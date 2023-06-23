Twins start Summer Series tourney 1-1

Twins pitcher Jared Jelinek throws a pitch against New Level Prep during an inning in a game of the Palouse Summer Series Thursday at Harris Field.

 August Frank

AREA ROUNDUP

The Lewis-Clark Twins fell 9-2 to New Level College Prep, but rebounded to pull out a 9-8 win over the North Spokane Dodgers in eight innings to conclude Day 1 of action in the Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament at Harris Field on Thursday.