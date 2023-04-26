UI loses another defensive centerpiece to portal

For the second time in two weeks, the Idaho football team lost a defensive centerpiece to the transfer portal.
The Idaho athletic department confirmed that senior linebacker Paul Moala had entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Moala’s trip to the portal was speculated throughout the day after the Twitter page “FarrellPortal” posted the news five hours before the athletic department confirmed it.
Moala played one season with the Vandals after transferring from Notre Dame and made an instant impact. He finished the year third on the team in tackles with 61, including seven for a loss and had a team-high four interceptions. His work on the field earned him second-team All-Big Sky honors as an outside linebacker.
Moala was primarily a weakside linebacker in 2022 and was slated to make the move to middle linebacker following the graduation of Idaho’s tackle leader Fa’avae Fa’avae.
He looked even better as the Vandals’ defensive signal caller during the spring and seemed to be more comfortable in his newfound leadership role. He was also the head of a position group that looked to be the strength of the Vandals’ defense. The combination of Moala, Tre Thomas and Mathias Bertram seemed like a force.
But now with the spring game only two days away the Vandals’ defense will have two massive holes to fill in at middle linebacker and defensive end following the loss of Moala and Kemari Bailey.
Bailey has been receiving more and more groups of five offers as the days pass by and Moala should follow suit the longer he’s in the portal.
He was originally a transfer when he came to the Moscow campus from Power Five powerhouse Notre Dame. Moala didn’t see much playing time with the Irish due to an Achilles injury. But in his first full season at UI, he was able to show his true potential.
While the loss of Moala is going to hurt the Vandals, the Mishawaka, Ind., native will probably always be thankful for his one season on the Palouse.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
