The area had six grapplers in the championship round of the Idaho state wrestling tournament Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
When the dust settled, only three emerged at the top of the podium.
Lewiston’s Joely Slyter earned a 17-2 tech fall victory against Caldwell’s Nia Avelino in the girls 100-pound weight class for her first career state title. Teammate Hoyt Hvass won his second consecutive title at 126 after a 5-0 win against Kuna’s Cole Currin. Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman also became a two-time state champ after notching a 7-2 win against American Falls’ Courtney Hunt in the girls 120-pound class. The senior is now just the third two-time state champion in school history.
Here’s how it went down:
Champions court
Considering the year, and career, Slyter and Zimmerman have pieced together, it was only fitting they walked away on top.
Before the season started, Slyter finished second at the prestigious Fargo 16U national wrestling tournament July 17. Zimmerman committed to wrestle for Southern Oregon during the season and with the win finished her high school career perfect in 58 matches against females.
Zimmerman’s game plan against Avelino was to be on the offensive, and she delivered. She scored the first takedown of the match by snapping Avelino’s head down and getting behind her. Then Zimmerman worked a pinning combination for a three-point near fall and a 5-0 lead going to the second.
Avelino got one point from a standup to start the second, but Zimmerman followed with a blast double to give her a 7-1 edge. Avelino finished with one more standup in the third period for the final margin.
“We are all so incredibly proud of her,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said about Zimmerman’s lustrous career. “She put herself and the state of Idaho on the map as far as girls wrestling goes. I’m really excited to see what she’s going to do next. We’ll keep close tabs on her for sure.”
Lewiston coach Colton Maddy called Slyter’s finals match ‘picture perfect.’
With 20 seconds left in the first, she notched a five-point combination with a takedown and a three-point near fall. Slyter kept the momentum going in the second after registering a reversal and another three-point near fall for a 10-point cushion. Slyter locked in an armbar with 10 seconds left in regulation in an attempt to win by pin, but time ran out.
“That would’ve just been the cherry on top,” Maddy said. “Her opponent came out really flustered, and Joely came out calm and in control. She controlled the ties and wrestled extremely smart the entire way.”
Hvass was two moves ahead of Currin the entire time. He controlled the ties and didn’t allow Currin to get comfortable. Hvass’ defensive style allowed him to pick up three points thanks to Currin’s stalling tactics. The only points Hvass earned was a last-second takedown in the third as he finished the season 41-2 and undefeated against in-state opponents.
“It’s an awesome thing to see,” Maddy said. “He has a chance to come back next year and be in really rare company.”
Just by a hair
The three local wrestlers who lost in their championship matches did so in heartbreaking fashion.
Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff fell 6-4 to Grace’s Carter Kimball in the Class 2A 98-pound final.
Schaff was up 2-1 with 1:15 remaining. He got a two-point takedown, but while behind Kimball, he got caught in a bad spot, allowing Kimball to get a five-point combination of a reversal and near fall to pull out the win.
Potlatch’s Eli Prather dropped a 6-5 decision to West Side’s Colten Gundersen in the Class 2A 160-pound final.
Prather was down 4-1 with 20 seconds remaining in the third scoring a four-point combination to take a 5-4 edge. But with five seconds left, Prather was riding too high and Gundersen was able to reverse it for the deciding points.
“They came out with a good game plan against Eli,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “As for the ending, that’s just wrestling, things like that will happen sometimes. It sucks.”
Finally, Orofino’s Sean Larsen was caught on his back by West Jefferson’s Jason Buxton in the second period of the Class 2A 195-pound title match.
Larsen chose to start on bottom in the second period and tried to do a traditional sit-out standup. However, Buxton brought him back in and took Larsen to his back. Larsen fought his way over, but once he flipped, Buxton turned him again and placed his shoulders on the mat.
Not too shabby
The area had 49 wrestlers competing, with 15 in total placing.
Moscow’s Diego Deaton (third) and James Greene (fifth) each placed in the Class 4A 152-pound weight class.
After Deaton’s 5-1 semifinal loss to Caldwell’s Gracin Go, he had to go against Greene in one consolation semifinal. Deaton was able to squeak by 7-5.
“It really helps to have two guys like that in the wrestling room,” Carscallen said. “When you have guys like that who are constantly battling, that’s awesome.”
Clearwater Valley placed three wrestlers. Bass Myers (182) took third, Keegan Robeson (132) finished fifth and Anthony Fabbi (145) was sixth.
Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (220) took third and Highland’s Kadence Beck (girls 114) finished fourth. In addition to Prather, Potlatch had Hayley McNeal (145 girls) fourth and Avery Palmer (152) fifth.
CLASS 5A
Lewiston results
120 — Jack Brinkley 0-2.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 4-0 (first).
132 — Jase Hendren 0-2.
152 — Gunnar Whitlock 0-2.
160 — Cole Lockart 2-2.
170 — Asa McClure 1-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-2.
220 — Benicio Avila 0-2.
285 — Robert Storm 3-2 (fifth).
100 girls — Joely Slyter 4-0 (first).
114 girls — Kadynce Scott 0-2.
138 girls — Kamryn Lockart 0-2.
165 girls — Cassidy Rehder 2-2.
235 girls — Lyrica Peterson-Wagenbord 0-2.
CLASS 4A
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 0-2.
126 — Jason Swam 1-2.
132 — Sam Young 1-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 0-2.
152 — Diego Deaton 4-1 (third); James Greene 4-2 (fifth).
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-2.
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 4-0 (first).
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley results
132 — Keegan Robeson 4-2 (fifth).
138 — Keyan Boller 4-2 (fifth).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-3 (sixth).
152 — Jake Fabbi 2-2; Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-2.
170 — Anthony Carter 1-2.
182 — Bass Myers 4-1 (third).
195 — Axl Fairbank 1-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-2.
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bowen 2-2.
145 — Terry Eich 1-2.
170 — Parker Farmer 0-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 1-2.
Highland results
160 — TJ Fetters 1-2.
114 girls — Kadence Beck 3-2 (fourth).
Kamiah results
120 — Tanner Labrum 0-2.
220 — Porter Whipple 4-1 (third).
Lapwai result
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-2.
Nezperce result
98 — Kaden Schaff 3-1 (second).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 1-2.
195 — Sean Larsen 3-1 (second).
Potlatch results
145 — William Yearout 0-2.
152 — Avery Palmer 4-2 (fifth).
160 — Eli Prather 3-1 (second)
170 — Logan Poesy 0-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 2-2.
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 3-2 (fourth).
