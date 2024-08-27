AREA ROUNDUP

Some of the finest mixed martial arts fighters in the Lewiston area will clash with visiting fighters from across the Pacific Northwest in the Clearwater Combat event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge in Lewiston.

Three pro fighters will compete along with five local amateur fighters. Many of the fighters train with Austin Arnett, a former MMA fighter and Lewiston native, at Arnett’s Martial Arts America.

Bryce Wyatt of Lewiston will face Erik Mendez of Spokane in the main event. Wyatt is undefeated in his pro fights at 5-0 while Mendez is 4-1.

“Whoever wins this fight has a good chance of making it to the next level,” Arnett said.

Lewiston’s 21-year-old pro Demitri Morales (4-0) will challenge Moses Lake’s Kyle McGough (6-6) in the lightweight division.

“Demitiri (Morales) is probably one of the more talented fighters to come out of Lewiston,” Arnett said.

In a third pro fight of the night, Melvin Joye (2-0), another 21-year-old pro from Orofino, will face Jairo Villasenor, a Washington-based fighter making his pro debut after around 20 amateur fights, Arnett said.

In a card of amateur fights, Arnett’s Aaron Phillips, Xander Johnson, Vinny Shriver and Diego Morales and Valley Karate’s Nathan Sahme will face a slew of PNW competition.

Diego Morales will make his MMA debut at 18 years old on the same card as his pro brother Demitri Morales.

Arnett said that almost every fight will feature a Lewiston-based fighter versus an out-of-town opponent providing a great opportunity for the hometown crowd to support many of the finest fighters in the community.

Doors open at 5:30 for a 7 p.m. start. Some general admission tickets remain and are available at the Clearwater Casino box office or online at ticketswest.com.

“The MMA community in the valley has grown a lot. It’s cool to see the level of competition improve each year,” Arnett said. “These events sell out every single time.”

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bears dominate IML awards

Moscow’s Keaton Frei was named the 2024 Idaho 4A Intermountain League’s most valuable player, Noah Velasco was named offensive player of the year and Rob Bafus earned coach of the year honors after a historic Bears football season.

Bafus led Moscow to a 7-3 record after the team had earned just a single win over the previous two seasons.

The Bears had a league-high 12 players named to the conference’s first team after a league title and a trip to the 4A Idaho state tournament. Moscow swept the wide receiver honors with Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Mason Helbling taking the awards.