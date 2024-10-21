AREA ROUNDUP
The undefeated Troy Trojans and rising Potlatch Loggers punched their tickets to the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center with wins on Monday.
The Trojans and Loggers will meet in the district championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the same location.
Troy (23-0) swept Prairie (14-11) 25-22, 25-18, 25-16.
Nicole Hunter served 17-for-19 with one ace and 34 assists. Ashlyn Strunk was a perfect 11-for-11 at the service line.
Potlatch (18-5) beat Kamiah (13-10) by set scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19.
Logger senior Emma Patten was 19-for-20 serving with three aces, 23 assists, 14 digs, four kills and a block. Senior Brooklyn Mitchell was 13-for-13 with 13 kills and 11 digs while sophomore Aubree Lisher was 17-for-19 serving with three aces, 14 kills and 12 digs.
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmore said the Loggers have matured since they went 0-2 in last year’s district tournament.
“Great overall team win, it took everybody,” Dinsmore said. “We’re excited to get to play Troy.”
Kamiah will face Lapwai in a loser-out game at 6:30 p.m. today at the P1FCU Activity Center. Kamiah and Clearwater Valley will follow that matchup with a loser-out match.
Genessee, Nezperce advance in respective brackets
The Bulldogs nipped St. John Bosco in the semifinals of the Idaho 1A Whitepine League district tournament and the Nighthawks swept Timberline of Weippe in the consolation round at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Genesee (22-4) swept the Patriots (6-11) by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 and
The Bulldogs had four players deliver over 10 digs, including Kendra Meyer, who had 16 digs and 28 assists. Chole Grieser (17 kills) and Makayla Herman (10 kills) paced the Genesee offense.
Nezperce (9-9) swept Timberline (6-15) by a final scoreline of 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.
Nezperce served 96% as a team with a pair of freshmen Jada Jensen and Paityn Ralstin providing a couple of aces each. Aubree Lux had five kills.
“Thirteen girls showed up tonight and 13 girls played their hearts out,” Nezperce coach Jennifer Lux said.
The Nighthawks will face St. John Bosco today at 5 p.m. at the same location. The winner will face Genesee on Thursday.
Corrected result from Saturday
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Asotin earned it’s third win of the season in a nonleague win against St. John/Endicott on Saturday.
The scoreline read 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-13 in favor of the Panthers.
Kelsey Thummel led Asotin (3-9) with 13 digs, six kills and five aces.
The Tribune had this result incorrectly reversed in the Sunday edition.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU women in fourth
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — WSU’s Madelyn Gamble is in the top-10 and the Cougars are fourth, after the second round of the Clash at Boulder Creek tournament at the Boulder Creak Golf Course.
Gamble had four birdies in a 3-under 69 second round and is 5-under 139 for the tournament. The senior is six strokes behind leader Eva Pett of San Francisco.
Washington State is 8-under 568 as a team after two rounds. The Cougars are two strokes behind Boise State for third. Leader San Francisco has an 18-stroke lead over the Cougs.
Team scores — 1. San Francisco 550; 2. Fresno State 563; 3. Boise State 566; 4. Washington State 568; 5. Drake 569; T6. UC Riverside 570; T6. Northern Arizona; T8. South Dakota State 576; T8. Northern Colorado 576; 10. Tarleton State 577; 11. CSU Fullerton 582; 12. Illinois State 583; 13. CSU Bakersfield 588; 14. Southern Utah 590; 15. UTRGV 591; 16. Texas El Paso 596; 17. Incarnate Word 603.
Individual leader — Eva Pett, San Francisco 133.
WSU individuals — 10. Madelyn Gamble 139; 19. Alice Johansson 142; T27. Grace Rubelsky 144; T27. Sarah Bils 144; 45. Sara Pineros 147.
Warriors in fifth
BREMERTON, Wash. — The LC State is in fifth place after the opening round of the UBC Gail Moore Intercollegiate tournament at the Cascade Course.
Sophomore Chase Caruso shot a 5-over 77 and is in a tie for 13th place to lead the Warriors. Cindy Koira of Victoria (B.C.) has a one-stroke lead at 1-under 70.
LC State shot a 315 team score. The Warriors are 26 strokes behind leader British Columbia.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 289; 2. Oregon Tech 299; 3. Victoria 310; 4. Southern Oregon 311; 5. LC State 315; 6. North Idaho 320; 7. College of Idaho 328; 8. Walla Walla 333; 9. Bushnell 340; 10. Corban 423.
Individual leader — Cindy Koira, Victoria 70.
LC State individuals — T13. Chase Caruso 77; T18. Isabella Barquet 78; T18. Jane Barry 78; T32. Dallis Shockey 82; T38. Giulia Belfontali 83.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
LC State’s Navarro in top ten
BREMERTON, Wash. — LC State’s Alex Navarro is in a tie for 10th place and LC State men and are in fifth, after the first day of the UBC Thunderbirds Men’s Invitational at the Gold Mountin-Olympic Course.
Navarro shot back-to-back rounds of even-72. Dylan Macdonald of British Columbia has a three-stroke advantage at 9-under 135.
LC State improved by eight strokes in its second round with a team score of 297 to finish the day at 602. Leader British Columbia is at 563 as a team.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 563; 2. OUAZ 567; 3. Victoria 577; 4. Southern Oregon 594; 5. LC State 602; 6. Oregon Tech 609; 7. Corban 615; 8. College of Idaho 616; 9. Walla Walla 621; 10. Multnomah 631; 11. Bushnell 642.
Individual leader — Dylan Macdonald, British Columbia 135.
LC State individuals — T10. Alex Navarro 144; T19. Owen Pearson 149; T33. Oscar Behle 156; T39. Lucas Ortega 157; T52. Sondre Andresen 163.
Other LC State individuals — 48. Hunter Millsap 161.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho 4, Idaho State 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals rolled on senior day over Idaho State in a Big Sky match on Sunday.
Sienna Gonzales got the scoring started for Idaho (11-4-2, 5-1-1) in the 27th minute. Jadyn Hanks, Annika Farley and Maddy Lasher also scored.
Alyssa Peters had three assists to give the defender 13 on the season, tied for the Big Sky single-season record. Peters has a Big Sky record 32 career assists.
Idaho State 0 0—0
Idaho 2 2—4
Idaho — Sienna Gonzales (Alyssa Peters), 27th.
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks (Annika Farley, Peters), 32nd.
Idaho — Farley (Peters), 58th.
Idaho — Maddy Lasher, 74th.
Shots — Idaho State 6; Idaho 22.
Saves — Idaho State: Trinity Hale 12; Idaho: Paula Flores 4.
COLLEGE TENNIS
UI’s Moroder loses in semis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Idaho freshman Gabriel Moroder lost in the consolation semifinals at the ITA Mountain Regionals on Monday.
Moroder earned a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 10-7 win over Lukas Velik of Boise State in the consolation quarterfinal on Saturday.
The freshman lost 6-2, 7-6 (2) to Dario Ciobotaru of New Mexico to eliminate Moroder from the tournament.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougs top Warriors in exhibition
PULLMAN — Washington State had six players reach double-figures in a 99-54 exhibition win against Lewis-Clark State on Sunday.
Eleonora Villa and Alice Dart and 19 points each for the Cougars.
Payton Hymas returned after missing much of the 2023 season and led the Warriors with 15 points.