UI picks Eighmey as women’s hoops coach

After a seemingly long search process, the Idaho women’s basketball team has found its 10th coach in Carrie Eighmey. The university announced the hire via social media Friday.
Eighmey takes the head coaching job for the Vandals after spending the last eight seasons at NCAA Division II school University of Nebraska Kearney.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie and her husband Devin to the Vandal family,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “Coach Eighmey is a winner, pure and simple. She has been successful at every step in her career and has built that success with strong recruiting, hard work and a passion for preparing young women to be their best selves on and off the court. She is committed to elevating our program through a student-athlete-centered approach, and we could not be more excited for the future of Vandal women’s basketball.”
Eighmey replaces UI’s all-time winningest basketball coach in program history, men’s or women’s, in departed Jon Newlee. In 15 years in Moscow, Newlee went 257-213 with three NCAA tournament appearances. Newlee and Gawlik agreed to mutually part ways earlier this month. Neither gave a reason for his departure.
A news conference introducing coach Eighmey (pronounced Amy) will be announced at a later date.
While leading the Lopers, she took them to three straight NCAA Division II tournament appearances from 2021-23, including a round of 16 appearance in 2021.
She also led UNK to its first Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship during the 2020-21 season. She led the Lopers to their first regular-season title in 2022-23. This also earned her WBCA Division II coach of the year honors.
“I am thrilled to be the next women’s head coach at the University of Idaho,” Eighmey said in a news release. “I want to thank President Scott Green and Terry Gawlik for the opportunity. Devin and I can’t wait to get to Moscow and start working.”
Eighmey has 19 years of coaching experience, including 11 as a head coach, and averages 25 wins per season. As the woman in charge, she has a career-winning percentage of .689.
Eighmey made an instant impact at UNK. In her first season, she led the Lopers to their first winning season since 2009. She left the school as its second-winningest coach in program history with a 165-74 overall record.
“We will focus on creating positive and impactful experiences for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Eighmey said. “We aim to build a top-tier, highly respected program in the Big Sky and most importantly, make it to the Big Dance.”
Prior to UNK, Eighmey served as head coach at her alma mater, Hastings College in Hastings, Neb., from 2012-15. Under Eighmey, the team had two 20-plus win seasons and reached the NAIA Division II tournament quarterfinals in 2014 and the semifinals in 2015. She had an overall record of 68-31 (.687) and a conference record of 41-19.
During her playing career at Hastings College from 2000-04, she etched her name in the record books as the all-time leader in assists and steals. She is also ranked ninth in school history with 1,508 career points and fourth with 244 3-pointers.
She also helped lead the Broncos to two NAIA national championship victories in 2002 and 2003.
