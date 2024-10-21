AREA ROUNDUP

The undefeated Troy Trojans and rising Potlatch Loggers punched their tickets to the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center with wins on Monday.

The Trojans and Loggers will meet in the district championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the same location.

Troy (23-0) swept Prairie (14-11) 25-22, 25-18, 25-16.

Nicole Hunter served 17-for-19 with one ace and 34 assists. Ashlyn Strunk was a perfect 11-for-11 at the service line.

Potlatch (18-5) beat Kamiah (13-10) by set scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Logger senior Emma Patten was 19-for-20 serving with three aces, 23 assists, 14 digs, four kills and a block. Senior Brooklyn Mitchell was 13-for-13 with 13 kills and 11 digs while sophomore Aubree Lisher was 17-for-19 serving with three aces, 14 kills and 12 digs.

Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmore said the Loggers have matured since they went 0-2 in last year’s district tournament.

“Great overall team win, it took everybody,” Dinsmore said. “We’re excited to get to play Troy.”

Kamiah will face Lapwai in a loser-out game at 6:30 p.m. today at the P1FCU Activity Center. Kamiah and Clearwater Valley will follow that matchup with a loser-out match.

Genessee, Nezperce advance in respective brackets

The Bulldogs nipped St. John Bosco in the semifinals of the Idaho 1A Whitepine League district tournament and the Nighthawks swept Timberline of Weippe in the consolation round at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Genesee (22-4) swept the Patriots (6-11) by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 and

The Bulldogs had four players deliver over 10 digs, including Kendra Meyer, who had 16 digs and 28 assists. Chole Grieser (17 kills) and Makayla Herman (10 kills) paced the Genesee offense.

Nezperce (9-9) swept Timberline (6-15) by a final scoreline of 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.

Nezperce served 96% as a team with a pair of freshmen Jada Jensen and Paityn Ralstin providing a couple of aces each. Aubree Lux had five kills.

“Thirteen girls showed up tonight and 13 girls played their hearts out,” Nezperce coach Jennifer Lux said.

The Nighthawks will face St. John Bosco today at 5 p.m. at the same location. The winner will face Genesee on Thursday.

Corrected result from Saturday

ST. JOHN, Wash. — Asotin earned it’s third win of the season in a nonleague win against St. John/Endicott on Saturday.

The scoreline read 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-13 in favor of the Panthers.

Kelsey Thummel led Asotin (3-9) with 13 digs, six kills and five aces.

The Tribune had this result incorrectly reversed in the Sunday edition.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

WSU women in fourth

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — WSU’s Madelyn Gamble is in the top-10 and the Cougars are fourth, after the second round of the Clash at Boulder Creek tournament at the Boulder Creak Golf Course.

Gamble had four birdies in a 3-under 69 second round and is 5-under 139 for the tournament. The senior is six strokes behind leader Eva Pett of San Francisco.

Washington State is 8-under 568 as a team after two rounds. The Cougars are two strokes behind Boise State for third. Leader San Francisco has an 18-stroke lead over the Cougs.

Team scores — 1. San Francisco 550; 2. Fresno State 563; 3. Boise State 566; 4. Washington State 568; 5. Drake 569; T6. UC Riverside 570; T6. Northern Arizona; T8. South Dakota State 576; T8. Northern Colorado 576; 10. Tarleton State 577; 11. CSU Fullerton 582; 12. Illinois State 583; 13. CSU Bakersfield 588; 14. Southern Utah 590; 15. UTRGV 591; 16. Texas El Paso 596; 17. Incarnate Word 603.

Individual leader — Eva Pett, San Francisco 133.

WSU individuals — 10. Madelyn Gamble 139; 19. Alice Johansson 142; T27. Grace Rubelsky 144; T27. Sarah Bils 144; 45. Sara Pineros 147.

Warriors in fifth

BREMERTON, Wash. — The LC State is in fifth place after the opening round of the UBC Gail Moore Intercollegiate tournament at the Cascade Course.

Sophomore Chase Caruso shot a 5-over 77 and is in a tie for 13th place to lead the Warriors. Cindy Koira of Victoria (B.C.) has a one-stroke lead at 1-under 70.

LC State shot a 315 team score. The Warriors are 26 strokes behind leader British Columbia.