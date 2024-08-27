AREA ROUNDUP

In Josh Uhrig’s 100th career win coaching the Moscow Bears boys basketball team, Traiden Cummings turned in a massive performance to spearhead a 63-54 Avista Holiday Tournament victory over the McCall-Donnelly Vandals on Thursday at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.

Cummings scored the first 12 points of the game for Moscow (5-3) and finished with 33 total. He also made five steals, following up on three of them with fast-break dunks.

“He just came out on a mission and really gave us a good spark and a lot of good energy,” Uhrig said of Cummings.

Grant Abendroth provided another 17 points for the Bears, who led 40-21 at halftime and 51-31 through three before the Vandals (3-4) rallied to within double digits in the fourth.

Moscow next faces Bonners Ferry today at 7:30 p.m. in the Avista tournament semifinals.

McCALL-DONNELLY (3-4)

Sam Jacobson 0 0-2 0, Sam Penny 7 0-0 14, Sam Scott 4 0-0 11, Michael Foster 8 2-3 18, Kage Stokes 1 1-1 3, Mike Pellerin 0 0-0 0, Maddox Arnold 2 1-1 6, Mike Wyman 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 4-9 54.

MOSCOW (5-3)

Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 4, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 3, JP Breese 1 1-2 3, Traiden Cummings 12 5-7 33, Maurice Bethel 0 0-2 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 7 1-2 17, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 3, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0, Emeth Tobin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 63.

McCall-Donnelly 6 15 10 23—54

Moscow 14 26 11 12—63

3-point goals — Scott 3, Arnold, Cummings 4, Abendroth 2, Godfrey, Hurley.

Clarkston 47, Kendrick 46

On the final play of a razor-close Avista Holiday Tournament quarterfinal, Ralli Roetcisoender of Kendrick waited a split-second too long to launch a buzzer-beater attempt and Clarkston secured a single-point victory.

The two teams’ scoring outputs were no more than one point apart in any individual quarter. Jason Rinard led the Bantams (4-4) to victory with a 19-point performance, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Hudson Kirkland (16 points) and Ralli Roetcisoender (14) were the top contributors for the Tigers (3-3).

Clarkston meets Colfax in the semifinals today at 3 p.m., while Kendrick takes on Pendleton (Ore.) in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m.

KENDRICK (3-3)

Maddox Kirkland 1 0-0 3, Cade Silflow 1 3-4 5, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 4-5 14, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Nathan Kimberling 1 2-3 4, Hudson Kirkland 5 1-2 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-16 46.

CLARKSTON (4-4)

Isaiah Woods 3 0-0 9, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 1 1-2 3, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 0-1 8, Chase Brown 2 0-2 5, Kendry Gimlin 1 1-2 3, Jason Rinard 8 1-2 19. Totals 19 3-9 47.

Kendrick 12 11 9 14—46

Clarkston 13 12 8 14—47

3-point goals — H. Kirkland 5, Woods 3, Rinard 2, Brown.

Colfax 75, Pendleton 63

Adrik Jenkin of Colfax scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the pivotal third quarter to spark a rally to victory for the Bulldogs over the Pendleton (Ore.) Buckaroos in their Avista Holiday Tournament opener.

Colfax (9-1) trailed 40-32 at halftime, but burst out of intermission with a 25-9 performance to pull ahead 57-49 through three quarters, then stayed the course in the fourth.

Ledger Kelly put up another 16 points for the Bulldogs. Dillon Thompson and Jayce Kelly scored 13 apiece, with Kelly adding eight rebounds and eight assists to help Colfax set up its semifinal with Clarkston.

COLFAX (9-1)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 16, Jayce Kelly 5 2-2 13, Dillon Thompson 6 1-1 13, Adrik Jenkin 9 4-4 29, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0, Adrian Antoine 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-7 75.

PENDLETON (4-6)

P. Hoffert 0 0-0 0, G. Reinhart 6 0-1 13, C. Cary 3 0-0 7, M. Strong 3 1-5 7, J. Hoffert 4 0-0 9, D. Elrod 3 0-0 7, J. Haisington 1 0-0 2, E. Lehnert 8 0-0 18. Totals 28 1-6 63.

Colfax 21 11 25 18—75

Pendleton 22 18 9 14—63

3-point goals — Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, J. Kelly, Lehnert 2, Reinhart, Hoffert, Elrod.

Lapwai 76, Salmon 36

LAPWAI — The host Wildcats got 10 scorers on the board and four into double-figures as they opened the Lapwai Christmas Tournament with a blitz over Salmon (Idaho).

Julian Barros (13 points), Marcisio Noriega (12), Vincent Kipp (11) and Jereese McCormack (10) accounted for the bulk of the scoring for Lapwai (3-3), which stamped its authority with a 27-6 second quarter.

“We just shared the ball really well tonight,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.

Lapwai returns to Christmas Tournament action taking on St. John Bosco of Cottonwood today at 6:30 p.m.

SALMON (2-4)

Gabe Platz 1 0-0 3, Travis Crofoot 3 0-0 8, Brenden Bradley 0 0-0 0, Clayton Allen 0 0-0 0, Broc Mathews 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Pilkerton 3 1-4 10, Kyle Hyde 4 1-2 9, Britton Hansen 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 4-10 36.

LAPWAI (3-3)

Julian Barros 6 0-0 13, Marcisio Noriega 5 2-2 12, DaRon Wheeler 2 2-2 7, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 4 0-0 10, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 9, Vincent Kipp 3 2-2 11, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 1 0-0 3, LaRicci George-Smith 1 0-0 2, Marcus Guzman 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 6-6 76.

Salmon 12 6 8 10—36

Lapwai 19 27 20 10—76

3-point goals — Crofoot 2, Platz, McCormack 2, Barros, Wheeler, Konen, Pappan, Marek.

Logos 101, St. John Bosco 17

LAPWAI — Logos of Moscow fielded six double-digit scorers as it reached triple digits in total to rout St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in Lapwai Christmas Tournament play.

Lucius Comis (19 points, eight rebounds), Bo Whitling (18 points, seven assists), Ryan Daniels (13 points), Baxter Covington (13 points), Ransom Sentz (13 points) and Bear Lopez (10 points) led the way for the Knights (5-3).

Logos continues its Christmas tournament facing Salmon today at 5 p.m., while St. John Bosco (0-6) meets Lapwai at 6:30.

A box score was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clarkston 67, Moscow 32

After finishing the opening quarter down a point, Clarkston took over by shutting Moscow out in the second and delivering a 28-6 blitz in the third en route to an opening-round Avista Holiday Tournament victory at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the Bantams (6-2) with 18 points, going 6-for-11 from the field. Aneysa Judy added another 12 points along with four steals.

For the Bears (3-7), Jacque Williams scored a team-high 11 points.

Clarkston is up against Colfax in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m., while Moscow faces Pendleton in consolation play at 9 a.m.

MOSCOW (3-7)