Troy’s Eli Stoner stepped into the batter’s box as the Trojans were two runs away from a mercy-rule victory in the Idaho Class 1A state championship against Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley on Friday at Church Field in Lewiston.

Facing a 1-0 count, Stoner drove a pitch deep into left field to send Joseph Bendel and Levi McCully home, sealing Troy’s 10-0 victory over the Rams in five innings. The win gave the Trojans their second state championship in as many years.

Tags

Recommended for you