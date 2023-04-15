The Idaho football team has completed seven of its spring practices so far.
The Vandals have five more practices until their annual black and gold spring game at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Kibbie Dome.
Here’s what we’ve learned through the first two weeks of Idaho’s spring camp:
The defense is improving
One thing Idaho fans should be excited about is that the defense, more often than not, is coming out on top during team drills.
Idaho’s defense finished second against the run and third against the pass in the Big Sky Conference last season. But the most impressive stat was its turnover numbers, finishing with a Big Sky-high 23 takeaways.
Following a year when the Vandals finished in the top 5 in nearly every defensive category in the Big Sky while losing guys such as defensive lineman Leo Tamba and linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, expectations for 2023 were lowered just a bit. But the returners are more comfortable in the second year of defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s system, and the newcomers are adapting, especially in the run game.
Much like last year, the secondary and defensive line were looking like potential weaknesses in the offseason, but both groups have had steady competition in the spring.
The secondary is in need of a man to play opposite Oregon State transfer Marcus Harris at the cornerback position. Before the spring, the options appeared slim, but the battle between redshirt freshman Ormanie Arnold and true freshman Dwayne McDougle has been one of the best all camp. The two California natives have been doing their best firefighter impression — they’ve been climbing ladders to grab interceptions during jump ball drills.
Both Arnold and McDougle have received playing time with the starters and have shown why they deserve a chance to be on the field come August.
Another group that seemed bleak entering the offseason was the defensive line. But the Vandals sack leader, Kemari Bailey, has looked the part of a starting edge rusher.
Bailey was going to be a standout regardless, but what’s been impressive has been the play of two guys on the interior, Jahkari Larmond and Zach Krotzer.
Larmond brings a lot of size to the Vandals’ defensive line, considering he weighs 30 pounds more than the average refrigerator. He’s been a force in the run defense thus far and is a freak athlete. He’s been able to use his hands to get into the backfield as well as to apply pressure.
The spot opposite of Larmond seems to be a bit of a battle as of now, but Krotzer, a Shadle Park graduate out of Spokane, has slowly been working his way through the ranks. He earned a battle axe award during the April 11 practice for his play.
The best of the best
Idaho’s strength on defense lies with the linebackers, and leading the way is redshirt senior Paul Moala.
Moala has been all business this spring and has made at least one play during each practice that’s made the sidelines erupt. Last season, Moala had 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks.
This year, with the loss of Fa’avae, he’ll move to middle linebacker, and all his numbers should increase. Moala is almost a shoo-in for a captain spot this year, but he should be in line for something more, such as a first-team All-Big Sky nod or an end-of-the-year defensive player of the year award.
Moala isn’t the only linebacker making noise, Tre Thomas, a South Dakota transfer, has adapted to Idaho’s defense at a rapid pace. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise since he’s been coached by Aurich before at their old school.
The Vandals have other linebackers who are currently practicing with the twos and threes who have made their mark as well. Freshman Jaxton Eck and sophomore Jake Kindel have made the most of their snaps.
The linebacker talent will get even deeper during the fall and summer camps once true freshmen Zach Johnson and Auburn, Wash., native Xe’ree Alexander arrive.
On offense, the strength comes from returning Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy at quarterback.
It definitely doesn’t hurt that McCoy is throwing to possibly the best receiver duo in the Football Championship Subdivision in Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten. That’s not even mentioning guys like Alex Moore, Jordan Dwyer, Michael Graves and Terez Traynor, who should all be in the mix.
The biggest improvement for McCoy has been the chemistry that he’s built with all of his targets. McCoy had an impressive deep ball last year that was almost automatic because he knew where his guy was going to be before he’d get there, and that’s only improved.
Several times during camp — whether it’s Dwyer, Hatten or Jackson — McCoy has thrown a vertical pass that’s looked overthrown but was pace-for-pace for his receiver.
These things could be problems
For the first time in a long time, it appears Idaho has more strengths than weaknesses.
There aren’t as many holes that need to be filled heading into 2023. While that’s a good thing, there are still some weaknesses. Granted, they aren’t as glaring as they’ve been in the past, but they’re weaknesses nonetheless, starting with the offensive line.
The offensive line has improved in pass protection, which is a big step forward considering last year’s group let up 27 sacks. But in the run game, it has been a struggle for them to open up holes against their own guys.
The big boys up front haven’t been able to get much, if any, push, which has resulted in a lot of runs for either negative yardage or no yardage.
The other big weakness for the Vandals, at least for now, goes hand-in-hand with the offensive line — the running backs.
Anthony Woods looks like he has a better grasp on the offense and has been a major standout so far. It’s been everyone else that’s been a bit shaky.
Senior Nick Romano has filled in as the No. 2 back behind Woods and hasn’t done much to solidify that spot.
He’s improved little parts of his game like catching the ball and pass protection, but as a runner, he doesn’t seem like a viable option so far.
Luckily, the Vandals have three true freshmen runners who are going to enter the fray come summer and fall camp and they should have an opportunity to compete and win a spot in Idaho’s rotation.
