-2 9, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 0 7-14 7, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 3 1-2 9, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 0-4 13, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-30 51.
Ririe 9 4 7 23—43
Grangeville 9 17 11 14—51
3-point goals — Li. Boon, Young, Sutton, Taylor, Long 2, Vanderwall 3, Lefebvre 2, C. Barger, Wagner.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John Bosco 73, Highland 53
COTTONWOOD — Producing their highest-scoring and most dominant performance of the season, the Patriots of Cottonwood topped visiting Highland of Craigmont in a 2A district tournament play-in game.
The first quarter was deadlocked at 17 points apiece, but defensive adjustments helped the Patriots (4-13) take over in the middle frames and pull away with fast break layins.
Nathan Wassmuth (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Cody Weckman (18 points, 11 steals) had big double-double performances for St. John Bosco (4-13).
The Patriots next play as visitors at Deary on Saturday at 2 p.m.
HIGHLAND (2-17)
Jackson Smith 4 0-0 9, Trevor Knowlton 6 3-4 15, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 4 2-4 11, Aiden Miller 4 0-0 8, H. Lunders 1 0-0 2, R. Martinson 0 2-2 2, H. Trueblood 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 8-12 53.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-13)
Pierce Frei 2 0-0 5, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 2 0-0 4, Tommy Rose 1 2-5 4, Cody Weckman 7 3-3 18, Henry Baldwin 4 0-0 8, Ignatius Parmentier 2 0-0 5, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 7 5-6 19, Connor Nuxoll 4 2-5 10. Totals 29 12-19 73.
Highland 17 9 9 18—53
St. John Bosco 17 15 19 22—73
3-point goals — Smith, Kinzer, Crow, Frei, Weckman, Parmentier.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Four Greyhounds state-bound
SPOKANE VALLEY — Samuel Sears clinched the Class 2A district wrestling title in the 215-pound weight class with three consecutive pinfall victories, defeating teammate Theodore Engle in the championship match at East Valley High School.
Both Sears and Engle earned spots in the Washington Class 2A state meet to be held today and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Israel Manfredda (144 pounds) and Austin Crossler (150 pounds) will also represent the Greyhounds at State.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BOWLING
Bengals win state title
BOISE — Lewiston bested Twin Falls to claim the Class 5A state championship in a best two out of three series at the Westy Bowling Center in Boise.
The Bengals, made up of Jaci Louis, Andrea Baird, Taryn Fowler, Dakota Knieriem abd Phoenyx Post beat Twin Falls two times in a row to get the win.