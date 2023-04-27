Transfer portal continues to haunt Vandals

The transfer portal continues to rear its head at the University of Idaho.
Idaho athletics confirmed Wednesday that Idaho men’s basketball star Isaac Jones will enter the portal.
Jones earned first-team All-Big Sky honors last season while averaging 19 points and seven rebounds. He scored 600 total points, which ranked third in the conference, while his 11 double-doubles were second among Big Sky players.
The 6-foot-9 Spanaway, Wash., native’s 62.9% field goal percentage was first in the Big Sky and ninth in the nation.
His 42-point performance on Jan. 5 against Sacramento State was the third-most points scored by a Vandal in program history.
Jones’ exit from the program seemed inevitable once the season came to a conclusion. He was undoubtedly the best player on the court and now has a chance to show his stuff on a bigger stage.
Sophomore guard Dominique Ford also announced that he’ll be entering the transfer portal Tuesday.
The Las Vegas native started 16 games last season, scoring a season-high 31 against Northwest Indian on Dec. 16.
Ford’s most memorable performance came on Jan. 16 against the defending Big Sky champions, Montana State. The Vandals edged out a 74-70 win behind Ford’s four 3-pointers.
Idaho now has just three players from last year’s team on its roster — sophomore forward Terren Frank, freshman guard Jack Hatten and freshman guard Titus Yearout of Lapwai.
Frank started six games last year before suffering a season-ending injury Nov. 25 against Pacific.
Hatten appeared in six games as a redshirt freshman last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. Yearout redshirted during the 2022-23 season.
