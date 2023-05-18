AREA ROUNDUP
Top-seeded Troy routed Idaho City for an 18-0 win via mercy rule after five innings in Class 1A state tournament opening-round baseball play at Church Field on Wednesday.
The Trojans (13-4) benefited from five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball from Eli Stoner, while Wade Moser batted 2-for-3 with three RBI and Jaxzen Atkinson provided a three-RBI double.
Troy next faces Potlatch in the semifinal round today at 3 p.m.
A complete box was not available.
Idaho City 000 00—0
Troy 0(11)4 30—18
Potlatch 9, Glenns Ferry 5
Jack Clark’s six innings at the mound were instrumental to an opening-round Idaho Class 1A state tournament win for Potlatch against Glenns Ferry at Church Field.
Clark was pulled in the seventh for pitch count, with Jameson Morris wrapping things up for the victorious Loggers (12-9). Potlatch stamped its authority on the game with three-run innings in the fifth and sixth.
Potlatch 101 330 1—9 7 x
Glenns Ferry 001 003 1—5 9 x
Jack Clark, Jameson Morris (7) and Avery Palmer; Jesus Ortiz, Alan Mesillas (4) and NA.
Potlatch hits — Clark, Tyson Chambers, Chet Simons, Morris, Waylan Marshall, Carson Yearout, B. Carpenter.
Glenns Ferry hits — Landon Mills 3, Bryce Sterling (2B), Blake Chafin (2B), Aaron DeLeon, Ortiz, Parker Martinez, Mesillas.
Prairie 14, Vision Charter 2
The Pirates of Cottonwood sealed a win over Vision Charter of Caldwell with a nine-run sixth inning in a first-round 1A state tournament game at Church Field.
Prairie (12-8) put together a dominant pitching performance, holding Vision Charter (13-5) to three hits and two runs — both coming in the fifth inning.
Eli Hinds accounted for half of Prairie’s hits with three, including a double. Noah Behler earned the win for the Pirates from the mound, going 4 2/3 innings and striking out nine while allowing only two hits and one run.
Prairie will face its Whitepine League rival Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. today.
Prairie 102 119—14 6 1
Vision Charter 000 020— 2 3 5
Noah Behler, Eli Hinds (5), Levi McElroy (5) and Cody Kaschmitter; Hayden Soule, Isaac Bay (3), Mauricio Navarro (5), Cody Kline (5) and Coben Birch. W—Behler; L—Soule
Prairie hits — Hinds 3 (2B), Owen McIntire (2B), Kaschmitter, Dylan Uhlenkott.
Vision Charter hits — Navarro 2, Soule.
Clearwater Valley 21, Horseshoe Bend 11
Freshman Barak Meyer stepped up for what Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley called a “banner day at the plate,” going 4-for-4 with three RBI in a first-round 1A state tournament win for the Rams of Kooskia against Horseshoe Bend at Church Field.
Anthony Fabbi had a 3-for-4 batting performance of his own to help Clearwater Valley close things out one inning early by mercy rule. Less-experienced pitchers stepped up to the task as Trebor Altman started things off, Tiago Pickering stepped in briefly and Jake Fabbi closed the game out, allowing the Rams to rest their regular starters for later rounds.
“I was happy with how we executed our pitching strategy,” Bradley said.
A complete box was not available.
Horseshoe Bend 022 403—11
Clearwater Valley 453 504—21
COLLEGE GOLFYanagi ties for 32nd at NCAA Regional
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Washington State senior Pono Yanagi concluded his run at the The Institute Golf Course tied for 32nd at the conclusion of the NCAA men’s golf Morgan Hill Regional.
Yanagi had an overall score of a 6-over 222 after scoring 74s in all three rounds of play. He collected the third-most pars in the tournament and had the fourth-best score on par 3 holes.
The whole WSU men’s golf team will play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational Friday through Sunday at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz.
Viken makes the cut
MESA, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State senior Jorgen Lie Viken finished Wednesday with an overall score of 147 to make the cut and move on to the third round of the NAIA men’s golf championship at the Las Sendas Golf Club.
Viken shot an even-par 72 in the second round after shooting a 3-over 75 in the first. He notched birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 17 and didn’t bogey on the back-nine holes.
Viken currently is tied for 29th place in the tournament — eight strokes behind leader Robin Conland of Victoria-British Columbia.