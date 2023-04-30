Former Lewiston High and current Lewis-Clark State distance running standout Connor Turpin added another feather to his cap as he tore to victory with a 6.2-mile time of 32 minutes, 14 seconds on a course spanning from Swallows Park to Hells Gate State Park in the 45th Seaport River Run on Saturday.

This was Turpin’s second consecutive year leading the community event, which drew several hundred participants on a bright, clear morning in the valley. The 22-year-old improved on his 2022 course time by 19 seconds, and led by more than two-and-a-half minutes over the next finisher — Clay Shumaker of Nampa, Idaho, who notched a time of 34:56.

