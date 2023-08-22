Heading into his second season at the helm of the Troy football program, coach Shawn Buchanan feels he now has the lay of the land.
“It’s always good your second year, because you always get to play the teams again,” he said. “Football is kind of like a game of chess — I know how they attacked me last year, so I’ve got to figure out how to defend it.”
Last season’s record of 3-5 overall and 2-5 in Whitepine League Division I play represented a step in the right direction relative to 2021, in which Troy had scored just one total win and lost every game against league opposition. The Trojans will look to build on the positive momentum this season, starting with their traditional opener against Deary at home at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonleague clash of neighboring towns.
Troy has won the last two encounters with Deary, most recently taming the Mustangs 42-20 last August. Following the Deary game, Troy launches straight into league play and stays there for the remainder of the regular season.
“It’s a tough league,” Buchanan said. “If you don’t do your homework on your opponents, you might end up at the bottom of the pack.”
Notable among the 2022 graduates lost from the roster was Chandler Blazzard, the latest scion of a standout sports family. Buchanan said he feels this year’s senior class has stepped up to fill the void, naming guard Joseph Bendel, center Aiden Heath, quarterback Makhi Durrett and running back Parker Abbott as key leaders. The Trojans also field a substantial class of juniors among their 10 returning letterwinners, including a promising relative newcomer to the game in Jackson Marone, who took up football just last year.
“He really understood the game of football,” Buchanan said of Marone. “I’m really expecting him to turn it on this year.”
Asked to name an overall team strength, Buchanan said that the Trojans are a group of “good listeners” who are prepared to learn and adapt.
“I always tell my kids, ‘Be ready to play any position at any time,’ ” he said. “It’s eight-man football.”
As a goal for the season, he hopes to see them carry over their progress from 2022 to achieve a neutral or winning record this go around.
“Hopefully, we’re little better than last year,” he said. “We finished 3-5 last year. This year, always a goal, .500.”
3 things to watch
This is the fourth consecutive season Troy has opened its schedule with a nonleague game against neighboring Deary, having lost in 2020, but won the last two encounters. Will the Trojans maintain their supremacy, or can the Mustangs restore parity to the rivalry?
Makhi Durrett settled into the quarterback position last season as a sophomore after alternating with Chandler Blazzard, and has also excelled in baseball during the offseason. Has he matured enough on the football field to give the Trojans a significant shot in the arm?
Troy scored league wins against Genesee and Logos last season, but fell by margins of more than 25 points to Prairie, Potlatch, Lapwai, Kamiah and Clearwater Valley. Can the Trojans achieve the significant swing necessary to win any of those matchups and perhaps log their desired .500-or-better season?
Coach — Shawn Buchanan (second year)
Last year’s record — 3-5 overall, 2-5 in Whitepine League Division I