Former Lewiston High and current Lewis-Clark State distance running standout Connor Turpin added another feather to his cap as he tore to victory with a 6.2-mile time of 32 minutes, 14 seconds on a course spanning from Swallows Park to Hells Gate State Park in the 45th Seaport River Run on Saturday.
This was Turpin’s second consecutive year leading the community event, which drew several hundred participants on a bright, clear morning in the valley. The 22-year-old improved on his 2022 course time by 19 seconds, and led by more than two-and-a-half minutes over the next finisher — Clay Shumaker of Nampa, Idaho, who notched a time of 34:56.
Abby Peightal of Nampa, Idaho, headed up women in the 6.2 miles by more than 10 minutes as she clocked in at 42:30.
In a more competitive race on the 2.9-mile “short course,” 29-year-old Cody Holzer of Lewiston outstripped 50-year-old John Hanna of Clarkston 21:11 to 21:25 for the top finish. The top three female finishers all came in a row, with Lewiston’s Erika Knapp, 27, managing a 23:44, 36-year-old fellow Lewiston resident Andrea Joliff following in 24:09, and 15-year-old Lapwai youth Jessa Hartwig just behind her at 24:10.
LIFE, the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education, was the funding partner for this event, which raises money for a local charity each year.
1. Connor Turpin (23), Lewiston, 32:14; 2. Clay Shumaker (19), Nampa, 34:56; 3. Connor Alexander (19), Bonners Ferry, 35:20; 4. Will Marquardt (33), Pomeroy, 36:08; 5. Lucas Clements (14), Lewiston, 39:09; 6. Abby Peightal (22), Rathdrum, 42:30; 7. Christian Lybyer (19), Lewiston, 44:47; 8. Taylor Marshall (31), Lewiston, 47:50; 9. Brian Rringle (61), Lewiston, 48:56; 10. Brent Bourassa (41), Lewiston, 49:21; 11. Patrick Schlangen (22), Lewiston, 49:22; 12. Kevin Haag (43), Lewiston, 49:26; 13. Christopher Huff (40), Lewiston, 49;34; 14. Travis Schwenne (32), Genesee, 49:43; 15. Brent Boudreaux (51), Lewiston, 49:52; 16. Jack Hedrick (21), Clarkston, 50:41; 17. Josh Church (14), Lewiston, 51:22; 18. Pat Sobotta (56), Clarkston, 51:32; 19. Ted Sharpe (58), 52:00; 20. Leon Hall (65), Clarkston, 52:02; 21. Clark Vining (51), 52:19; 22. Steve Allen (57), Pullman, 52:36; 23. Kathleen Roberts (61), Clarkston, 52:37; 24. Shane Keen (39), Deary, 52:47; 25. Addisyn Storm (13), Lewiston, 54:12.
Overall, 20-29 — Connor Turpin (23), Lewiston, 32:14.
Masters, 60-69 — Brian Rringle (61), Lewiston, 48:56.
6-10 — Ethan Clements (10), Lewiston, 1:18.00.
11-15 — Lucas Clements (14), Lewiston, 39:09.
16-19 — Clay Shumaker (19), Nampa, 34:56.
30-39 — Will Marquadt (33), Pomeroy, 36:08.
40-49 — Brent Bourassa (41), 49:21.
50-59 — Brent Boudreaux (51), 49:52.
70-79 — John Anderson (76), Pullman, 1:07:26.
Overall, 20-29 —Abby Peightal (22), Rathdrum, 42:30.
Masters, 60-69 — Kathleen Roberts (61), Clarkston, 52:37.
11-15 — Addisyn Storm (13), Lewiston, 54:12.
16-19 — Avery Alford (17), 1:59:08.
30-39 — Celeste Ellis (31), Lewiston, 54:51.
40-49 — Dannie Swanson (49), Post Falls, 54:38.
50-59 — Winnie Adams (54), Malaga, 1:04:50.
70-79 — Mary Schwenne (72), Genesee, 1:31:39.
1. Cody Holzer (29), Lewiston, 21:11; 2. John Hanna (50), Clarkston, 21:25; 3. Anthony Zimmerman (37), Lewiston, 21:33; 4. Bill Keller (39), Lewiston, 21:40; 5. Ryan Spiker (41), 21:43; 6. Taylor Newell (15), Pullman, 22:13; 7. Connor Scholes (14), Pullman 22:30; 8. Mike Miltenberger (54), Clarkston, 23:31; 9. Erika Knapp (27), Lewiston, 23:44; 10. Andrea Jolliff (36), 24:09; 11. Jessa hartwig (15), Lapwai, 24:10; 12. Chris Johnson (52), Lewiston, 24:24; 13. Jeremy Fitzgerald (36), Clarkston, 24:28; 14. Reed Newell (15), Pullman, 25:59; 15. Jack Hartwig (50), Lapwai, 26:14; 16. Maria Behler (23), Lewiston, 26:28; 17. Porter Spiker (15), Lewiston, 26:38; 18. Don Brigham Jr. (66), Clarkston, 26:49; 19. Jay Clark (11), Clarkston, 27:21; 20. Lillie Jolliff (15), Lewiston, 27:40; 21. Mike McNees (71), Peck, 27:47; 22. Jason Vogel (52), Lewiston, 27:56; 23. Amy Rogers (56), Lewiston, 28:01; 24. Eric Kjorness (51), Lewiston, 28:13; 25. Matt Weibler (37), Lewiston, 28:23.
Overall, 20-29 — Cody Holzer (29), Lewiston, 21:11.
Masters, 50-59 — John Hanna (50), Clarkston, 21:25.
5 and under — Sagen Spooner (4), 45:17.
6-10 — Dawson Branding (9), Lewiston, 28:37.
11-15 — Taylor Newell, Pullman, 22:30.
16-19 — Logan Weigand (17), Lewiston, 28:29.
30-39 — Anthony Zimmerman (37), Lewiston, 21:33.
40-49 — Ryan Spiker (41), Lewiston, 21:43.
60-69 — Don Brigham Jr. (66), Clarkston, 26:49.
70-79 — Mike McNees (71), Peck, 27:47.
80 and over — Leroy Seth, Lapwai, 1:22:50.
Overall, 20-29 — Erika Knapp (27), Lewiston, 23:44.
Masters, 50-59 — Amy Rogers (56), Lewiston, 28:01.
5 and under — Kendall Orr (1), Lewiston, 53:00.
6-10 — Landyn Zager (9), Lewiston, 35:19.
11-15 — Jess Hartwig (15), Lapwai, 24:10.
16-19 — Jade Steiner-Murray (17), Lewiston, 52:28.
30-39 — Andrea Jolliff (36), Lewiston, 24:09.
40-49 — Michelle Cox (43), Lewiston, 29:30.
60-69 — Kathy Mehrig (66), Florence, 28:33.
70-79 — Lynee Beck (70), Clarkston, 37:22.
80 and over — Mary Lou Gruber (87), Lewiston, 53:31.