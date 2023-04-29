MOSCOW — Idaho’s defense ruled the day, but the offense got the last laugh on Friday as it came out on top 20-17 during the Vandals’ annual spring game on Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy located Jordan Dwyer for a 2-yard score as time expired for the win.
“We knew it was going to be a two-minute situation,” McCoy said. “We knew we had to start taking shots down the field because we didn’t have much time (on the clock). I tried to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands, and we came out victorious.”
The way the spring game operated, the defense started out with 17 points. It was awarded three more points for any turnovers and six for a defensive touchdown. The offense got points the traditional way.
While Idaho’s defense didn’t register a takeaway, it limited the offense to just two scores in 12 offensive drives. It also forced one three-and-out and two four-and-outs.
“The starting defense played well,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “They came away with a lot of good stops. We limited some guys down the stretch so even though the starting offense got that score at the end, it was really against our backup defense.”
Here are some takeaways:
Defensive line shuts ’em out
Whether it’s the transfer portal or graduation, it’s been clear the Vandals’ defensive line is going through a bit of an overhaul.
That overhaul looked to be heading in the right direction as the big boys on the defensive line made life extremely hard for Idaho’s running backs. The group held the offense to just 68 rushing yards on 33 attempts.
Anthony Woods was the leading rusher with 15 carries for 38 yards.
“Everything starts with our d-line,” Eck said. “Williams has had a great spring and Larmond has been big for us since he transferred here. I challenged them, I knew that’s where we needed to get better.”
While Idaho lost its sack leader Kemari Bailey to the transfer portal last week, fans might’ve noticed another No. 38 on the field — Western New Mexico transfer Tylen Coleman. Coleman registered a sack during the sixth drive of the game. He beat sophomore Ayden Knapik around the edge to bring down McCoy.
Best position group?
As the offenses switched on and off, the quarterback position alternated between McCoy and redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Layne.
Idaho’s usual No. 3 quarterback, Ridge Docekal, announced his intention of entering the transfer portal on Friday.
Layne and McCoy both showed their ability to scramble out of the pocket, mostly out of necessity rather than showmanship.
Layne had a massive run during the fifth drive of the game. In a traditional game, it would’ve been a 60-yard house call. But for the sake of more reps, they called him down about 40 yards shy of paydirt.
Three plays later, Layne located Travis Higgins on the sidelines for a gain of 24. On the next play, Trent Elstad scored from one yard out for Idaho’s first touchdown of the game. Layne finished the game 10-for-19 passing for 134 yards.
“That’s really the strength of our team,” Eck said. “If you look at who some of our best backups are, (Jack) is probably one of our best backups. He’s got to be ready. If McCoy goes down, we have all the confidence in the world in Jack.”
On the final drive of the game, McCoy located Post Falls native Tommy Hauser for a 21-yard gain, which led to the Dwyer touchdown reception. McCoy’s pass to Hauser was his best pass of the day. Hauser finished with three receptions for 47 yards.
For most of the game, McCoy and wide receiver Hayden Hatten took advantage of soft coverage from Idaho’s defense. This resulted in short gains and long drives. Hatten finished with nine receptions for 98 yards and McCoy ended the night 21-of-30 passing for 250 yards.
Quick hits
Other players who stood out during the game included senior running back Nick Romano, defensive back Cam Stephens and defensive lineman Xavier Slayton.
Romano looked comfortable wherever and with whoever he lined up with. He enjoyed some time with the starters but mostly played with the backups. While he didn’t necessarily have the most room to run, his ability to catch passes out of the backfield is what stood out.
Romano had several receptions, including a 20-yard reception off a screen. He also took some snaps lined up as a slot receiver. He was fourth on the team in receiving yards with three receptions for 36 yards.
“He has firmly entrenched himself as our No. 2 running back,” Eck said. “I’m really proud of him. Last year, he was like our fifth back. Most people would just give up in that situation, but he stuck with it and kept working. He’s earned a spot to play this year.”
Stephens, a Victor Valley College transfer, was the starting corner opposite Marcus Harris. Ormanie Arnold didn’t play due to an injury, and Stephens got the nod over Dwayne McDougle.
Stephens had some lapses in coverage, mostly in zone, but made a huge play during the first drive of the game. He knocked the ball out of Hatten’s hands on a third-down play.
“We knew he could play all along,” Harris said. “It was just a matter of him getting the playbook down. Now that he’s finally got it down, he’s out there making plays.”
Finally, Slayton had two pass deflections on the defensive line as he was rotating in with the starters. He had a big one on fourth-and-3 on the 10th drive of the game to put an end to a 13-play drive.
