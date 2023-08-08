The Idaho football team has experienced the most turnover on its defensive line.
The Vandals lost their starting edge rushers Leo Tamba and Juliano Falaniko to graduation, while their 2022 sack leader Kemari Bailey entered the transfer portal on April 19.
The trio of pass rushers accounted for 11 of Idaho’s 20 sacks last season, which ranked seventh in the Big Sky.
On the interior, the Vandals saw the departure of Nate DeGraw, who finished his senior season with 25 tackles, two for a loss and a sack.
So, throughout the spring and one week into the fall camp, how have the Vandals addressed one of their biggest positions of need?
Edges
The news of Bailey’s departure left Idaho without a dominant pass rusher. But as practices have worn on and additions have been made, some players have begun to stand out.
Along the edge, Idaho made two key additions by way of the transfer portal in Tylen Coleman and Keyshawn James-Newby. Despite Coleman’s stout stature of 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds, he’s deceptively quick.
“He’s twitchy as all get out,” Idaho linebacker/edge coach Kapono Roy Asuega said. “He may be only 5-11, but he’s the most explosive and pound-for-pound strongest defensive lineman that I have in my room.”
The redshirt senior used these traits to dominate at the Division II level, recording 18.5 sacks in three seasons for the Mustangs.
James-Newby also dominated his field before coming to Moscow, notching 13 sacks in 19 games for the NAIA’s Montana Tech.
The redshirt sophomore’s best trait is his ability to set the edge. He plays very soundly within his gap in the run game, and when he rushes the passer, he maintains lane integrity.
The biggest part of fall camp for the pair has been adjusting to the speed of Division I football, because they should see the field quite a bit in 2023.
The transfer duo will need to make their reps count as Idaho coach Jason Eck wants a revolving door of D-linemen coming in at all times.
“There is going to be a lot of rotation this year,” Asuega said. “They’ll be in for about three reps, and boom, we’ll put four new guys in. The offensive line doesn’t sub in like we do, and we want to wear them down throughout the game.”
This is something the Vandals did a bit last year, but probably not as much as they would’ve wanted.
Asuega mentioned that Eck wants at least 10 defensive linemen in the starting rotation, equating to two full units with two extra bodies.
The Vandals have the ability to do this, just based on numbers. Idaho has 23 defensive linemen on its roster, seven more than it had last year.
Williams is on a redemption tour
Redshirt sophomore Malakai Williams is projected to be the Vandals’ top pass rusher this season.
Being the top dog is something that has eluded the Gilbert, Ariz., native during his three years at Idaho as he’s battled injuries, position battles and academic issues.
“I love what he’s doing on and off the field,” Asuega said. “He’s been the leader in the room. It’s been really encouraging to see.”
Williams has had one of the best offseasons of any Idaho player, being one of the biggest standouts during the spring.
The 6-5, 230-pounder is a constant threat to deflect the pass at the line of scrimmage with his massive wingspan. He also has elite hands and a complete list of pass-rush moves.
“I just have a lot of confidence heading into this season,” Williams said. “I’ve had a lot of guys to look up to throughout the years, and it’s primed me to be ready to go and play to my fullest ability.”
The redshirt sophomore enters his redemption tour with high aspirations, aiming for all-conference honors by the end of the season.
The interior
The Vandals’ defensive line interior was undersized last year, with an average weight of 261.1 pounds.
That was a big reason why Idaho had the second-worst run defense in the Big Sky last season, giving up 145.4 yards per game. But the Vandals saw the issue and addressed it by making some key additions, while those who were on the roster last year gained some weight.
Undoubtedly, the biggest addition to Idaho’s defensive line has been Jahkari Larmond.
The Lincoln (Mo.) University transfer is a 300-pound presence that Idaho lacked last season.
He also seems to have taken on a leadership role on the D-line, leading by example. But he’s also a player the team gravitates toward because of his boisterous personality.
“He’s been a huge addition,” Idaho defensive line coach David Lose said. “He’s added some flavor to the room and has picked up the level of competition. The guys love him and are really gathering around him. It’s been good to watch.”
Redshirt senior Ben Bertram has received the majority of the starting snaps opposite Larmond so far during camp.
Bertram is back and healthy from an injury that limited his action last year. The Albuquerque, N.M., native also put on some mass during the offseason, now weighing 285 pounds.
Aamarii Notice has also had a solid fall, earning the Battle Ax award during the Vandals’ fall camp opener.
The redshirt sophomore put on 15 pounds in the offseason and has stood out as Idaho’s best interior pass rusher so far.
