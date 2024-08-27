AREA ROUNDUP

POTLATCH — The defending league, district and state champion Troy Trojans rallied from a set down against host Potlatch on Tuesday to complete an undefeated 2A Whitepine League volleyball season.

The Trojans prevailed with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19, moving to 21-0 overall and 14-0 in league play.

Tessa Stoner (18 kills) and Nicole Hunter (14-for-14 serving, 21 digs) led the way for Troy, which knocked league runner-up Potlatch down to 15-5 overall and 12-2 in league.

JV — Potlatch def. Troy.

Greyhounds handle Wolfpack

PULLMAN — Host Pullman easily handled North Central of Spokane 25-17, 25-8, 25-19 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.

Camber Wolfe had 37 assists for the Greyhounds (7-5, 5-3). Jasmyne Washington delivered 14 kills and Kate Armstrong made 11 digs.

Knights vanquish Tigers on senior night

MOSCOW — Making their final regular-season home appearance with the team, Katie Beth Monjure, Grace Mortimer and Naomi Taylor helped Logos of Moscow earn a four-set 2A Whitepine League victory over Kendrick on senior night for Logos of Moscow.

The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 in favor of the Knights, who totaled 23 blocks and 13 aces as a team.

Heidi Johnson had 11 of those blocks, with Mortimer adding another five.

Logos moved to 7-16 on the season and 4-10 in league play, while Kendrick slipped to 4-18 and 1-13.

JV — Logos def. Kendrick 2-0.

Mustangs gallop past Spartans

WEIPPE — Deary wrapped up its 1A Whitepine League season with a 27-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Timberline of Weippe.

The Mustangs (10-5, 7-3) were led by Emily Bovard with 13 assists and five aces in a match that saw them narrowly eke out the first set against the host Spartans (8-15, 3-7) before taking over.

Deary has secured the second seed for the upcoming 1A district tournament.

JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-6, 25-8.

Bulldogs solid on senior night

GRANGEVILLE — Seven seniors were honored and contributed to the varsity effort as host Grangeville defeated Nezperce in nonleague play on senior night.

Adalei Lefebvre, Madalyn Green, Halle Told, Dusty Bashaw, Makenna York, Franki Galloway and Shay Jacobs enjoyed a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 as they played their final career regular-season home match for the Bulldogs (11-8).

Lefebvre led the team in kills with 20, while Addie Vanderwall provided 25 assists.

JV — Grangeville def. Nezperce 2-1.

Vikings tame Timberwolves

TEKOA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse earned a 25-16, 26-24, 17-25, 25-11 win over Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League match.

Kyra Brantner recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs for the victorious Vikings (9-1, 9-1). Clare Bowechop added 12 kills and 13 digs, while Morgan Lentz provided 18 assists.

Pirates rout Rams

COTTONWOOD — On senior night for Prairie of Cottonwood, the upperclassmen led the Pirates to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 2A Whitepine League play.

Tamden Pecarovich, Ellie Nuxoll, Kaylie Lockett, Aubree Rehder, Lexi Schumacher and Kaydence Kalmbach were honored ahead of the final regular-season home match of their careers. The seniors received extra recognition when they were subbed out just before the end of the match to announcements and applause.

The Pirates finish the regular season with a record of 12-11 overall and 9-5 in league, while the Rams slip to 9-13 and 2-12.

JV — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley 2-0.

C — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley 2-0.

Eagles soar to win

SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman Christian swept Spokane Athletic 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald led the Eagles with nine kills as they improved to 8-5 overall.

Pirates sail past Bulldogs

POMEROY — Taylor Gilbert had seven aces for the host Pirates in a win over Dayton in a Southeast 1B League action.

Pomeroy (9-3, 8-3) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, 24-26, 25-9.

“Overall, a strong night,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Got a little sloppy in Set 3; was nice to see our girls respond in Set 4.”

Molly Warren had nine kills and Olivia Cooper added 12 digs for the victorious effort.

JV — Pomeroy def. Dayton 3-0.

Bantams fall to Stags

The Bantams battled in three hard-fought sets, but fell to Deer Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.

The set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 in favor of the visiting Stags.

Reese de Groot had 11 kills to lead Clarkston (5-5, 5-3). Hayley Barnea had 17 assists and Preslee Dempsey had 10 digs.

Wildcats topped by Eagles

ST. JOHN, Wash. — Traveling Colton lost a 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 decision to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League competition.

The Wildcats dropped to 5-10 overall and 4-9 in league play.

Asotin loses home match

ASOTIN — The Panthers dropped a home match to Liberty of Spangle in Northeast 2B League play.

Asotin lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-19.

Abby Bonson had three kills, six assists and two aces for the Panthers (2-7, 0-6).

Bulldogs bested by Scotties

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Colfax was swept by Freeman of Rockford in a Northeast 2B League match.

The Bulldogs lost by set scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17, sliding to 4-8 on the season and 3-6 in league.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER