The Lewiston softball team needed to sweep 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City in a doubleheader Thursday at Airport Park in order to host an Idaho Class 5A district tournament game.
The Bengals came away with the opposite result, falling 2-0 in the opener and 3-1 in the nightcap.
“They played really tough throughout both of the games,” Lewiston softball coach Jesse Roehl said. “We played solid defense, and really, our pitchers did a great job in the circle too.”
Here’s how it went down:
Senior night to remember
While it’s not the last time Lewiston’s senior class of Evanne Douglass, Sydney Arellano, Loryn Barney, Joanna Fuller and Morgan Williams will take the field together, it will be the last time they gear up on their home turf.
The quintet was honored during the Bengals’ senior night.
Following the game, the five were emotional as their decade-long softball journey together nears its conclusion. The group of Lewiston ballers have been playing together since they were at least 9 years old, first meeting as members of the Blaze 10U travel softball team.
They’d go on to win state for USA softball in Idaho as members of the team. They’d do it again two years later, in 2018, as a 12U team.
“They all mean so much to me,” Barney said. “I’m always going to cherish the memories, and I just hope we finish this last ride with a bang and continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”
The group has formed a bond that will last a lifetime. So the idea of never playing together again hurts. The only way to continue playing is by winning. Lewiston will have a chance to extend its season during the opening round of the district tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lake City in a rematch of Thursday’s showdown.
“We know we can beat them,” Douglass said. “We held them the whole game. We were right there, and we’re just going to go into that game with everything we’ve got because there’s nothing to lose.”
Missed opportunities
Both teams struggled to score with runners in scoring position.
After only scoring two runs in the opener, the Timberwolves were looking to put an end to that trend during the nightcap.
KaeLee Kolden fired a triple down the right field line during the Timberwolves’ first at-bat of the game. A Hope Bodak RBI double came moments later and gave Lake City an early 1-0 edge. But from there, both teams struggled to get runners home.
During the top of the fourth, Timberwolves’ left fielder Karsyn Dement and Kylee Barden got on base with just one out after back-to-back singles. Following a passed ball, both runners advanced. The next two Lake City batters popped out, allowing Lewiston to come out unscathed.
“We buckled down really well with runners in scoring position,” Roehl said. “We were able to get out of a lot of innings, and it just shows how tough the girls are.”
The Bengals weren’t immune to this curse, either. In the bottom of the fourth, Barney hit a line-drive single with two outs. She led Lewiston with three hits throughout the doubleheader.
Barney tested her luck and stole second successfully. As she slid into the bag, an errant throw allowed her to move to third. But Lake City pitcher Layla Gugino would strike out the next batter to put an end to the inning.
“We just need a couple more clutch hits,” Roehl said. “We need to keep the ball out of the air with runners in position. We need to hit more line drives, and that’s what we’ll be working on.”
Lewiston scored its first and only run during the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Douglass hit a triple into right field to give the Bengals some momentum.
Barney was able to get on base the next at-bat with a bunt. Douglass scored after a groundout from Jenna Barney for the final margin.
Doing your job
With little to no offensive fireworks, the defense had to grind out seven innings of hard work.
Lewiston rode both Jenna Barney and Ashland Schnell to complete pitching games throughout the day.
In the opener, Barney threw 113 pitches through seven innings. She gave up two runs on four hits, striking out six.
Schnell gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out four. Both pitchers showed off their stuff and kept the outfield involved. The pair threw strikes 60% of the time and only walked four.
While the ball was in play, Lewiston’s outfielders — comprised of Shelby Arellano, Morgan Williams and Anna Ready — were prepared, combining for 17 flyouts.
“That was probably our best showing defensively all year,” Roehl said. “That’s a (Lake City) team that knows how to hit; they put a lot of runs against us last time. They were able to track down some tough balls, especially in this wind. We just played tough defense behind our pitchers.”
GAME 1
Lake City 100 010 0—2 4 1
Lewiston 000 000 0—0 5 3
Kylee Plamer, Layla Gugino (5) and Hope Bodak. Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney.
Lake City hits — KaeLee Kolden 2, Layla Gugino, Kylee Palmer.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney, Evanne Douglass, Anna Ready.
GAME 2
Lake City 300 000 0—3 8 1
Lewiston 000 001 0—1 4 1
Gugino and Bodak. Ashland Schnell and Catrin Reel.
Lake City hits — Bodak 3 (2 2B), Jenna Glenn 2, Palmer, Taylor Hill.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney 2, Douglass (3B), Ready.