AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins scored back-to-back wins on Friday in Spokane Wood Bat tournament play, handling the Washington-based NE 509 All-Stars 8-2 before edging the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 5-4.
Against the All-Stars, Carson Kolb pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and Race Currin doubled for L-C. Chris Ricard batted 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Twins against the Lumbermen, while Toby Elliott pitched the first five innings to record the win and Sam Lindsley closed with two innings of no-hit ball for the save.
“Better day than we had on Tuesday,” said Twins coach Darren Trainor. “We’re getting better. It was a pretty good team effort in both games today. ... I was really proud of Sam Lindsley coming in in that back half of the second game and closing things out against Coeur d’Alene. Best outing of the year for him.”
L-C returns to action facing another set of Twins in Parkland of Edmonton, Alberta, at 9 a.m. before taking on the Withnell Dodgers of Salem, Ore., at 11:30, both at Thorco Field.
Complete information was not available for the first game.
Lewis-Clark Twins 8, NE 509 All-Stars 2
Twins 200 420—8 3 3
All-Stars 000 200—2 2 6
Twins hits — R. Currin (2B), G. Krasselt, C. Ray.
Lewis-Clark Twins 5, Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 4
Lumbermen 310 000 0—4 5 0
Twins 221 000 x—5 7 0
C. Robinett, O. Benson (4) and J. Taylor; T. Elliott, S. Lindsley (3) and E. Slagg.
Lumbermen hits — K. Bridge (3B), B. Hall, E. Bumbaugh, J. Brown, C. Erickson.
Twins hits — C. Ricard 3 (HR), K. Barden 2, G. Krasselt, T. Green.
Blues battle for back-to-back wins
SPOKANE — The Asotin County Blues pulled out two down-to-the-wire Wood Bat tournament victories in a row, topping the Multisport 360 Steelhead, of Montesano, Wash., 6-5 after a timely seventh-inning score before holding onto an early lead to beat the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen Jr. team 5-4.
Cody Ells had two hits with a double for the Blues against the Steelhead plus three more hits from three at-bats against the Jr. Lumbermen. Rounding out a red-letter day, he pitched 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts against Coeur d’Alene before brother Gavin Ells stepped in to close things out from the mound.
Asotin County Blues 6, Multisport 360 Steelhead 5
Blues 003 020 1—6 12 0
Steelhead 103 100 0—5 7 3
AJ Olerich, Cooper Thomas (4) and NA; Joey Bozick, Donnie Bies (4), Daylon Schroeder (5) and NA.
Blues hits — Cody Ells 2 (2B), Otis Phillips 2 (2B), Gavin Ells 2, Zane Riley, Sam Hall, Morgan Bunch, Jacob Dougan, Noah Koehler, Blake Watson.
Steelhead hits — Bubba Jones 2 (2B), Tyson Perry (2B), Marcis Hale, Bozick, Jayden Amstitz, Carter Ames.
Asotin County Blues 5, Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen Jr. 4
Lumbermen 111 001 0—4 11 0
Blues 300 200 x—5 7 2
Beckenhauer, Kramer (5) and NA; Cody Ells, Gavin Ells (6) and NA.
Lumbermen hits — Hunter 2 (2B), Holecek 2, Kramer 2, Pierce, Coey, Franklin, Jimenez, Beckenhauer.
Blues hits — C. Ells 3, Morgan Bunch (2B), G. Ells, Sam Hall, Zane Riley.
Patriots felled by Spokane foes
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Patriots suffered an 11-0 mercy rule defeat to the Spokane Crew and dropped a 7-1 decision to the Spokane Expos in Wood Bat tournament play at Centennial Middle School.
Against the Crew, the Patriots struggled from the field, committing seven errors, and registered only one hit en route to the loss.
In the Expos game, Pullman got on the board in the fifth inning, but never came close to erasing the early deficit it found itself in. Brayden Randall notched two Pullman hits, while Liam Orfe threw three strikeouts for the Patriots.
Complete box scores were not available.
Spokane Crew 11, Pullman Patriots 0
Spokane 203 204—11 10 0
Pullman 000 000— 0 1 7
Spokane Expos 7, Pullman Patriots 1
Patriots 000 010 0—1 3 2
Expos 511 000 x—7 4 0
COLLEGE BASEBALLChoate announces Cougar coaching staff
Newly installed Washington State baseball coach Nathan Choate announced his coaching staff for the coming season on Friday.
Jake Valentine returns as recruiting coordinator and batting/outfield coach for his second season with the Cougs after seven years at Portland. Joe Perez, who worked the previous eight seasons as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Central Arizona, will join Wazzu as an infield and assistant batting coach. Eric Hutting, who assisted Choate the last two seasons at Loyola Marymount, will work with catchers while assisting with pitching and hitting.