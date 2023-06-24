Sometimes it’s better to take the foot off the pedal instead of flooring it. The Lewis-Clark Twins proved that on Friday.
The Twins, after going 1-1 on the first day of the Palouse Summer Series on Thursday in two games that had 28 total runs, beat Reign Sports Performance of the Tri-Cities 3-1 on Friday at Harris Field to improve to 2-1 in the tournament.
The low-scoring affair gives Lewis-Clark momentum for the final day of round-robin play today as the team looks to keep building its identity. But Friday’s contest could’ve very easily gone the other way.
Well this is a jam
Starting pitcher Carson Kolb went six innings for the Twins, striking out 10 batters and allowing only one run on four hits.
But the low-scoring contest made it all the more critical when Kolb found himself in a jam not once, but twice.
The first one came in the bottom of the fourth after a Bryan Weston sac fly advanced runners to second and third. The L-C hurler responded by striking out J. R. Starr — Kolb’s seventh-fanned batter of the game.
“Carson was outstanding,” Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. “Just pounding the zone all night long. I thought it was his best outing of the year thus far.”
The second potential scoring hazard came in the bottom of the sixth. With two on base, and following a discussion between the umpire and the Reign head coach in which the skipper was pleading his case for a balk, Kolb threw three straight strikes for his 10th and final strikeout of the game.
“At the start of the game, I was in the bullpen with the pitching coach,” Kolb said. “Just didn’t have my ‘A’ stuff, honestly. Kind of had my ‘C’ stuff. And I knew it was going to just be a battle the whole time.”
Give us some space
The Twins had a 2-0 advantage over Reign Sports after a Cody Ray sac fly with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning and an RBI-double by Kaden Daniel in the third.
Reign starting pitcher Colin Dorsett helped himself out with an RBI-double in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead down to 2-1.
The go-ahead run would come half an inning later in the top of the sixth. Chris Ricard led off the frame with a solo-shot home run to left field on a 3-0 pitch in what would be the go-ahead run.
“We’re starting to find our identity as a team,” Trainor said. “We’re playing harder, which I’m proud of. (The team’s) been working hard in practice. We kind of got off to a rough start. Got our butts kicked by a bunch of really good teams early on, but we’re still in (the Summer Series).”
Gaining momentum
The Twins’ two wins were Friday’s 3-1 result against the Reign and a 9-8 win against the North Spokane Dodgers on Thursday.
Although the team would like to be 3-0 heading into the final day of round-robin competition today, knowing the team can win in different circumstances and scenarios has given the team confidence and momentum.
“If we can play well (today) and New Level Prep can get beat, maybe we can sneak into (the championship) at WSU,” Trainor said. “I was proud of how we played (Friday). It’s not a finished product, by any means, but we’re getting there. The effort was a lot better than (Thursday).”
Lewis-Clark will play its final game of round-robin competition against Merchants Baseball Club at 7 p.m. today at Harris Field. If the Twins win their bracket, they will play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field on the Washington State campus in Pullman.
L-C Twins 011 001 0—3 3 2
Reign 000 010 0—1 4 2
Carson Kolb, Guy Krasselt (7) and Race Currin; Colin Dorsett, Carson Chapman (6) and Dylin McIntyre. W—Kolb; L—Dorsett.
Lewis-Clark hits — Chris Ricard (HR), Kaden Daniel (2B), Hayden Line.
Reign hits — Dorsett (2B), Henry Douglas, Johnny Simons, Kellen Berg.
