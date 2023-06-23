Twins start Summer Series tourney 1-1

The Lewis-Clark Twins fell 9-2 to New Level College Prep, but rebounded to pull out a 9-8 win over the North Spokane Dodgers in eight innings to conclude Day 1 of action in the Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament at Harris Field on Thursday.
The Twins fell into an early hole and never got close against New Level Prep. They trailed narrowly from the outset against the Dodgers as well, but pulled even in the bottom of the seventh inning, then answered a four-run top of the eighth with a massive five-run walkoff showing in the bottom of that frame. Chris Ricard batted 2-for-3 with a double while Toby Elliott pitched the first 7 1/3 innings and threw six strikeouts in the Lewis-Clark victory.
The Twins return to action today facing Reign Sports Performance at 7 p.m. back at Harris Field.
New Level College Prep 9, Lewis-Clark Twins 2
New Level 320 030 1—9 11 0
Lewis-Clark 100 100 0—2 4 3
H. Gramelspacher, E. Boyko (6) and H. Pietras; S. Lindsley, T. Green (1), J. Jelinek (5) and E. Slagg.
New Level hits — Pietras 3 (2B), R. Renner 3, Y. Limonata 2, G. Gurtler 2, A. Tripp.
Lewis-Clark hits — G. Krasselt 2, E. Taylor (2B), J. Jelinek.
———
Lewis-Clark Twins 9, North Spokane Dodgers 8
North Spokane 200 101 04—8 9 1
Lewis-Clark 100 100 25—9 10 2
Z. Engh, Z. Borwman (7), A. Williams (8), K. Carruthers (8) and C. Roy; T. Elliott, K. Barden (8) and R. Currin.
North Spokane hits — Bowman 2 (2B, 3B), Engh 2 (2B), S. Mahn, T. Tobeck, C. Kelly, I. Bruce, C. Kidwell.
Lewis-Clak hits — C. Ricard 2 (2B), K. Daniel 2 (2B), G. Krasselt 2, K. Daniel (2B), T. Green (2B), H. Line (2B), E. Taylor.
Patriots winless on Day 1 of Summer Series
PULLMAN — The Pullman Patriots kicked off the round-robin Palouse Summer Series with two games on Thursday — the first at Bailey-Brayton Field and the second at Pullman High School.
The Patriots lost the first 12-2 to Reality Sports and the second 6-4 to the Washington Rush.
Reality Sports jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Pullman through the first three innings. A two-run frame by the Patriots in the top half of the fourth cut their deficit down to one, but Reality Sports responded with nine runs in the bottom half to go up by 10 and the game ended in the fifth due to mercy rule.
Against Washington, Pullman (4-13-1) held its ground through the first three innings with the game tied at 2. The Rush would put up one run each in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively and two more in the top of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead going into the final half inning.
The Patriots put up two more runs in the bottom half of the seventh to get within two, but couldn’t keep the game going and dropped to 0-2 in the Summer Series. J.D. Peterson had two RBI for Pullman and Caleb Northcroft had a game-high nine strikeouts for the Patriots.
Full box scores were unavailable at press time.
Reality Sports 12, Pullman Patriots 2
Pullman 000 20— 2 2 5
Reality 120 9x—12 10 0
———
Washington Rush 6, Pullman Patriots 4
Washington 020 101 2—6 10 4
Pullman 002 000 2—4 8 1
Legends 12, Lewis-Clark Cubs 0
The Lewis-Clark Cubs were unable to get the bats going against the Legacy Legends in an American Legion game.
The Legends opened the game strong with nine runs in the first two innings and tallying three more in the fifth and final frame.
Isaiah Raines pitched in relief for Lewis-Clark for the final four innings, holding Legacy to only three runs the rest of the way, but the lead proved to be insurmountable.
The Cubs (6-8) were held to just one hit, which came from River Stamper, who put a stop to a no-hitter by the Legends in the bottom of the fifth.
Legacy 720 03—12 8 1
LC Cubs 000 00— 0 1 1
Tsiatos and R. McIlmoil; Trace Roberts, Isaiah Raines (2) and Trace Green. L—Roberts.
