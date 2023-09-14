It’s been a long time coming

Idaho tight end Turon Ivy Jr. wags his finger after making a catch during practice at East Practice Field on Aug. 10 in Moscow.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

Idaho sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy found graduate student tight end TJ Ivy Jr. alone in the middle of the field for what looked like a routine pitch and catch on the first play from scrimmage Saturday against Nevada at McKay Stadium.

The reception would be anything but ordinary, as Ivy would go for a 75-yard score, the first in the Chicago native’s five-year college career.

