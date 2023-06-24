Sometimes it’s better to take the foot off the pedal instead of flooring it. The Lewis-Clark Twins proved that on Friday.

The Twins, after going 1-1 on the first day of the Palouse Summer Series on Thursday in two games that had 28 total runs, beat Reign Sports Performance of the Tri-Cities 3-1 on Friday at Harris Field to improve to 2-1 in the tournament.

