Cougs drop 50 points in season opener

Washington State redshirt junior Kyle Thorton celebrates after making a play during a game against Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Greg Davis/WSU Athletics

At this point, people might be getting tired of hearing about it.

Ten of the Pac-12 Conference’s 12 teams have announced their departure from the conference, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the leftovers nobody wanted.

Tags

Recommended for you